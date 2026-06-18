Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Liza Colón-Zayas & Keith David's Characters May Have Been Revealed - Spoilers

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was officially released yesterday following last week's leaks, and while the teaser featured plenty of exciting new footage (along with a few hints and Easter eggs), it didn't give us much more to go on when it comes to the identity of certain characters.

Sadie Sink's mysterious "villain" is undoubtedly the biggest talking point, but there are also question marks over supporting cast members Keith David and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Potential spoilers follow.

In the first trailer, David's character can be heard saying: " “Spiders have three lifecycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. And for those spiders who make it through... it amounts to a kind of rebirth.”

This led to speculation that the veteran They Live and The Thing actor might be playing Miles Warren, aka The Jackal. This character has been rumored to appear, and the former professor's background in biochemistry would certainly give him an insight into what's going on with Spider-Man's "rebirth."

However, according to Daniel Richtman, David is actually playing "a news anchor, and you never actually see him. He's an Attenborough-type character."

This seems like a bit of an odd creative choice, but we still know very little about the extent of Parker's transformation, which evidently requires more exposition than Peter can provide.

As for Colón-Zayas, the scooper claims to have confirmed that she is indeed playing Detective Jean DeWolff, who was an ally of Spider-Man's in the comics until he death at the hands of the Sin-Eater.

DeWolff has a thing for Spidey in the comics, but they will likely ditch that plot point for this movie... unless she thinks the hero is significantly older than he actually is!

In case you missed it, you can check out the new trailer below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.