Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says Movie's Villain "Is Still Very Much A Secret"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says Movie's Villain &quot;Is Still Very Much A Secret&quot;

Despite constant rumours and theories about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villain, Tom Holland has said that their identity is still very much under wraps heading into the movie's July 31 release.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2026 06:06 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature appearances from Boomerang, Scorpion, Tarantula, and Tombstone, though there's still no word on who the movie's "main" villain is. 

Sadie Sink's character appears to be the primary antagonist, but with rumours pointing to her being Jean Grey, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense (unless she's somehow being controlled by the Department of Damage Control). With that in mind, those early Shathra and Spider-Queen claims start feeling more and more likely.

During a recent red carpet interview with ProSieben, Tom Holland teased Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mystery big bad when he said, "The villain that we have in this new movie, which is still very much a secret, is, I think, unlike anything we've seen in one of these movies before."

We don't know how much time the actor spends online, so whether it really is still a secret is hard to say. However, if Sony Pictures has successfully mounted a misinformation campaign that's convinced everyone Sink is a villainous Marvel Girl, it's a genius move.

Of course, another compelling possibility is that Sink has been cast as Jean, but it's someone else who is controlling the minds of New York City's innocent residents. The Jackal is a name we've been hearing a lot of in recent weeks, but again, nothing is close to confirmed.

While Holland and Zendaya are currently in the midst of a global press tour, as far as we're aware, no one has actually seen Spider-Man: Brand New Day yet. Chances are then that, for the time being at least, the movie's biggest secrets will be kept under wraps.

In related news, a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot has been released in HD, showing more of the web-slinger's battle with The Hand.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/23/2026, 6:36 AM
Oh. So the critics.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 6:39 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the Biggest MCU Movie Ever.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/23/2026, 6:44 AM
@OneMoreTime - Even if it is wonderful it will only be a matter of a few brief months before the people here all of a sudden decide they hated the movie.
evilbastard
evilbastard - 6/23/2026, 6:54 AM
@IAmAHoot - So true.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 6:56 AM
@IAmAHoot - Already Been Reported by Marvel Studios the Hulk will have a Major Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Setting up Avengers Secret Wars.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 7:36 AM
@evilbastard -

"The villain that we have in this new movie, which is still very much a secret, is, I think, Unlike Anything we've Seen in one of these movies before."
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/23/2026, 7:45 AM
@OneMoreTime - Don't know what that has to do with my comment; but thank you for pointing out some obvious information. (Even more so for those whose seen Hulk in some specific concept art).
Knightrider
Knightrider - 6/23/2026, 6:47 AM
While I don’t believe the rumours about Eddie Brock I do have a suspicion that we are witnessing the beginning of the MCU Venom.

I reckon he removes the bad side of him which will mutate into Venom. But in this movie but maybe over course of trilogy
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 6:48 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take EPIC to a Whole New Level.


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MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/23/2026, 7:20 AM
good. not Everything needs to be spoiled and explained Before the movie comes out.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2026, 7:50 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - tell that to fans who make spoiler post and videos of early viewing of movie in theater while movie is still playing some distracting disrespectful a hole on phone this is villain for movie
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/23/2026, 7:28 AM
Whoever designed Scorpion's suit is the movie's real villain.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/23/2026, 7:52 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Thank you for starting my morning off right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 7:34 AM
Interesting…

I’m still thinking Sadie’s “Jean” is moreso an antagonist then a straight up villain who might be after the DODC as we seen them targeting powered people whether it be in Ms Marvel or Wonder Man so perhaps they targeted her or are experimenting on others who she is trying to free but without the guidance of someone like Xavier , she is willing to bend and even break some rules to achieve her goals but we’ll see.

I think the real villain is Trammell Tillman’s “William Metzger” whose true colors will be revealed towards the end of the film.

Anyway regardless , i hope the film turns out well since it seems good imo!!.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/23/2026, 7:47 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Endangering the lives of innocent people for the sake of an agenda is pretty villainous though.

Also, getting revenge for being experimenting by the government is literally the Spider-Queen’s backstory.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 7:55 AM
@Gnostic - get yah but idk , maybe it’s revenge or her trying to save other “mutants” but is more reckless about it since she is younger and doesn’t have the guidance or experience but we’ll see.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2026, 7:51 AM
Let movie have it’s secret for
Once until loser on phone in movie theater takes picture post it online
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/23/2026, 7:56 AM
This is the most excited I’ve been on news on this movie in a while. Is it possible they’ve managed to keep the villain under wraps? If it was truly an intentional misdirect with Sadie Sink and Jean….wow, bravo.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/23/2026, 8:08 AM
They could be after Jean because they think shes doing mass mind control. While reality is its someone else entirely
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 8:11 AM
@Vigor - Confirmed Jean Grey NOT in this movie.

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