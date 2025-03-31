SPIDER-MAN 4, CLAYFACE, SUPERGIRL And More Placeholder Posters Spotted At CinemaCon

Though they aren't official posters, some placeholder artwork for a number of upcoming movies have been spotted at CinemaCon, including Spider-Man 4, Supergirl and Clayface...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 31, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Sony Pictures' CinemaCon panel takes place later tonight, and while a Spider-Man 4 announcement isn't guaranteed, there's a lot of chatter on social media about some kind of reveal relating to Tom Holland's next solo outing as the wall-crawler.

For now, a poster for the movie has been spotted alongside artwork for a number of other major upcoming releases, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and more.

Most of these are clearly placeholders and nothing close to official posters, but at the very least, they may give us some idea of what to expect from the final title logos (the Clayface art also features the tagline "Shape Your Fear").

The Spider-Man 4 rumors have been picking up steam since it was announced that Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the movie in a mysterious lead role, and a recent casting call (via Daniel Richtman) amped speculation up to another level.

Sink's character is described as "a sharp and free-spirited woman with a mysterious past. Strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated."

Any number of Marvel Comics heroes and villains could potentially fit the bill here. There's been some chatter about Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, but the prevailing theory is that Sink will play a new take on Mary Jane Watson. The X-Men's Jean Grey is another possibility, but it's looking increasingly likely that this initial rumor sprang from crossed wires about which project Sink was in talks for.

As for the female villain we've been hearing about, Marvel/Sony are said to be looking for someone in their "30s-50s, any ethnicity. A powerful and imposing figure. Seeking an actress with strong and commanding screen presence and depth. Negotiation with someone (doesn't say who)."

Jeff Sneider recently hinted that Succession star Sarah Snook might be in negotiations for this role after Anne Hathaway passed on the offer. We still don't know which character this is, but the details we do have may support speculation that Tom Holland's wall-crawler will face off against Adriana Soria, aka Spider-Queen.

The rest of the casting call reads:

New Male Role – A resourceful young man in his early 20s.

New Male Role – 30s-50s, any ethnicity. A no-nonsense authority figure who sees the world in black and white. Loyal, determined, and willing to cross lines to maintain order.

Some fans are convinced that these breakdowns refer to Norman and Harry Osborn, which really wouldn't be much of a stretch. Green Goblin is by far Spider-Man's best-known foe, and while Willem Dafoe did reprise his role from Sam Raimi's original movie for No Way Home, a new actor is sure to take over as the MCU's version of Gobby at some point.

By the same token, Harry Osborn has always been an important part of the Spider-Man mythos, and the studios have a perfect opportunity to introduce the character as one of Peter's new college pals in this fourth film.

There are obviously numerous other possibilities, and there's always a chance that these two will be brand-new characters that haven't appeared in the comics. What do you make of this casting call? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Milly Alcock's Girl Of Steel
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/31/2025, 4:34 PM
Since Spider-Man 4 is supposed to take place in between Doomsday and Secret Wars. I think it makes the most sense for Peter to join the Spider-Society in trying to find a way to undo what Dr. Doom has done. But the villain should be working Dr. Doom in my opinion. I think it could work as a Roger Rabbit styled movie. Make it wacky and a blend of live action and animation as the final hoorah for Sony + Marvel Studios to allow Spider-Man 5,6,7 and to be integrated in the Defenders and street level storyline to eventually bring in Miles Morales after.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/31/2025, 4:45 PM
@SonOfAGif - I wouldn't mind another multiverse adventure, since it's really the last good opportunity to do a Spider-Verse.

That said, I wouldn't it if Holland actually shows up in Beyond the Spider-Verse and SM4 is moreso just an low level AMatW type movie explaining why he isn't in Doomsday.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/31/2025, 4:53 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Miguel could give him a bangle to allow Peter to travel through the Spider-Verse post Secret Wars. But I guess it would depend on if Sony even wants to play nice post Secret Wars with Marvel Studios.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/31/2025, 4:35 PM
😂 Keep the title “Spider-Man Four” or GTFO!
AnEye
AnEye - 3/31/2025, 4:37 PM
Uh....Street Fighter isn't even coming out though next year.........?
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/31/2025, 4:42 PM
@AnEye - It’s current release date is end of March next year
AnEye
AnEye - 3/31/2025, 4:47 PM
@CerealKiller1 - No, it was removed actually. There is no date.
https://variety.com/2025/film/news/street-fighter-removed-sony-release-calendar-1236347047/
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/31/2025, 4:41 PM
Any ethnicity? Wow things are really moving forward
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 4:44 PM
@AllsNotGood -

For when they say they picked the best person for the job, instead of saying they picked someone who isn't White.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 4:42 PM
Spider-Man: Homey Don't Play That
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 4:47 PM
Cool!!.

Hopefully we do get a Spidey 4 title drop tonight and it indicates to a street level adventure…

User Comment Image

Let’s get some good stuff from Cinemacon this week please!!.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/31/2025, 4:48 PM
🥱

I guess I’m mildly excited for Mario 2 and jumanji 3 🤷‍♂️
Gambito
Gambito - 3/31/2025, 4:53 PM
Listen it’s multiverse related calling it now Sadie Sink plays Mayday Parker from another universe where she’s spidergirl, they could even tie her into the raimiverse by being Tobey’s daughter
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 3/31/2025, 5:04 PM
I was hoping for Firestar. She's my favorite female Marvel character.

