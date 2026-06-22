Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says Only One Person Remembers Peter Parker - But Who?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says Only One Person Remembers Peter Parker - But Who?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has dropped a bombshell about the movie, confirming that only one person remembers that the MCU's Spider-Man is secretly Peter Parker.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2026 11:06 AM EST

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the only way to save the Multiverse was for Doctor Strange to make it so that no one would remember Peter Parker. That left the wall-crawler well and truly alone, something Spider-Man: Brand New Day will explore next month.

The expectation is that something will happen to make it so MJ and Ned Leeds remember Peter. However, it's just as likely that the movie provides the hero with closure before his story continues in the MCU's next Saga.

In a new interview, Tom Holland dropped a major revelation about Spidey's status quo when he said, "No one remembers that Spider-Man is Peter Parker apart from one person."

One person? The most obvious possibility is The Hulk, as there's precedent in the comics for that being the case. The Jade Giant remembered Spidey's secret identity, even after Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Mister Fantastic helped him undo the events of Civil War with a similar magic spell to the one featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home

However, Spider-Man and The Hulk have never really crossed paths in the MCU, so this would be a pretty major retcon (as Bruce Banner's alter-ego had no real reason to know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man).

Steve Rogers, who was in another timeline when Strange unleashed his spell, is a contender, though, as are any characters who weren't on Earth at the time, like Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel. Could MJ's love for Peter have helped break the former Sorcerer Supreme's spell? We certainly can't discount either.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Holland teased, "The reason why Ned is trying to find out who Spider-Man is in Spider-Man Brand New Day is so he can thank him personally for saving him."

Zendaya, meanwhile, doubled down on her previous comments that fans can expect some heartbreaking scenes in the movie. You can hear more from both her and Holland—including their love of Insomniac's Spider-Man video games—in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/22/2026, 11:22 AM
He's probably giving a deceptive answer and is actually referring to Karen. Or Deadpool, haha.

Oh, well actually, it's probably Sadie Sink's character...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 11:33 AM
@IAmAHoot - The Hulk.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/22/2026, 11:49 AM
@OneMoreTime - Wouldn't make much sense as far as the MCU; but I get why people want it.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/22/2026, 12:13 PM
@OneMoreTime - This is actually a sound theory. Banner does NOT remember but the Hulk DOES.

It tracks with 'I put a bullet in my mouth...the other guy spit it out.'

User Comment Image
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 6/22/2026, 11:24 AM
Hulk
Repian
Repian - 6/22/2026, 11:25 AM
Adrian Toomes, who was in another universe.
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 11:31 AM
@Repian - The Hulk NEVER Forgets.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/22/2026, 11:34 AM
@Repian - I was hoping them to bring him and Liz back. Like a full circle.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 11:36 AM
@Repian - I hope we see him again since I liked Keaton’s iteration of the character.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/22/2026, 11:48 AM
@TheShellyMan - part 5 perhaps when he returns with Mobius from the Sonyverse for that teamup
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/22/2026, 11:26 AM
Why are Ned and MJ still friends if neither of them remember Peter? They barely knew each other until Peter started dating MJ.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/22/2026, 11:27 AM
@soberchimera - But they were friends when the spell happened. Didn't reverse time.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/22/2026, 11:47 AM
@IAmAHoot - Ok, so they just don’t remember HOW they became friends?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 11:32 AM
Classic Must See Scene in the Comics.


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kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 6/22/2026, 11:41 AM
You can see Zendaya trying to save him from himself here. He says "apart from one person" and she tries to sort of twist his answer around to bury the lead, but then he doubles down again and she gives up and goes "...okay".

LMAO
Canon108
Canon108 - 6/22/2026, 11:42 AM
The Sorcerer Supreme...he told Strange to keep him out of any spells he makes regarding Parker.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 6/22/2026, 11:43 AM
It's Matt Murdock.

He may not remember Peter's face or who this kid is, but he'll remember Peter's heartbeat from No Way Home. Not only that, but he'll know Pete's not lying when he says he came to his apartment, caught the brick, etc (which Matt won't remember but Pete's telling the truth)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 11:58 AM
@PeterDarker121 - I like that idea.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 11:44 AM
It's the hot dog cart guy from the first movie
LuquePL
LuquePL - 6/22/2026, 11:44 AM
Its obvious Steve Rogers
bluedragon77
bluedragon77 - 6/22/2026, 11:51 AM
I mean its not surprising. Somebody literally says they are gonna go visit MJ when they are body swapping, so its pretty obvious to me that is who he is talking about. They clearly know peter is spider-man.. Either sadie or Kieth david..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 11:58 AM
@bluedragon77 - definitely Sadie’s character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 11:57 AM
I kinda hope it’s the Hulk that is the one that remembers (I know Peter and Banner till now haven’t had much if any interaction on screen but Tony could have told the latter about him)…

User Comment Image

I have a feeling though MJ will remember by the end of the film but Ned won’t.

Anyway , movie looks good so can’t wait to see it!!.
FrankTheTank87
FrankTheTank87 - 6/22/2026, 12:02 PM
They did cross paths, at Tony Starks funeral. It wasn’t shown, but most likely they didn’t just disperse after releasing Tony’s arc reactor into the lake. They all must have gathered around and spoke of him fondly with past memories. In doing so, everyone in that big group of heroes got to know who each was outside of their superhero alter-egos. Hulk was just merged into Banner at the time, but he was still there. So when everyone was wiped, only Bruce was wiped at the time because he had the device that stops him from Hulking out by then. So the Jade Giant remembers him from years ago.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/22/2026, 12:05 PM
Jean Grey. Why she and The hand are in a Spider-Man movie is beyond me
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/22/2026, 12:06 PM
“Hulk remembers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
- Hulk

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