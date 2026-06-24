Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony Screens First 18 Minutes Of The Movie At CineEurope

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony Screens First 18 Minutes Of The Movie At CineEurope

Sony Pictures screened the first 18 minutes of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CineEurope in Barcelona yesterday, and we have some details of what was shown to attendees...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2026 01:06 PM EST

Though we're still over a month away from the movie swinging into theaters, promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has kicked up a notch following the release of the new trailer, and Sony Pictures surprised CineEurope attendees by screening some new scenes from the next solo Spidey adventure.

Screen Daily reports that the first 18 minutes of Brand New Day screened. We don't have a full breakdown of what was shown, but there will some mild spoilers ahead.

From what we can gather, the footage begins with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in his apartment as he brings us up to speed with what's been going on in his life since the events of No Way Home.

An extended montage of the wall-crawler doing battle with various villains, including Tarantula, Boomerang and Ramrod, follows, but there's no sign or mention of Sadie Sink's mysterious character (that was never going to happen).

A (supposed) leaked image from the screening has been shared online, and we also have some photos from the recent press events attended by Holland and Zendaya.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals New Details About The Hand - Does It Explain Elektra's MCU Return?
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals New Details About The Hand - Does It Explain Elektra's MCU Return?
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Breaks Down Boomerang's Trick Arsenal
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Breaks Down Boomerang's Trick Arsenal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 1:01 PM
link?
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2026, 1:05 PM
He really bulked up since the last time we saw him play spiderman
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/24/2026, 1:09 PM
Peter looks too muscular! 😂
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/24/2026, 1:15 PM
@FrankenDad - Well, the character always has been.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/24/2026, 1:19 PM
One thing that’s always bothered me. He basically gives up his life as Peter Parker to prevent incursions from the multiverse. But aren’t incursions the whole premise of Avengers: Doomsday? So was Peter’s sacrifice for nothing in NWH?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder