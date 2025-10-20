THE BLACK PHONE 2 Star Madeleine McGraw Reveals Why She Wants To Play The MCU's SPIDER-GWEN

THE BLACK PHONE 2 Star Madeleine McGraw Reveals Why She Wants To Play The MCU's SPIDER-GWEN

There's a huge demand among comic book fans to see a live-action Spider-Gwen on screen, and The Black Phone 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp star Madeleine McGraw has now thrown her hat in the ring...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 20, 2025 04:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse put the spotlight on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, and it seems both characters will be off-limits to Marvel Studios and the MCU until that trilogy wraps up with 2027's Beyond the Spider-Verse

A new version of Spider-Gwen will factor into Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, so Marvel Studios clearly has an interest in the character.

As of now, it doesn't look like Gwen will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, The Black Phone 2 star Madeleine McGraw has now thrown her name into the hat and told The Hollywood Reporter why she wants to suit up as the fan-favourite web-slinger.

"That is literally my dream," the 16-year-old, also known for voicing Toy Story 4's Bonnie, told the trade. "That is easily one of my dream roles. I am just such a big Spider-Man fan, and that whole universe draws me in so deeply. I want to do those stunts. So I would do anything to play Spider-Gwen in a movie or any Spider-Man character."

There had been speculation about Sadie Sink playing Gwen in the next Spider-Man movie, but recent set photos appear to have debunked that. Gwen is Peter Parker's greatest love, but the MCU seems more focused on MJ. 

Spider-Gwen, also known as Ghost-Spider, first appeared in 2014's Edge of Spider-Verse #2. Created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez, she hails from Earth-65, an alternate reality, where Gwen was bitten by a radioactive spider in place of Peter Parker. 

Bullied by his classmates, Peter dies after stealing a serum from Curt Connors that turns him into The Lizard. Spider-Gwen encounters many foes—including her own father, NYPD Captain George Stacy—before being pulled into the Spider-Verse. She's since spent a fair bit of time on Earth-616, and has more recently made that world her home.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Do you think McGraw would be a good fit for a live-action Spider-Gwen?

ChrisRed - 10/20/2025, 5:39 AM
Don't really know her but if she can act and goes blonde, I'm good with it

