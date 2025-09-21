Tom Holland Calls SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY A "Rebirth" For Spidey; Confirms Maguire/Garfield Suit Inspiration

At this stage, Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be even more highly anticipated than Avengers: Doomsday. While Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy, comprised of Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, was extremely well-received, filmmaker Daniel Deston Cretton looks set to take Peter Parker back to his street-level roots.

Talking to Complex, Tom Holland indicated that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a fresh start for the web-slinger, and explained why it doesn't feel like a direct continuation of those previous movies.

"It really feels like we aren’t making the fourth movie. We’re making the first movie in the next chapter. This is a rebirth," the British actor teased. "This is something completely new."

With that comes a new suit, which is no longer outfitted with Stark Industries technology. Spider-Man has moved on from being Tony Stark's protégé, and Holland confirmed that the costume does indeed pay homage to those worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

"I’m really glad people are picking up on the homage to Tobey and Andrew’s suit," he said. "I think the third movie was very much about paying respects to those guys. I really like the idea that he’s trying to be like his big brothers, that he looks up to them, and he sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now that he is making his own suit and isn’t part of this bigger team."

It's previously been reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will include some Multiversal elements, possibly to set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday. If so, Maguire and Garfield appearing in a post-credits scene is surely a given, though we expect the three Spider-Men to reunite before the Multiverse Saga ends, regardless.

In related news, The Punisher's tank has once again been spotted on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this time in Basingstoke, England.

According to The Basingstoke Gazette, the movie will start shooting there on September 23rd, with filming continuing on the 25th, 29th, October 6th, 7th, and 8th. Hopefully, that means we can look forward to another round of set photos showing Spidey in action...

Spider-man brand new day is now filming in Basingstoke pic.twitter.com/Gf5P5aaVyr — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) September 20, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in this movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.