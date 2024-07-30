SPIDER-NOIR Character Breakdowns Reveal Surprising New Details About Prime Video Series - SPOILERS

Following a recent plot synopsis, we have some character breakdowns (via Daniel Richtman) for Prime Video's live-action Spider-Noir series, which will star Nicolas Cage as the Depression-era wall-crawler - believed to be a take on Ben Reilly - of the title.

While most of these details are fairly standard profiles of the show's main heroes and villains, there do appear to be a few (potential) spoilers here - pertaining to one character, in particular.

Ben Reilly:

A retired superhero with the powers of Spider-Man who is too old and broken, both figuratively and literally, to suit up the way he used to. Instead, he takes low-level PI cases and stays out of the ones that involve high-profile names, like that of the Mayor. Through flashbacks, we find out about his past heroics, and past failures, that led him to this point. He is charming, but weathered, and the pilot does an excellent job of setting him up for a good character arc moving forward.

Yuri Watanabe:

A stage singer with unknown ties to crime organizations in New York City, including that of the mayor. Her character exists entirely through the eyes of Ben Reilly in the pilot, but there is an interesting larger story set up for her in the pages.

Flint Marko, aka Sandman:

A hired goon working for Yuri, but he has an unknown condition that causes him to turn into the Sandman. When he switches between identities, he has no memories of what the alter ego did while in control. It seems a decent amount of the story will revolve around him, and there is a lot of potential for this character to be a fan-favorite.

Robbie Robertson:

A reporter and friend of Ben Reilly's. Not a lot of depth to the character in the pilot but has fan-favorite potential written all over him.

Mayor Delgado:

A corrupt politician whose motivations and past are entirely unknown. The character exists as a setup for future episodes, likely as the main villain.

Silvermane:

An ageing crime boss whose plans to retire are thrown out the window after his mansion is burned down. It appears that he will be one of the other major antagonists of the series.

Janet:

Ben Reilly's secretary/second-in-command. Think Joan from Mad Men.

Edward Addison:

A man who can catch himself on fire with no harm to his body, and one of the Macguffins for the plot.

Delgado:

Another PI that has a good working relationship with Ben Reilly.

Cage will star alongside Li Jun Li as Yuriko Watanabe, Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, and Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed role (there's a good chance he'll play Silvermane).

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He's also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.