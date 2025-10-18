Allison Mack Is Launching A Podcast About How She Went From SMALLVILLE Star To Cult Member And Convicted Felon

Allison Mack vanished from our screens following a decade-long stint in Smallville, and we later learned that she'd become embroiled in a sex cult called NXIVM.

Arrested by the FBI in 2018, Mack pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labour conspiracy. Accusations of money laundering and identity fraud followed, with racketeering and conspiracy charges also later added.

The actress who played Clark Kent's best friend, Chloe Sullivan, eventually served 2 years behind bars and was released in 2023.

Mack, who has kept her head down since then, was said to have been responsible for recruiting new members to the group and has previously been accused of attempting to enlist her Smallville co-stars. Now, she's finally set to break her silence on the whole thing in a newly launched CBC podcast series, CBC Uncover: Allison After NXIVM.

Launching on November 10, she'll sit down with people from her life before, during, and after her time in the group (it's unclear whether that will include anyone from Smallville). KSiteTV has shared an audio trailer for the podcast, which you can listen to here. However, we'd caution that it does contain some potentially triggering discussion about sexual abuse.

Here's the official description for the podcast:

You think you know the NXIVM story. The secretive self-help empire. The sex cult headlines. The downfall of its leader, Keith Raniere. But the most famous woman at the center of the story has remained largely silent. In ALLISON AFTER NXIVM, host Natalie Robehmed unravels the story of Allison Mack: former Smallville actress, high-ranking NXIVM member, and convicted felon. With exclusive access following her release from prison, this series traces her astonishing path from Smallville fame to NXIVM’s inner circle – and her effort to rebuild a life in the wreckage. Through raw interviews and revealing conversations with those who knew her before, during, and after NXIVM, ALLISON AFTER NXIVM dives deep into the gray zones of influence, accountability, and redemption.

It's hard to imagine Mack ever mounting a comeback, but there's every chance she could return to the convention scene to meet fans somewhere down the line (several companies have worked with actors who have, believe it or not, committed worse crimes).

Mack got married earlier this year, and this podcast does appear to be her way to move on from her past. Still, we wouldn't suggest tuning in for Smallville insights, as the show is likely to be only mentioned in passing.