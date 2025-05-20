SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's THREE Villains Seemingly Revealed By Disney At Event - Including The Scorpion!

We've said it before, but the biggest news sometimes comes from the strangest of places. For example, an Instagram user called Chris Higashi has shared details of what he saw at yesterday's Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation in Las Vegas.

While no news outlets have reported on the event yet, it's worth noting that news of Disney's upcoming collaboration with Formula 1 and Conan O'Brien's Toy Story 5 role came online last night around the same time this post was shared.

Looking through Higashi's account, he's not a fanboy or wannabe scooper, so he has no reason to make any of this up. In fact, it took the better part of 12 hours for his post to even be discovered.

As you can see below, it seems a sizzle reel or early artwork was shown confirming that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature The Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone, with a very long list of rumours now well and truly debunked.

A brief sizzle reel for Avengers: Doomsday similarly debuted, though a piece of Alex Ross comic book art of Doctor Doom is currently being used to promote the movie (we're not exactly shocked that Marvel Studios wouldn't choose this event to publicly display Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom).

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that's an astonishing lineup of potential villains. The Scorpion is someone fans have waited a long time to see on screen, while Boomerang and Tombstone are both fun choices for potential secondary foes, particularly as neither has appeared in live-action before.

Nothing is confirmed until we get word from Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios or the trades, but it's looking likely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains have indeed been revealed today. We've reached out to Higashi and hope to have more details to share with you in due course.

This hopefully means we're getting a street-level story, free of any Multiversal madness. Unfortunately, there's nothing to suggest Peter Parker will get a helping hand from Daredevil, though we're certainly not going to discount a potential cameo.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.