RUMOR: [SPOILER] Will Be Part Of Next Year's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Reshoots

It was recently reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will wrap shooting this month, with reshoots scheduled for February and April. Those are the norm for any MCU movie, though we suspect the latter month could cross over with Avengers: Doomsday's additional photography.

Perhaps this was to be expected, but scooper Daniel Richtman is today reporting that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is scheduled for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reshoots.

With her role still under wraps, this at least suggests that Sink's role in the movie is fairly significant. Speculation continues to run rampant that she's Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villain, though that's been countered with claims the actress is everyone from Jean Grey to Mayday Parker.

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has also taken to X today to write, "They just filmed the most insane scene in Spider-Man's history."

With the Avengers: Doomsday trailer expected to be released within the next week, we're no longer expecting a first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day to swing online in the remainder of 2024. However, January is the rumoured release window for a teaser, and if so, we'd bet the trailer will be added to screenings of Anaconda and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Recently, Sink addressed the viral photo of her on set in a head-to-toe puffer jacket. "Tom can wave at the fans because people know who he is, but then you get a glimpse of me, and I'm like a penguin," she laughed. "That'll be the situation for a bit, it seems."

She went on to say that talks with Marvel Studios started when she was shooting Stranger Things Season 5, so "not as far back as you would think."

Asked about the rumours she'll follow Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner as the next Jean Grey, Sink appeared to debunk them by responding, "That was happening before I even knew that I would be working on this project. I was like, 'Wait! What are people talking about?'"

When the site asked for her thoughts on the endless theories, including her red hair suggesting that she could play The Punisher's sidekick, Rachel Cole-Alvez, Sink said, "A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but, yeah, I understand all of the theories. People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.