Spider-Man: Brand New Day: We Finally Know What Marvel Was Shooting In Wembley Last Month

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: We Finally Know What Marvel Was Shooting In Wembley Last Month

We've finally learned what Spider-Man was doing in Wembley last month, and it wasn't for Avengers: Doomsday. We also have news on Peter Parker's status quo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 05, 2026 06:07 AM EST

Last month, set videos showed a stuntman filming scenes as Spider-Man near London's Wembley Stadium. Speculation pointed to that being for reshoots for either Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday, but we finally know what was really going on.

It turns out the security guard who told a fan they were shooting a commercial wasn't fibbing, because that's exactly what it was for. As you can see below, cameras were rolling on a promo for the AA, the UK's leading provider of roadside assistance. 

We'll hopefully get an HD version soon, but there go those theories that this might have been a post-credits scene teasing Spidey's role in the next Avengers movies...

@flipzz79 spiderspoof #geek #comic #nerd #brandnewday #spiderman ♬ original sound - Teddy

Meanwhile, a new Spider-Man special release by The Los Angeles Times confirms a major detail about Peter Parker's status quo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While some fans have wondered whether Peter only disguises himself as an ESU student to speak with Bruce Banner, he is in college when this movie begins. The publication notes, "It's maybe not so surprising to find the hero wrestling with despair, even as he tries to balance college classes with his web-crawling duties."

This will come as a relief to fans who were concerned that the next Spider-Man trilogy might skip over Peter's college years. That's a pivotal part of his life that hasn't really been explored in-depth on screen before now.

Finally, we have a snippet of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's score, which was shared by the movie's official social media accounts...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Fogs
Fogs - 7/5/2026, 6:30 AM
@JoshWilding - Josh, just a heads up - there might be something missing from the title here ("We Finally What Marvel Was Shooting..."
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/5/2026, 6:42 AM
@Fogs - was about to point out the same!
Skestra
Skestra - 7/5/2026, 10:13 AM
@Fogs - Do you think he 'knows'? ;)
Fogs
Fogs - 7/5/2026, 10:16 AM
@Skestra - Hope not, cause I wrote that in good will. Miswriting for clout would be a low move.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/5/2026, 6:34 AM
Typical josh. you should let chatgpt help you with your articles
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/5/2026, 6:44 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie of the Century.

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/5/2026, 7:04 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
.....
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/5/2026, 7:17 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/5/2026, 8:18 AM
@OneMoreTime -
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/5/2026, 8:59 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - The Hulk VS Zack Snyder, Man of Steel.........


User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/5/2026, 9:18 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
........
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/5/2026, 9:41 AM
@OneMoreTime - Here's a trick question. Don't worry I'll put the answer at the bottom.

Who would win in a fight? Superman or the Hulk?















Answer: Who ever the writer wants. You know why? Because,
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/5/2026, 10:17 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - The Hulk VS Justice League.

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/5/2026, 10:26 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/5/2026, 10:35 AM
@OneMoreTime - LOL! Keep them coming. I'm LOVING them.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/5/2026, 11:21 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
.........
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/5/2026, 11:33 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/5/2026, 1:10 PM
@OneMoreTime - just because you have no variety on your messages doesn't mean you are a nothing burger
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/5/2026, 7:34 AM
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day: We Finally What Marvel Was Shooting In Wembley Last Month”

This headline could have used a “reshoot”, if you know what I mean.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/5/2026, 7:48 AM
@IAmAHoot - Nah, I say REBOOT the headline.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/5/2026, 7:35 AM
"We Finally What Marvel Was Shooting In Wembley Last Month"

User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 7/5/2026, 8:51 AM
Josh
Ignore the haters. Some people act like someone is forcing them to be here. You keep those articles coming.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/5/2026, 10:06 AM
I’m surprised the title hasn’t been fixed yet.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 7/5/2026, 10:51 AM
@Gnostic -

Im not to be honest. Josh is pretty well known for his spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, and he very rarely if ever corrects them.

He keeps them for engagement, it's clickbait, he knows people will click the article and engage in the comments over it. He doesnt care about presenting himself as a proper journalist (never has), he only cares about maximizing $$$.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/5/2026, 11:49 AM
I honestly expected it to be a BND post credits scene but it actually indeed being a commercial is fine…

Also I’m glad Peter is in college , we know he was studying to get his GED at the end of NWH so it makes sense that he would be in college now if this is indeed set 4 years or so after the previous movie.

Anyway i dig the score from that snippet , the MCU Spidey theme is underrated imo!!.

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