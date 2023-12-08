SPIDER-MAN 2 Failed To Win A Single Prize During THE GAME AWARDS Despite Receiving Seven Nominations

The Game Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, but it was something of an underwhelming evening for Spider-Man 2. The sequel, which became the fastest-selling video game made by PlayStation when it launched in October, was nominated for seven awards and won none of them.
While it faced stiff competition from the likes of Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the fact Spidey's latest PS5 adventure walked away empty-handed has shocked gamers.
While Spider-Man 2 was met with positive reviews upon launch, the online consensus has somewhat soured due to what many feel is a lack of replayability and a New York that feels oddly empty. Even when it was released, there were complaints about Venom's lack of screen time and a final act which felt a tad too familiar.
Insomniac has promised New Game Plus before the end of 2023 and we're bound to get DLC down the line, so that may go a long way in helping Spider-Man 2's legacy beyond award wins
And, in case you missed them, here's the full list of nominees and winners from The Game Awards (via GameFragger.com).
Best Family Game
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - WINNER
Innovation in Accessibility
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport - WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Best eSports Athlete
Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) - WINNER
Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)
Best eSports Coach
Christine "potter" Chi - WINNER
Danny 'zonic" Sorensen
Jordan "Gunba" Graham
Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
Yoon "Homme" Sung-young
Best eSports Event
2023 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023
Best eSports Game
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant - WINNER
Best eSports Team
Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming - WINNER
Team Vitality
Content Creator of the Year
IronMouse - WINNER
PeopleMakeGames
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK
Best Performance
Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Narrative
Alan Wake 2 - WINNER
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Debut Indie Game
Cocoon - WINNER
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best Action Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - WINNER
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best Art Direction
Alan Wake 2 - WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best VR/AR
Gran Turismo 7
Humanity
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Resident Evil Village VR Mode - WINNER
Synapse
Best Mobile Game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Honkai: Star Rail - WINNER
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush - WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Games for Impact
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia - WINNER
Terra Nil
Venba
Best Score and Music
Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken - WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team
Best Independent Game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars - WINNER
Viewfinder
Best Community Support
Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best Fighting Game
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6 - WINNER
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - WINNER
Hades II
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077 - WINNER
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us - WINNER
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Best Action/Adventure Game
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4 - WINNER
Best Sports/Racing
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport - WINNER
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Player’s Voice Award
Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Genshin Impact
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
Alan Wake 2 - WINNER
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom