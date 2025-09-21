SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY: A Potentially Major SPOILER For Sadie Sink's Character Has Been Revealed

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY: A Potentially Major SPOILER For Sadie Sink's Character Has Been Revealed

While we still don't know who Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a new rumour claims to reveal a major character detail. You can learn more about that right here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 21, 2025 12:09 PM EST

Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day character remains one of the movie's biggest talking points, especially as we're no closer to learning who the Stranger Things star will play. 

Initially, Jean Grey's name was thrown around, with everyone from Mary Jane Watson to Gwen Stacy, Mayday Parker, and Rachel Cole-Alves all following in the months since then. Heck, we've even heard that she'll play two characters, one of whom will be revealed as Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villain. 

The latest update comes our way from scooper @MyTimeToShineH. According to the insider, Sink's characters will have superpowers in the upcoming Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production. 

That doesn't necessarily help us narrow down who Sink will play, but with Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday, her being the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is a very real possibility. 

Jean Grey is still another, especially as this could be a version of Marvel Girl who has yet to join the X-Men (something we'd no doubt then see in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars X-Men reboot). Jean would be an odd addition to this movie, though, and doesn't have much history with Spidey.

"This is news to me. This is news to me," Sink said in March when she was presented with the Jean Grey rumours. "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it might be best to rein in expectations. With Tombstone supposedly set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, another possibility for Sink's role is the mobster's daughter, The Beetle. 

Let us know your theories on this latest MCU rumour in the comments section below. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in this movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Maskmaster
Maskmaster - 9/21/2025, 12:34 PM
Sadie is going to be Firestar, which will lead to Ice Man and the birth of the MCU Amazing Friends.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/21/2025, 12:42 PM
@Maskmaster - this is my favorite rumor
Mongrol
Mongrol - 9/21/2025, 12:43 PM
@Maskmaster -

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/21/2025, 1:07 PM
@Maskmaster - this is the only way to defeat The SuperFriends at the box office. Hopefully the Amazing Friends will meet The X-men and an Australian Wolverine will get his claws stuck in a brick wall
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/21/2025, 1:16 PM
@Matchesz - this rumor has me SO turned on. other than that, another Spidey movie does nothing for me or most fans. Spider needs a break
Fogs
Fogs - 9/21/2025, 1:20 PM
@Maskmaster - I'd love that actually
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 9/21/2025, 12:57 PM
Josh, you're OBSESSED with this girl.
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/21/2025, 1:17 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - why shouldn't he be?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/21/2025, 12:57 PM
Im still holding out hope for Mayday Parker!

This way Marvel and Sony both win. If they launch her right (if multiversal) then she can go on to lead her own franchise that fans may actually buy into if it's in the Raimi universe.

We can hopefully then wash the bad taste out of our mouths of Morbius, Venom and Madame Web.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/21/2025, 1:09 PM

She'll probably be Jean Grey and show up in the mid credits scene.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/21/2025, 1:18 PM
@DocSpock - why do you think so? Just curious

