SPIDER-MAN 4's Script Could Be In Even Worse Shape Than We've Been Led To Believe

SPIDER-MAN 4's Script Could Be In Even Worse Shape Than We've Been Led To Believe

Following a recent rumor claiming that Spider-Man 4 is undergoing an overhaul, we're now hearing that the script is a long way from being complete...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 26, 2024 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

It sounds like Spider-Man 4 might be in worse shape than we realized.

At this point, several scoopers have claimed to have heard from reliable sources that the story still hasn't come together, indicating that the script might be undergoing a major overhaul due to differences of opinion between star Tom Holland and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. Now, Daniel Richtman has weighed-in with an update.

According to the insider, the movie "is still a long way from starting production" because "there isn’t a finalized shooting draft yet."

"With sky-high expectations following the success of No Way Home, Feige and Sony felt the pressure to step up their game and deliver something even better. I hear the writing team is hard at work reworking the plot to address these issues and improve the story."

The movie has a release date of July 24, 2026, with filming reportedly scheduled to get underway around August of next year. There's still time to ensure that these deadlines are met, but Richtman believes delays are possible (Holland also has Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to shoot next year, which could result in scheduling conflicts).

This wouldn't be the first time those involved with bringing the No Way Home follow-up to the screen had disagreements about the project. Previous reports have claimed that Feige and Sony's Tom Rothman clashed, with the former hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to have wanted to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Maguire and Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

More recently, we heard that both studios had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie was still being described as an "Avengers-level event" up until very recently.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

It seems they are still trying to figure out what "the right thing" is. A number of rumors relating to the story have been doing the rounds, and if all of them are to be believed, we'll be seeing Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers join forces with Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

Hopefully, those involved with Spidey 4 will come up with ideas that suit everyone and the project won't be hit with any significant setbacks.

RUMOR: Marvel Scrapped Plans For SPIDER-MAN 4 To Feature The Sinister Six As Focus Shifts To [SPOILER]
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Scrapped Plans For SPIDER-MAN 4 To Feature The Sinister Six As Focus Shifts To [SPOILER]
RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Undergoing Major Overhaul As Kevin Feige Unhappy With Current Script
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Undergoing Major Overhaul As Kevin Feige Unhappy With Current Script

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/26/2024, 7:01 PM
I'm guessing December 2026 or Summer 2027
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/26/2024, 7:05 PM
"undergoing a major overhaul due to differences of opinion between star Tom Holland and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige"

If this rumor is true, it is funny that they cant move forward because of clashing opinions from non creatives.

Keep making things hilarious Marvel 😂
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/26/2024, 7:08 PM
@vectorsigma - Holland did his humiliation ritual getting plowed in that one movie so they have to listen to him
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/26/2024, 7:22 PM
@Matchesz - just want to make sure i am getting it (not a native english speaker), but are you referring to cherry?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/26/2024, 8:05 PM
@vectorsigma - no lol, look up the sex scene from The Crowded Room
RealTurner
RealTurner - 12/26/2024, 7:09 PM
Led to believe by what? The 2-3 articles per day spewing random rumors at the wall concerning this movie?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 7:11 PM
If it is true that they don’t start shooting until August of 2025 then they still have time , a lot can happen in 8 months or so so I wouldn’t panic yet if there is indeed issues with the script.

I do hope they realize if they haven’t already that trying to outdo NWH by going bigger atleast isn’t the way to go…

I can understand if they think that by going street level or a similar scale to Homecoming might feel like a step down considering the threats this Peter has faced since then but I disagree with that line of thinking personally.

A smaller scale film can be just as of not moreso compelling then a large scale one , hopefully they haven’t lost sight of that.
RolandD
RolandD - 12/26/2024, 7:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Let me get you Feige’s number.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 7:52 PM
@RolandD - thanks for

Can you also tell him to bring back Finn Jones as Danny Rand?.
RolandD
RolandD - 12/26/2024, 8:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That got a big belly laugh. I would give him another shot if I could, but I don’t think I have that much pull. I was certainly intrigued by the way they left the end of season 2 with Danny and Ward traveling together. Who knows though? They are bringing back more people from the Netflix shows that I expected. Where is Netto when we need to call him out for his “insider” knowledge of how the MCU could never bring back those versions of the characters?
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/26/2024, 7:11 PM
It's gotta be the multiversal elements that are tearing this film to shreads. Worst case scenario, scrap the film. Wait for the MCU to reboot after secret wars then resume from there.

I really hope that they get it right. We've never had a Spider-Man 4 on ANY platform/franchise. Take as long as you need to. All it does is aid with aging Holland into a more mature Peter Parker
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 12/26/2024, 7:19 PM
@TheRationalNerd - Dude. Couldn't of said it better myself
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/26/2024, 7:30 PM
@TheRationalNerd - Sony will abduct and hold Feige hostage before they let 3 more years go by without releasing another Spider-Man movie
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/26/2024, 7:47 PM
@GirshwinDavies - Haha, gotta find some sort of positive in all of this. lol smh Just sucks that we're back in the same position we were in 10+ years ago.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/26/2024, 7:49 PM
@NonPlayerC - You're incredibly right about that. lol Now, does it have to be a movie or does that also involve television series. Beyond the Spiderverse is considered a film too right?
micvalpro
micvalpro - 12/26/2024, 7:12 PM
Won’t be surprised to soon see a post by Holland saying he won’t be back as Spider-Man. His movie with Nolan is going to really make his career take off.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 12/26/2024, 7:16 PM
NWH perfectly set up a street level Spidey and to immediately follow that with multiverse crap involving Knull or Mephisto, plus Andrew and Tobey or maybe Venom or something, with Daredevil randomly tossed into the mix, sounds like straight, convoluted ass. The audience doesn't need an Avenger sized movie for every popular character.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/26/2024, 7:27 PM
Threat to the world…. Go bigger! The end of the galaxy! Go bigger! The universe is gonna explode…. Go bigger!! The collapse of the multiverse!!!! Go bigger dammit!!!

I think they’ve 1 upped themselves into a corner. This is why there are constant reboots in the comics. I know spectacle is what gets the butts in seats but good dialogue and emotional character development is what makes a good movie. I’ve had enough of the multiverse. It was cool for a minute but between endgames time travel (not really muitiverse but I put it in the same category), Loki, multiverse madness, no way home, quantum verse, I’m sure I’m forgetting some, I’m looking for a more grounded setting.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 12/26/2024, 7:51 PM
Leave it to Feige and Sony to possibly deliver a flop Spider-Man movie after NWH. Just give us a street level movie with Daredevil and Kingpin. Why is that so hard?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/26/2024, 7:51 PM
GIVE IT UP GUYS! You know nothing about this movie.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 12/26/2024, 7:52 PM
Sounds like a bunch of bullshit to me.
Huskers
Huskers - 12/26/2024, 8:07 PM
The perfect storm. Sony doesn’t know how to make a Spiderman movie, and the last good movie Marvel had a hand in was 2021 when the Spiderman NWH came out!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder