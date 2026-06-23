Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says Movie's Villain "Is Still Very Much A Secret"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature appearances from Boomerang, Scorpion, Tarantula, and Tombstone, though there's still no word on who the movie's "main" villain is.

Sadie Sink's character appears to be the primary antagonist, but with rumours pointing to her being Jean Grey, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense (unless she's somehow being controlled by the Department of Damage Control). With that in mind, those early Shathra and Spider-Queen claims start feeling more and more likely.

During a recent red carpet interview with ProSieben, Tom Holland teased Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mystery big bad when he said, "The villain that we have in this new movie, which is still very much a secret, is, I think, unlike anything we've seen in one of these movies before."

We don't know how much time the actor spends online, so whether it really is still a secret is hard to say. However, if Sony Pictures has successfully mounted a misinformation campaign that's convinced everyone Sink is a villainous Marvel Girl, it's a genius move.

Of course, another compelling possibility is that Sink has been cast as Jean, but it's someone else who is controlling the minds of New York City's innocent residents. The Jackal is a name we've been hearing a lot of in recent weeks, but again, nothing is close to confirmed.

While Holland and Zendaya are currently in the midst of a global press tour, as far as we're aware, no one has actually seen Spider-Man: Brand New Day yet. Chances are then that, for the time being at least, the movie's biggest secrets will be kept under wraps.

In related news, a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot has been released in HD, showing more of the web-slinger's battle with The Hand.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - TV Spot 3 pic.twitter.com/2b3YWTOsVO — The Beyond Reporter (@Beyondreporter1) June 23, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.