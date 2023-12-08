SPIDER-MAN 2 Failed To Win A Single Prize During THE GAME AWARDS Despite Receiving Seven Nominations

Spider-Man 2 was released to positive reviews back in August but during The Game Awards last night, the wall-crawler's sequel failed to swing away with so much as a single prize despite seven nominations.

By JoshWilding - Dec 08, 2023 07:12 PM EST
The Game Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, but it was something of an underwhelming evening for Spider-Man 2. The sequel, which became the fastest-selling video game made by PlayStation when it launched in October, was nominated for seven awards and won none of them. 

While it faced stiff competition from the likes of Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the fact Spidey's latest PS5 adventure walked away empty-handed has shocked gamers. 

While Spider-Man 2 was met with positive reviews upon launch, the online consensus has somewhat soured due to what many feel is a lack of replayability and a New York that feels oddly empty. Even when it was released, there were complaints about Venom's lack of screen time and a final act which felt a tad too familiar. 

Insomniac has promised New Game Plus before the end of 2023 and we're bound to get DLC down the line, so that may go a long way in helping Spider-Man 2's legacy beyond award wins

And, in case you missed them, here's the full list of nominees and winners from The Game Awards (via GameFragger.com).

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - WINNER

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport - WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6

Best eSports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) - WINNER
Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best eSports Coach

Christine "potter" Chi - WINNER
Danny 'zonic" Sorensen
Jordan "Gunba" Graham
Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

Best eSports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant - WINNER

Best eSports Team

Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming - WINNER
Team Vitality

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse - WINNER
PeopleMakeGames
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 - WINNER
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon - WINNER
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - WINNER
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 - WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7
Humanity
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Resident Evil Village VR Mode - WINNER
Synapse

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Honkai: Star Rail - WINNER
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush - WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia - WINNER
Terra Nil
Venba

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken - WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Independent Game

Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars - WINNER
Viewfinder

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6 - WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - WINNER
Hades II
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077 - WINNER
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us - WINNER
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4 - WINNER

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport - WINNER
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Player’s Voice Award

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Genshin Impact
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 - WINNER
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

SPIDER-MAN 2: Tony Todd Says Insomniac Used 10% Of His Work And Cut A Miles Morales/Venom Subplot
bkmeijer1 - 12/8/2023, 7:10 PM
I'm not that surprised, since it had great competition in the form of Baldurs Gate 3, Tears of the Kingdom and Alan Wake 2. Only one that Spider-Man really had a chance at was best performance imo. Lowenthal is great
nerdygeek12 - 12/8/2023, 7:10 PM
I enjoyed Spider-Man 2 but was disappointed with it overall. Personally the first one was much better.

It also it came out in October not August
Izaizaiza - 12/8/2023, 7:10 PM
BG3 cleaning house!
NinnesMBC - 12/8/2023, 7:13 PM
Should have gotten at least an award for Yuri Lowenthal's performance.
Scarilian - 12/8/2023, 8:28 PM
@NinnesMBC -
His performance was alright, but nothing particularly that stood out.
BobbyDrake - 12/8/2023, 7:14 PM
Must be superhero fatigue
marvel72 - 12/8/2023, 7:34 PM
DarthOmega - 12/8/2023, 7:27 PM
Not surprised. It was basically the same game just with an added wingsuit and a larger city. Some of the things we had with the old games were missing here. Also the story, although cool couldn't measure up to the first. A solid game but I didn't expect it to win big. Yuri was great though. Top notch voice acting
Origame - 12/8/2023, 8:09 PM
@DarthOmega - yeah. I wish they at least kept the quality of life changes from miles morales. Like replaying any mission or activating street crime whenever.
DrReedRichards - 12/8/2023, 7:39 PM
BG3 winning every category is a lot more annoying than SM2 winning none.
DrReedRichards - 12/8/2023, 7:41 PM
Also, last year's GOTY medley hit a lot harder. It's like this year they realized what a meme Flute Guy had become, so they chose to double down on his takes. Still good, but not great.
Evansly - 12/8/2023, 8:01 PM
@DrReedRichards - I disagree. For me BG3 is the beat game I've played. Tons of fun, so much replayability. Already excited for more play throughs
DrReedRichards - 12/8/2023, 8:20 PM
@Evansly -

You do you, mate. Just not a fan of the franchise personally. In all honesty, I'm more underwhelmed than annoyed. Last year's awards were the bomb. This year's just felt lackluster, and I can't even point out exactly why, save for a couple of reasons like I mentioned with the medley.
Evansly - 12/8/2023, 8:28 PM
@DrReedRichards - Definitely understandable from the content side. This was the best part of the show for me

DrReedRichards - 12/8/2023, 8:31 PM
@Evansly -

Oh yeah, Judge was a lot of fun, both with the CoD jab and with his self-roast.
GhostDog - 12/8/2023, 7:44 PM
Yuri was ROBBED
ANewPope - 12/8/2023, 7:48 PM
The more I play SM2, the more I think it should've been delayed to next year.
It just didn't feel right that an Insomniac game was released in this state. No NG+, no time of day change, no mission replay, no enemy base replay, loads of bugs/glitches
I definitely feel like Sony is to blame here since this game was pretty much their only one this year so they had to get something out to please shareholders.
marvel72 - 12/8/2023, 7:48 PM
Haven't played Spider-Man 2,it seems like a game in which I'm not the target audience from what I hear.
MahN166A - 12/8/2023, 7:58 PM
I know why Lowenthal couldn’t pull the W for Best Performance…

He didn’t channel correctly and hit that Christopher Daniel Barnes energy with his Symbiote scenes.

JobinJ - 12/8/2023, 8:03 PM
Cyberpunk? What? Did they fix it?
Scarilian - 12/8/2023, 8:26 PM
Good, everything seemed like a downgrade from the first game.
MaxPaint - 12/8/2023, 8:33 PM
The whole ceremony was subpar.
SirDuckAlot - 12/8/2023, 8:34 PM
Could've been a lot better than it was.

