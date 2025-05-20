SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's THREE Villains Seemingly Revealed By Disney At Event - Including The Scorpion!

The Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation reportedly took place in Las Vegas last night, and an attendee has revealed Spider-Man: Brand New Day's three villains along with possible promo art.

By JoshWilding - May 20, 2025 11:05 AM EST
We've said it before, but the biggest news sometimes comes from the strangest of places. For example, an Instagram user called Chris Higashi has shared details of what he saw at yesterday's Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation in Las Vegas.

While no news outlets have reported on the event yet, it's worth noting that news of Disney's upcoming collaboration with Formula 1 and Conan O'Brien's Toy Story 5 role came online last night around the same time this post was shared. 

Looking through Higashi's account, he's not a fanboy or wannabe scooper, so he has no reason to make any of this up. In fact, it took the better part of 12 hours for his post to even be discovered. 

As you can see below, it seems a sizzle reel or early artwork was shown confirming that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature The Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone, with a very long list of rumours now well and truly debunked. 

A brief sizzle reel for Avengers: Doomsday similarly debuted, though a piece of Alex Ross comic book art of Doctor Doom is currently being used to promote the movie (we're not exactly shocked that Marvel Studios wouldn't choose this event to publicly display Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom). 

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that's an astonishing lineup of potential villains. The Scorpion is someone fans have waited a long time to see on screen, while Boomerang and Tombstone are both fun choices for potential secondary foes, particularly as neither has appeared in live-action before. 

Nothing is confirmed until we get word from Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios or the trades, but it's looking likely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains have indeed been revealed today. We've reached out to Higashi and hope to have more details to share with you in due course.

This hopefully means we're getting a street-level story, free of any Multiversal madness. Unfortunately, there's nothing to suggest Peter Parker will get a helping hand from Daredevil, though we're certainly not going to discount a potential cameo.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

mountainman
mountainman - 5/20/2025, 11:46 AM
Mando back as Scorpion would be so awesome!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/20/2025, 11:56 AM
@mountainman

He got fired from Dope Thief for fighting with a co-star (probably Brian Tyree Henry). Not sure he’s signed for anything since then but I hope he comes back.

He should’ve been Emmy nominated for BCS.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2025, 12:10 PM
@regularmovieguy - I wonder who he was going to play in dope thief
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/20/2025, 12:37 PM
@Vigor

Had to be Wagner Moura’s character.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/20/2025, 11:47 AM
I hope they don’t gender swap Scorpion.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/20/2025, 11:51 AM
@PatientXero - that will diservice the end credits of homecoming.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 11:52 AM
@Gabimaru - Diservice His own End Crédits Is Feige favorite hobby
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/20/2025, 12:09 PM
@Malatrova15 - you're not wrong. We've been tricked so many times with these almost nonsensical end credit scenes
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/20/2025, 12:18 PM
@PatientXero - basically saying "I hope a character has a dick rather than boobs and a vagina" will always be the weirdest thing a straight man can say. but, I don't know you, you may be gay, which would make sense. I say "if you are gonna gender swap a character, make her hot and I'm good".
Call me crazy, but I'd rather see hot chicks on screen than shirtless men.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2025, 12:42 PM
@Malatrova15 - end credits wouldn't even be a thing I not for feige lol
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/20/2025, 12:46 PM
@DarkeyeZ - I’d rather see a faithful depiction of the character. Not some DEI woke shit they’ve been doing for too long.
Django79
Django79 - 5/20/2025, 12:51 PM
@PatientXero - how do you define woke?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/20/2025, 11:47 AM
The eyes!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/20/2025, 11:50 AM
Now that's the suit i imagine they will make. With large lens. Unpopular opinion: i think the no way home ending suit looks like a bootleg toy. I don't understand why everyone are ok with that glossy blue. Just make the eyes wider but still has bold black around the eyes and dark navy blue section and viola! You have a new suit
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 11:51 AM
I Hope they gender swap me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 11:58 AM
If that villain lineup is true then it’s exciting since it indicates a street level film which I’m all for!!.

I know some might have reservations with there being multiple villains but that can work depending on how they are utilized…

For example , I wouldn’t be surprised if someone like Boomerang is moreso in the opening scene to restablish Peter as Spidey as he takes him on as he’s robbing a bank or something and that’s it.

They could take inspiration from Spectacular Spider Man even for Tombstone by having him be this emerging crime boss named “The Big Man” that is concerned about Spider Man as a threat this he finds out about Gargan’s grudge against him and recruits him as the Scorpion to take him out.

That’s just me spitballing but something like that could be fun imo!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 12:10 PM
nah, phuck that other guy, black adam would be perfect casting, he has the most onscreen experience playing a scorpion plus he can do the eyebrow thing on peter.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2025, 12:10 PM
That suit looks like the best Spiderman suit we have seen thus far
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 12:16 PM
@Vigor - likely generic promo photo for marketing purposes…

I feel like I’ve seen it before
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/20/2025, 12:16 PM
I like how Spider-Man always has multiple villains. Seems EVERY other franchise has 1 or 2 villains with a whole Wu-Tang Clan of heroes facing them. 2 many heroes and not enough villains on screen in comic book movies.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/20/2025, 12:20 PM
@DarkeyeZ - with the best villains though, that's necessary, it speaks to those who are most powerful being corrupted by their power and it takes a whole team to take them down, making the best Avengers and X-men villains so great. But what makes spider-man so great is that it's him against everyone all by himself, time after time, beating after beating.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/20/2025, 12:18 PM
The only reason those three would be good choices for this movie is if the movie is all about Spidey taking down every B-list villain in his rogue's gallery before getting the black suit and facing off venom in the next one. Scorpion is top of the B-list at best and I'd love to see Holland go after villain after villain, but otherwise, nuh-uh. Let's get some Black Cat in there, some Osborn teases and get going.
50ftNerd
50ftNerd - 5/20/2025, 12:19 PM
We not gonna comment on the pic of Doom with the Avengers logo beneath?!
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2025, 12:21 PM
@50ftNerd - oh, s***You're right, I didn't think to click on the instagram post
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/20/2025, 12:39 PM
@50ftNerd - It's just old Alex Ross artwork.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/20/2025, 12:19 PM
The eyes are incredible
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/20/2025, 12:20 PM
Excited about Scorpion and Tombstone, not so much Boomerang. They could do a lot better.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/20/2025, 12:27 PM
Scorpion is long overdue.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/20/2025, 12:28 PM
Those 3 along with Mister negative and the female villain seems like a good ensemble.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 5/20/2025, 12:39 PM
My hope is for Mr Negative to be the lead with Scorpion and Tombstone working for him (with Scorpion having a sizeable role). Can't wait for this! If they have a bit of multiverse then im hoping for Maguire's daughter to be Sadie Sink. Stoked for this!
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/20/2025, 12:51 PM
Tombstone and Boomerang? lol I hope not

