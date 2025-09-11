SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Stars Suit-Up For New BTS Photo; Character Return Confirmed

It's been a while since we've seen anything from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but a new behind-the-scenes photo is doing the rounds online today, which confirms a recent report that a key supporting character from the previous trilogy will be back.

The photo features Tom Holland in his new Spidey costume (sans mask), alongside Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon, who still hasn't been officially confirmed to reprise his role as Peter Parker's best pal Ned Leeds.

Batalon is wearing an MIT sweater, and some fans feel there may also be something to Zendaya covering her hair for the shot. Honestly, unless she's dyed her hair red because they've decided to make her the Mary Jane Watson, we're not sure why any hairstyle changes would be overly significant.

Zendaya and Batalon are not expected to have significant roles in Brand New Day.

This photo is believed to have been taken during a competition winner's visit to the set, and we also have a look at a cartoon-like depiction of Doctor Doom on a lanyard.

Today, special fans had the opportunity to visit the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ and ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ sets in London. pic.twitter.com/rEJkrZ9C0e — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 11, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Vanner, with Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman on board in undisclosed roles.

Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.