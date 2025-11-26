SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Outlines "Insane" 3-Way Battle Between Spidey, [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

Cameras are still rolling on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in London, but security has managed to keep a much tighter lid on photos and video leaks from the set this time. We did recently get a quick glimpse of Sadie Sink's character getting arrested, but it sounds like most of the filming has been taking place behind closed doors.

Possible spoilers follow.

Following a report of Spider-Man facing off against a group of Ninjas in a prison, we have details on what sounds like it might be one of the movie's standout action sequences, with the wall-crawler coming to blows with two fellow "heroes."

MTTSH claims that the movie will feature "insane" fight scenes involving Spidey (Tom Holland), The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The scooper also reports that Bernthal "only filmed in person for a very short while," with his stunt double standing in for most of these action sequences.

When it was confirmed that Castle and Banner would appear in the movie, fans hoped that we would get some kind of three-way battle like this, but Marvel has failed to deliver on expectations in the past (no Hulk-Thanos rematch, for example), so nothing was guaranteed.

While we're sure Castle will let loose on the wall-crawler and the Green Goliath to some extent, Kevin Feige has confirmed that, “When Punisher is in the Spider-Man movie, it’ll be a different tonality” during a recent interview.

Feige went on to dispel some of the rumors we'll been hearing about Brand New Day being a Multiverse-focused story, confirming that Holland's Spidey will be embarking on a street-level adventure when he returns to the big screen for his next solo outing.

“I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events. So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover…I don’t want to say too much, but Destin, I will say too much, Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool.”

Brand New Day will also star Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo, and Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will return as MJ as Need Leeds.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.