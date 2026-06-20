Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony May Have Revealed A Major Spoiler Relating To The Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony May Have Revealed A Major Spoiler Relating To The Hulk

A new officially released GIF shared to the Spidey Tracker website appears to have revealed a major spoiler relating to the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 20, 2026 06:06 AM EST

Will the Hulk turn grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

In the comics, this version of Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) rampaging alter-ego adopted the alias "Joe Fixit", a morally ambiguous Las Vegas enforcer, but rumor has it that the "Savage" take on the Hulk that will be unleashed in Brand New Day will be grey, not green.

The Hulk is clearly his usual emerald hue in the new trailer, but it looks like he will either gradually change color (the angrier her gets, perhaps?), or he will be grey from the start and the studio has decided to keep the reveal under wraps. If this is the case, they really haven't done a very good job.

Zendaya dropped a pretty big hint during a recent interview (see below), and now a GIF uploaded to the Spidey Tracker website seemingly reveals a Grey Goliath falling from a building after being webbed up by the wall-crawler.

According to @Cryptic4KQual, "early test screenings had him with green patches at one point," which could indicate that the grey transformation will be gradual.

The trailer also appears to confirm that Jean Grey - or whoever Sadie Sink is playing - will use her powers to take control of Banner's mind, forcing his transformation and prompting Spidey and the Punisher to join forces in an attempt to put an end to his path of destruction.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/20/2026, 6:31 AM
The Hulk is Green in the Trailer. All the Posters and Toys are Green. No Grey Hulk will be in this movie.


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