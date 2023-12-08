SPIDER-MAN 2 Failed To Win A Single Prize During THE GAME AWARDS Despite Receiving Seven Nominations

The Game Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, but it was something of an underwhelming evening for Spider-Man 2. The sequel, which became the fastest-selling video game made by PlayStation when it launched in October, was nominated for seven awards and won none of them.

While it faced stiff competition from the likes of Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the fact Spidey's latest PS5 adventure walked away empty-handed has shocked gamers.

While Spider-Man 2 was met with positive reviews upon launch, the online consensus has somewhat soured due to what many feel is a lack of replayability and a New York that feels oddly empty. Even when it was released, there were complaints about Venom's lack of screen time and a final act which felt a tad too familiar.

Insomniac has promised New Game Plus before the end of 2023 and we're bound to get DLC down the line, so that may go a long way in helping Spider-Man 2's legacy beyond award wins

A major thank you to everyone who nominated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in several categories at @TheGameAwards this year! It's an honor to have had your support.❤️



Congrats to all the winners and nominees - you all deserve it! #BeGreaterTogether #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/LT4D4sVzlS — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 8, 2023

And, in case you missed them, here's the full list of nominees and winners from The Game Awards (via GameFragger.com).

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - WINNER

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport - WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best eSports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) - WINNER

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best eSports Coach

Christine "potter" Chi - WINNER

Danny 'zonic" Sorensen

Jordan "Gunba" Graham

Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam

Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

Best eSports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant - WINNER

Best eSports Team

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming - WINNER

Team Vitality

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse - WINNER

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 - WINNER

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon - WINNER

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - WINNER

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 - WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode - WINNER

Synapse

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail - WINNER

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush - WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia - WINNER

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken - WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars - WINNER

Viewfinder

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 - WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - WINNER

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077 - WINNER

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us - WINNER

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4 - WINNER

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport - WINNER

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Player’s Voice Award

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 - WINNER

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 - WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom