UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest First Day Ticket Presales In Five Years

UPDATE: Fandango has announced today that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now its biggest first-day ticket pre-seller of 2026, surpassing The Odyssey, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Project Hail Mary to become the largest traditional movie launch of the year.

The film also made history by ranking among Fandango's Top 10 all-time first-day ticket pre-sellers, placing it alongside some of the biggest advance ticketing launches in the company’s history. We're also hearing that it's generated the fourth-highest number of first-day presales—across all ticket-selling platforms—in history.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be keeping its biggest secrets under wraps, but that's done nothing to dampen excitement for the next Marvel Studios movie.

Deadline has learned that, after tickets went on sale yesterday, the movie has webbed up the best first-day presales in five years. The last time a movie sold this many tickets was in 2021, and that was Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The blockbuster landed the second-best opening ever at the North American box office with $260.1 million (Avengers: Endgame remains the record holder with a whopping $357.1 million). The blockbuster debuted worldwide with $600.5 million behind Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($1.22 billion), and eventually earned a total of $1.9 billion.

While it's too soon to share opening weekend estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuting with anything less than $200 million domestically would be a surprise. Either way, it stands a chance of being 2026's biggest hit, with only Avengers: Doomsday in with a chance of topping it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened post-pandemic, and at a time when moviegoers were still at least a little cautious about heading to theaters. Spider-Man: Brand New Day could top it in the U.S., but overseas might be an issue as interest in superhero fare has waned. China is also no longer a reliable source of box office revenue.

"It’s always been really important to me to feel like a representative of the fans," Holland recently told Fandango, "because I loved Marvel as a kid. I was first in line to see the Iron Man movies, the Thor, Captain Americas, the early kind of pillars in which we stand upon now."

"And in the break that we took between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Brand New Day, all I would do is comb through the internet and try and get a really good sense of what it is the people wanted," he continued, sharing his belief that they wanted a Spider-Man who, rather than saving the world, was "maybe saving himself... And I really think that we’ve done that."

Check out the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.