SPIDER-NOIR Rounds Out Its Impressive Cast With MINDHUNTERS, BREAKING BAD, And SUITS Stars

Spider-Noir has added eight more actors to its already stacked cast, with some big names from film and TV set to join Nicolas Cage in Amazon's first live-action Spider-Man series. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

It's been confirmed today that Amazon's upcoming live-action Spider-Man TV series, Spider-Noir, has added eight recurring cast members. 

Those are Lukas Haas (Babylon, Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters, A Man Called Otto), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives, Fuller House), Michael Kostroff (The Wire, Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, The Mick), Joe Massingill (Killing ItBarry), Whitney Rice (Jury Duty, Suits), and Amanda Schull (Suits, 12 Monkeys).

Unfortunately, specific character details are being kept under wraps so we don't currently know who any of them are playing. Nicolas Cage leads the cast, though it's thought he's playing Ben Reilly rather than Peter Parker. 

Other lead stars include New Girl star Lamorne Morris (as Robbie Robertson), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Paddington 2), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Here's a look at each new Spider-Noir cast member; place your bets now about who from the comics they might be playing!

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video. 

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

In terms of plot details, it's been revealed that the series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Few other official details about Spider-Noir have been revealed, though Cage has confirmed it was run for 8 episodes and pit the wall-crawling P.I. against monsters. 

Asked about his first proper foray into television, Cage said, "I saw Bryan Cranston in 'Breaking Bad' stare at a suitcase for half the episode. I thought, 'We don’t have time to do that in movies.' So that to me seemed like an opportunity to open it up a little. I don’t know if the project [Noir] that I’m exploring has room for that. I think this is a much more sort of popcorn-entertainment episodic."

The actor would go on to describe Spider-Noir as "more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting" with "some sparkle to it."

"I don’t like violence," Cage added. "I don’t want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

Are you excited for Spider-Noir? What do you think about these latest additions to the cast? Let us know in the comments section.

SPIDER-MAN 4: New Rumor Claims To Reveal Several Villains Considered For Now-Postponed Street-Level Story
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/18/2024, 4:27 PM
Isn’t Ben a clone of Peter Parker? Not that it matters I guess. This doesn’t seem to be tied to anything I guess
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/18/2024, 4:28 PM
Man, Mindhunters is such an underrated show and it's a shame it got cancelled after 2 seasons on Netflix.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/18/2024, 4:52 PM
@lazlodaytona -

It was indeed great. Somehow, they said it was the costliest show on Netflix, so they cancelled it.

Ridiculous.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/18/2024, 5:36 PM
@lazlodaytona - Truly fantastic and Cameron Britton did an incredible job. Seeing him here moderately increased my interested in this
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/18/2024, 4:29 PM
Man, that's a great cast. Though I hear Joe Massingill is kind of a douche . . .

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/18/2024, 4:29 PM
Where is miles?
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/18/2024, 4:36 PM
Amanda Schull is joining this and not Vision? Bummer. Still holding hope for my girl Emily Hampshire.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/18/2024, 4:44 PM
So excited for this !!

Can’t believe Nicholas Cage is playing Spiderman lol so surreal lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/18/2024, 4:50 PM

This could be somewhat great or the worst thing ever. I am going to commit to watching it and see what happens.

Strange... My parents always said that about me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2024, 4:52 PM
That’s a nice cast , including the ones that were hired previously…

The show seems like a loose adaptation of the comic anyway so it may or may have characters directly from the runs we have had with the character thus far but we’ll see.

I do have a feeling given that Sandman was included in the character descriptions for some in the show that Cameron Britton might be playing him but that’s just speculation on my part.

Anyway , easily the Sony-Marvel project thus far I’m most interested in..

I’m down for a period noir PI show with a superhero touch to it!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 9/18/2024, 4:55 PM
But Ben Reilly is Scarlet Spider…
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/18/2024, 5:14 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - wow it's like there's something called "adaptation" right
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/18/2024, 5:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - www.ign.com/articles/james-gunn-superman-film-apparently-stars-krypto-the-superdog
RolandD
RolandD - 9/18/2024, 5:18 PM
I don’t think I realized until today that this is an Amazon show. Is Sony producing this and Amazon is the platform it will be on or is this being created by Amazon? I had always assumed this was a Sony thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2024, 5:19 PM
@RolandD - the former
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/18/2024, 5:37 PM
@RolandD - I like Amazon shows more often than I like Sony movies
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/18/2024, 5:19 PM
Nuff said

