Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony Screens First 18 Minutes Of The Movie At CineEurope

Though we're still over a month away from the movie swinging into theaters, promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has kicked up a notch following the release of the new trailer, and Sony Pictures surprised CineEurope attendees by screening some new scenes from the next solo Spidey adventure.

Screen Daily reports that the first 18 minutes of Brand New Day screened. We don't have a full breakdown of what was shown, but there will some mild spoilers ahead.

From what we can gather, the footage begins with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in his apartment as he brings us up to speed with what's been going on in his life since the events of No Way Home.

An extended montage of the wall-crawler doing battle with various villains, including Tarantula, Boomerang and Ramrod, follows, but there's no sign or mention of Sadie Sink's mysterious character (that was never going to happen).

A (supposed) leaked image from the screening has been shared online, and we also have some photos from the recent press events attended by Holland and Zendaya.

C'est un tout nouveau jour à Rome. 🇮🇹

Découvrez #SpiderManBrandNewDay, le 29 juillet au cinéma. pic.twitter.com/GStmUncz57 — Sony Pictures France (@SonyPicturesFr) June 24, 2026

C'est un tout nouveau jour à Berlin. 🇩🇪

Découvrez #SpiderManBrandNewDay, le 29 juillet au cinéma. pic.twitter.com/6vyFPyI930 — Sony Pictures France (@SonyPicturesFr) June 23, 2026

The First 18 Minutes of Spider-Man: Brand New Day Were Screened for Press at CineEurope.#spidermanbrandnewday pic.twitter.com/yVunUinUo9 — Mcu Master (@Mcu_Master01) June 23, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.