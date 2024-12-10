SPIDER-MAN 4 Producer Amy Pascal Says Next Movie Is About Spider-Man "[Giving] Up Being Peter Parker"

Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal has revealed some intriguing new details about the wall-crawler's next MCU adventure, revealing that the hero will put his alter-ego to one side. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Earlier today, we learned that Sony Pictures is pulling the plug on its slate of Marvel movies to instead focus on Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Amazon's Spider-Noir

Fans have celebrated the demise of a franchise dubbed "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" and we now have new details on what to expect from Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up.

Talking to Deadline, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal said, "We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love No Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When the trade put it to her that No Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the web-slinger, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," she teased. "That's what the movie is about."

So, we'll pick up with a Spider-Man who has put Peter to one side, not dissimilar to what Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man said he did in No Way Home following the death of Gwen Stacy. In the case of the MCU's Spidey, it's a little more literal after Doctor Strange's spell made everyone forget Peter exists. 

Rumours continue to swirl about the creative direction of Spider-Man 4; some claim it will be a Multiversal adventure featuring Venom and the other Spider-Men, while others maintain we're getting a street-level story adapting Devil's Reign. That story would pit Spider-Man and Daredevil against Mayor Wilson Fisk. 

Whatever the case may be, it certainly sounds like we'll find Peter Parker in a very unique place when his next movie begins. How that sets the stage for his Avengers: Doomsday role remains to be seen. 

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said during a recent podcast appearance. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

marvel72
marvel72 - 12/10/2024, 12:09 PM
So a whole movie of Spider-Man? Cool.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/10/2024, 12:09 PM
I guess they don't need Tom Holland!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/10/2024, 12:10 PM
but seriously, give us the more grounded Spidey we all want. Not another multiverse cluster f*ck or Venom BS.

K, thank you
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/10/2024, 12:12 PM
You can’t trust that face. Sometimes neither of them.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 12:15 PM
@FrankenDad - why did she go on camera without putting relaxer in her hair
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 12:15 PM
@FrankenDad - and the stretched out V neck. Christ
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/10/2024, 12:16 PM
@FrankenDad - ! is that Pascal?!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/10/2024, 12:19 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - I have honestly tried to disprove that it’s her by comparison of other photos, but yep. 😂
dracula
dracula - 12/10/2024, 12:14 PM
So basically expanding on Andrew was doing in No Way Home but with Tom
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/10/2024, 12:15 PM
Get ready for "Spider-Man can be anyone!"

It's so they can come in and make Miles the replacement Spider-Man.

Watch.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 12:18 PM
This is good. I like the natural progression of these films. It's been so organic. As much shit as ppl put on spiderman mentoring under iron man. In the mcu world it makes sense. You dont go around stopping moving cars dressed as a spider and not get noticed by Tony stark. And Tony always aspired to be a good if not better dad than his own. That's part of his arc. So of course he took spiderman under his wing

And when he died, spiderman had to stand up for himself and he realiEd what he was meant to be. Now we are gonna see spiderman on his own with no strings attached like ned or a girlfriend like mj or mentors like strange and Tony. Pure unadulterated spiderman.

Let's see if he will still hold his punches after everything he's been through
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/10/2024, 12:27 PM
Cool, wouldn't truly be Spider-Man if he didn't give up the mantle at least once after all these years. He did it so often in the comics it just became a part of the character like Daredevil and his catholic guilt.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/10/2024, 12:37 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - 😂 spot on

They’ve REALLY leaned into the catholic guilt in the current run. I thought we would get a break after he exercised the demon out of Fisk, but seems like I’ll be waiting a little longer.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/10/2024, 12:29 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 12:31 PM
Sweet , I like that idea!!.

It feels very Matt Reeves Batman to me where he has essentially put Peter Parker to the side and is now more or less Spider Man full time…

He’s basically not making any connections it seems due to the fallout of NWH which makes sense given the danger MJ & Ned got put in and lead to Aunt May’s death.

I do think it wasn’t necessarily because it was hard but he was he wanted to have it all which caused him to mess up and ultimately realize he can’t so he made a mature decision and now is dealing with it which is good storytelling imo.

Just have it be a street level film with new supporting characters and some multiverse BS please!!.

6of13
6of13 - 12/10/2024, 12:33 PM
Sounds like the ideal scenario to include Daredevil who can be there to explain to Peter what a mistake it is to shut down his personal life in favour of his alter ego.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 12:38 PM
@6of13 - that could be cool

I would prefer a truly solo film but if we get another hero then it would be nice to have it be DD.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/10/2024, 12:34 PM
Well he got his aunt killed and his friends don't know him now. So he should probably just give up on everything. This version of Peter Parker is an idiot.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/10/2024, 12:40 PM
After venom last dance finally released, looks like those rumors of knoll being the big bad finally died down

