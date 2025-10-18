RUMOR: New SUPERGIRL Details Reveal Changes To Various Character Costumes...But What About Lobo?

A poster for Supergirl was released shortly after Superman swooped into theaters, but will we get a trailer for the next DC Studios movie before the year is over? It seems likely, and a few insights into the movie's supporting cast—or, at least, their costumes—have been revealed today.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Ruthye, the young noble and honour-bound warrior who travelled across the cosmos with Supergirl to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills for killing her father in cold blood, will look a little different to her comic book counterpart.

"She's dressed in a green coat with a fur-lined hood, black pants, brown boots," the insider reveals. "She has a sword." The sword is nothing new, but this is a departure from the comics, where she's decked out in a pretty plain brown or beige ensemble.

It's said that Jason Momoa's Lobo "is very comic accurate," while Krem has "a more monstrous look than in the comics." As a reminder, the comic book Krem is a humanoid character, and a pirate and assassin hailing from a distant world that orbits a red star.

This isn't the first time we've heard about him having a more monstrous appearance, and we're not too shocked to learn that DC Studios has set out to make him a slightly more formidable threat for the Girl of Steel in the DCU.

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is a fan of superhero movies, despite not being a regular comic book reader. Recently, she explained her approach to the Maiden of Might, saying of the character, "She watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, 'I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.'"

After reading Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier" take on Kara in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Nogueira was inspired to bring that same feel to the big screen. "When I read it, I was like, 'There she is,'" she noted.

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. Here's a look at the comic book versions of Ruthye and Krem: