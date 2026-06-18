Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Liza Colón-Zayas & Keith David's Characters May Have Been Revealed - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Liza Colón-Zayas & Keith David's Characters May Have Been Revealed - Spoilers

We may finally know who supporting cast members Keith David and Liza Colón-Zayas are playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and their characters may surprise you...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2026 11:06 AM EST

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was officially released yesterday following last week's leaks, and while the teaser featured plenty of exciting new footage (along with a few hints and Easter eggs), it didn't give us much more to go on when it comes to the identity of certain characters.

Sadie Sink's mysterious "villain" is undoubtedly the biggest talking point, but there are also question marks over supporting cast members Keith David and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Potential spoilers follow.

In the first trailer, David's character can be heard saying: " “Spiders have three lifecycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. And for those spiders who make it through... it amounts to a kind of rebirth.”

This led to speculation that the veteran They Live and The Thing actor might be playing Miles Warren, aka The Jackal. This character has been rumored to appear, and the former professor's background in biochemistry would certainly give him an insight into what's going on with Spider-Man's "rebirth."

However, according to Daniel Richtman, David is actually playing "a news anchor, and you never actually see him. He's an Attenborough-type character."

This seems like a bit of an odd creative choice, but we still know very little about the extent of Parker's transformation, which evidently requires more exposition than Peter can provide.

As for Colón-Zayas, the scooper claims to have confirmed that she is indeed playing Detective Jean DeWolff, who was an ally of Spider-Man's in the comics until he death at the hands of the Sin-Eater.

DeWolff has a thing for Spidey in the comics, but they will likely ditch that plot point for this movie... unless she thinks the hero is significantly older than he actually is!

In case you missed it, you can check out the new trailer below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 6/18/2026, 11:18 AM
The phrase "may have" in a headline just gives writers free reign to include whatever information they want in their article, regardless if it's true or not. Great way to generate pointless content to generate ad revenue.

Remember people, if you're going to read this site, have an ad blocker installed. People who create stuff like this don't deserve to make money from it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 11:19 AM
@GComix85 - shall we start writing the articles lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 11:19 AM
What kind of ass backwards thinking did they have introducing Jean in a random Spider-Man movie without rebooting the universe, how do they think this was a good idea? Do they even give a shit anymore? If they use the snap as the Catalyst for mutants and they don't start a new universe or whatnot I'm checking out for sure. Forever.


THAT IS THE LAZIEST OPTION BALDY COULD THINK OF.


This better not be true. Anyone who thinks this is a great idea is a moron. That means you lose ALL OF THEIR BACKSTORIES
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/18/2026, 11:21 AM
@bobevanz - they ask me and i let then in behalf of Josh of course and to make Grif say he doenst care when he obviously do
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/18/2026, 11:39 AM
@bobevanz - this whole movie looks like crap, I'm being honest Jean Grey being the villain is just one of the stupidest things this movie has going on
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/18/2026, 11:20 AM
So they are Kang and Kanga ! They are kangs and shiiiiiiiiiieeeeeee
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/18/2026, 11:24 AM
Only thing I didn't like is what looks like one scene with Scorpion after Spider-Man slams him into a car which would make Mac Gargan physically disabled. And that's the same scorpion scene they continue to show.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/18/2026, 11:38 AM
@SonOfAGif - How many times has a character been thrown or flung across a room or sent flying into the air, hitting the ground or a surface so hard but they get up and shrug it off? Yeah like in almost every movie or tv show. You’ll get over it or maybe you won’t.

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