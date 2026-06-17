Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tickets On Sale: New Posters, Theater Merch, "Shot For ScreenX" Plans Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tickets On Sale: New Posters, Theater Merch, &quot;Shot For ScreenX&quot; Plans Revealed

We're still waiting on a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but in the meantime, we have posters, theater merch, a big ScreenX announcement, a new featurette, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2026 09:06 AM EST

While we'd expected the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer to swing online when tickets went on sale today, there's currently no sign of it. Well, not yet at least (it's worth bearing in mind that a trailer was never officially announced, even after several leaks).

Perhaps this is Sony's way of slapping everyone's wrists after we all watched those leaked versions, but there's still time for it to show up later today. As always, we'll keep you updated on that front.

In the meantime, several eye-catching posters have been released along with a new ScreenX promo—featuring must-see behind-the-scenes footage in HD for the first time—and a first look at Spidey-themed theater merch.

With no IMAX release planned, Variety reports that "Shot for ScreenX" is launching alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a new premium large-format.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton said, "CJ 4DPlex and their team came to the set to actually shoot the footage that you will experience on screen in the wings of the chosen scenes of our film. This is a first. It’s something truly unique that nobody has experienced before –you’re going to love it."

Don Savant, CEO and President of CJ 4DPlex Americas, added, "'Spider-Man' represents the kind of event franchise that demonstrates the power of premium theatrical formats. We’re proud to continue our collaboration on 'Brand New Day' with a ScreenX presentation that celebrates the scale, energy and emotional depth of this beloved character in a way uniquely suited for the theatrical environment."

Is this another marketing stunt like the "Infinity Vision" screens that Avengers: Doomsday will play on instead of IMAX later this year? Probably, but it at least sounds like ScreenX has pulled out all the stops to make it worthwhile for fans ("Infinity Vision," in contrast, does little more than tout good image quality).

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases Detective Movie, Reveals How Online Research Changed Suit
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases "Detective Movie," Reveals How Online Research Changed Suit
UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Launches Spidey Tracker With Message From Everyone's Favorite CEO, Ned Leeds
Recommended For You:

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Launches Spidey Tracker With Message From Everyone's Favorite CEO, Ned Leeds

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/17/2026, 9:37 AM
Another Great Poster.

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/17/2026, 10:46 AM
@OneMoreTime - Genuinely looks like it was made by Google Gemini. Utter horseshit
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/17/2026, 9:38 AM
The Regal popcorn head is pretty nice.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2026, 9:38 AM
They are so mad they don't have IMAX screens. Got my Dolby Cinema seats. Trying to get the early access but the queue is still 40+ minutes
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 9:42 AM
@bobevanz - hang in there. I had a 32 minute queue drop pretty quickly and really was about 10.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/17/2026, 10:09 AM
@bobevanz - Dolby > IMAX.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/17/2026, 9:40 AM
Did the leak force them to cut a new trailer or will they release that one today? And is this “ScreenX” just a scam to get that IMax money they’re losing? What exactly is the benifits of paying the extra cash to see it in that format?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2026, 9:41 AM
@Bucky74 - the trailer might come today. It was always going to debut with Toy Story. Josh wasted months making shit up per usual
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 9:40 AM
The HELL?! I just waited in like 4 digital lines for tickets and I don’t get a new trailer as a reward? :-(
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/17/2026, 10:32 AM
@FrankenDad - Your reward is movie tickets.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 10:37 AM
@Rpendo - 😂 You know, given the amount of effort I put into getting them, you’re absolutely correct.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2026, 9:40 AM
"Shot for ScreenX" AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



You're serious?



AHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/17/2026, 9:44 AM
@bobevanz - I-MAX Obsolete most states don't even offer them or just very few. My state only has 1 I-MAX Screen. Too far to drive too.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 10:02 AM
@OneMoreTime - really?? I have a whopping 5 within 90 minutes of my house. Unless you mean “true IMAX” and not conversions.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 6/17/2026, 9:44 AM
Those first 2 are so ugly. Is this some boss logic crap
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/17/2026, 9:48 AM
GOT MY TICKETS !!!
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 6/17/2026, 10:20 AM
@JackDeth - same here. For the amazon one on Wednesday. The seats would only load up as a tiny square but if you tapped the square it would give you a random seat. After a few failed purchases it gave me my ticket.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/17/2026, 9:50 AM
That third one looks like an Alex Ross painting.
Amuro
Amuro - 6/17/2026, 9:51 AM
It looks like Alex Ross' works. But these days, with A.I., we can't be sure of anything.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/17/2026, 9:56 AM
Finally said goodbye to those shit floating head posters.
santiagoch
santiagoch - 6/17/2026, 10:04 AM
We wanted a Tickets On Sale TRAILER !!!!
Vigor
Vigor - 6/17/2026, 10:06 AM
I love how that poster has DNA in his webbing
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2026, 10:10 AM
Those posters are really cool…

I especially like the first 2 , one of which is like Peter breaking out of his web cocoon and the other making the image of a DNA in its webbing is a nice touch imo!!.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/17/2026, 10:10 AM
Theater chains need to build more PLFs.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/17/2026, 10:45 AM
Some of this shit blatantly looks like AI. Films comes out in a little over a month and they still haven't released the trailer. Modern marketing for you.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder