Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tickets On Sale: New Posters, Theater Merch, "Shot For ScreenX" Plans Revealed

While we'd expected the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer to swing online when tickets went on sale today, there's currently no sign of it. Well, not yet at least (it's worth bearing in mind that a trailer was never officially announced, even after several leaks).

Perhaps this is Sony's way of slapping everyone's wrists after we all watched those leaked versions, but there's still time for it to show up later today. As always, we'll keep you updated on that front.

In the meantime, several eye-catching posters have been released along with a new ScreenX promo—featuring must-see behind-the-scenes footage in HD for the first time—and a first look at Spidey-themed theater merch.

With no IMAX release planned, Variety reports that "Shot for ScreenX" is launching alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a new premium large-format.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton said, "CJ 4DPlex and their team came to the set to actually shoot the footage that you will experience on screen in the wings of the chosen scenes of our film. This is a first. It’s something truly unique that nobody has experienced before –you’re going to love it."

Don Savant, CEO and President of CJ 4DPlex Americas, added, "'Spider-Man' represents the kind of event franchise that demonstrates the power of premium theatrical formats. We’re proud to continue our collaboration on 'Brand New Day' with a ScreenX presentation that celebrates the scale, energy and emotional depth of this beloved character in a way uniquely suited for the theatrical environment."

Is this another marketing stunt like the "Infinity Vision" screens that Avengers: Doomsday will play on instead of IMAX later this year? Probably, but it at least sounds like ScreenX has pulled out all the stops to make it worthwhile for fans ("Infinity Vision," in contrast, does little more than tout good image quality).

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.