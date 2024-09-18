SPIDER-NOIR Rounds Out Its Impressive Cast With MINDHUNTERS, BREAKING BAD, And SUITS Stars

It's been confirmed today that Amazon's upcoming live-action Spider-Man TV series, Spider-Noir, has added eight recurring cast members.

Those are Lukas Haas (Babylon, Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters, A Man Called Otto), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives, Fuller House), Michael Kostroff (The Wire, Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, The Mick), Joe Massingill (Killing It, Barry), Whitney Rice (Jury Duty, Suits), and Amanda Schull (Suits, 12 Monkeys).

Unfortunately, specific character details are being kept under wraps so we don't currently know who any of them are playing. Nicolas Cage leads the cast, though it's thought he's playing Ben Reilly rather than Peter Parker.

Other lead stars include New Girl star Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Paddington 2), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Here's a look at each new Spider-Noir cast member; place your bets now about who from the comics they might be playing!

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

In terms of plot details, it's been revealed that the series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Few other official details about Spider-Noir have been revealed, though Cage has confirmed it was run for 8 episodes and pit the wall-crawling P.I. against monsters.

Asked about his first proper foray into television, Cage said, "I saw Bryan Cranston in 'Breaking Bad' stare at a suitcase for half the episode. I thought, 'We don’t have time to do that in movies.' So that to me seemed like an opportunity to open it up a little. I don’t know if the project [Noir] that I’m exploring has room for that. I think this is a much more sort of popcorn-entertainment episodic."

The actor would go on to describe Spider-Noir as "more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting" with "some sparkle to it."

"I don’t like violence," Cage added. "I don’t want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

Are you excited for Spider-Noir? What do you think about these latest additions to the cast? Let us know in the comments section.