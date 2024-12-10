SPIDER-MAN 4 Producer Amy Pascal Says Next Movie Is About Spider-Man "[Giving] Up Being Peter Parker"

Earlier today, we learned that Sony Pictures is pulling the plug on its slate of Marvel movies to instead focus on Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Amazon's Spider-Noir.

Fans have celebrated the demise of a franchise dubbed "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" and we now have new details on what to expect from Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up.

Talking to Deadline, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal said, "We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love No Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When the trade put it to her that No Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the web-slinger, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," she teased. "That's what the movie is about."

So, we'll pick up with a Spider-Man who has put Peter to one side, not dissimilar to what Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man said he did in No Way Home following the death of Gwen Stacy. In the case of the MCU's Spidey, it's a little more literal after Doctor Strange's spell made everyone forget Peter exists.

Rumours continue to swirl about the creative direction of Spider-Man 4; some claim it will be a Multiversal adventure featuring Venom and the other Spider-Men, while others maintain we're getting a street-level story adapting Devil's Reign. That story would pit Spider-Man and Daredevil against Mayor Wilson Fisk.

Whatever the case may be, it certainly sounds like we'll find Peter Parker in a very unique place when his next movie begins. How that sets the stage for his Avengers: Doomsday role remains to be seen.

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said during a recent podcast appearance. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.