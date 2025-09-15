SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Outlines What Happens In Action-Packed Opening Scene - SPOILERS

According to a new rumor, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will open with a massive action set piece involving Spidey, The Punisher, and several other characters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 15, 2025 11:09 AM EST

Cameras are still rolling on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in The UK, but aside from this officially-released behind-the-scenes shot, it's been a while since we've seen any photos from the set.

The first wave of set snaps featured the wall-crawler (Tom Holland) on top of an armored vehicle, and we'd later learn that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) was also involved in this chase sequence. According to MTTSH, this action set piece will open the movie, and we also have some more details on what exactly is going on with the various characters involved.

According to the scooper, the scene begins with a group of criminals (initially believed to be the Inner Demons) attempting to break Mac Gargan/Scorpion (Michael Mando) out of prison while he's being transported to another location. The Punisher and his mysterious female partner get wind of this and try to eliminate the villains, while Spider-Man does his best to prevent the carnage, stop the prison break, and keep Castle from notching up any kills.

Based on what we've seen in the various set videos that circulated online, this is shaping up to be a very exciting, explosive sequence.

We have heard that Brand New Day will actually open with a montage of Spidey taking on various villains, so there's a chance this sequence will follow, or we were misinformed and the montage will take place later in the movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, with Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman on board in undisclosed roles. Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

