Tombstone Said To Be An Important Character In New SPIDER-MAN Trilogy - & Could Lay The Groundwork For Kingpin

We recently got confirmation that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature the live-action debut of Tombstone. Lonnie Thompson Lincoln will be played by Black Lightning and The Equalizer actor Marvin Jones III, who previously voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Tombstone is not expected to have a significant role in Brand New Day, but it sounds like Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures do have big plans for the formidable crime boss in future projects.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has heard that Lincoln will be pushed "as a Spidey trilogy character rather than just a one-and-done type deal. Notice how I said character (not villain). Spectacular Spider-Man is the best example I can give to the take they want to do."

Spider-Man and Tombstone have reluctantly joined forces in the comics (once to face-off against Scorpion), so there's a chance we could see them team-up in the MCU at some point. What kind of larger threat could force these enemies to put their differences aside? What about the Kingpin!

Perez is confident that we will see Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Spidey cross paths on the big screen, and mentions that "Tombstone has a thing or two to say about Mayor Fisk and his plans to clean up NYC."

As many fans have speculated, it sounds like the events of Daredevil: Born Again - specifically Fisk's rise to power and the advent of his Anti-Vigilante Task Force - will have far-reaching consequences for the street level corners (and possibly even further) of the MCU.

Perez also commented on the runor that Sadie Sink is playing Shathra, and the theory that the studio might be feeding scoopers fake character details in an attempt t throw people off track (this has happened in the past).

Brand New Day's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo. Michael Mando will return as Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion, and Zendaya (ML) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) will reprise their respective roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.