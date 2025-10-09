SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Feature First Look At Michael Mando As Mac Gargan; Tom Holland Returns

Cameras are now rolling on the Basingstoke set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we have our first look at Michael Mando as the returning Mac Gargan, aka the Scorpion.

Mando can be seen stepping from that military-style helicopter we saw in previous photos. We assume he is in-costume as Gargan here, although it's difficult to tell if the left side of his face is still bearing the scars he received in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Better Call Saul alum has hinted that Scorpion may undergo a Venomous transformation in the movie in recent social media posts. In the comics, Gargan served as the third host of the Venom symbiote when he posed as Spider-Man as a member of the Dark Avengers.

Previous rumors have claimed that Brand New Day will feature a symbiote, but if Scorpion actually was going to become Venomized in the film, something tells us Mando wouldn't be teasing the spoiler like this!

It remains to be seen how Gargan will factor into the story, but the action set piece that was recently filmed is said to revolve around Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) attempting to run the villain off the road and put him down for good, with the wall-crawler doing his best to prevent the murder.

Speaking of Peter Parker, these photos also feature Tom Holland, who has returned to set after taking some time off after suffering a mild concussion a couple of weeks ago.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman in undisclosed roles. Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.