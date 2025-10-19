THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU: Rotta The Hutt Will Team Up With [SPOILER] In The Upcoming STAR WARS Movie

What filmmaker Jon Favreau has planned for The Mandalorian and Grogu remains a mystery to us for the most part. However, Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta the Hutt, will seemingly play a bigger role in the movie than anticipated.

There have been rumours about Din Djarin possibly being tasked with rescuing Rotta, but comments from actor Jeremy Allen White point to this adventure being more of a team-up!

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show (via SFFGazette.com), White was asked about his first trip into the Galaxy Far, Far Away. "That's correct. That's dad," he said upon being presented with a photo of Jabba. "You know, it's interesting...I can't say too much about it, but no, I look very much like that in the film. I just do voice work, I'm not putting on any, you know."

"He's just a bit broader, but still a Hutt," The Iron Claw star continued. "It's him and The Mandalorian running around for a lot of the movie together. Rotta can move quickly."

What could lead to the Mandalorian and Grogu working with a Hutt? Well, a bigger threat, obviously, but what that will be remains to be seen. Jabba's cousins, The Twins, are a likely possibility, seeing as they're confirmed to appear. So are the Imperial remnants we know are still a significant threat (we also wouldn't discount Grand Admiral Thrawn coming into play).

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, White talked more about what drew him to the role of Rotta in The Mandalorian and Grogu:

"It’s funny, I met Jon Favreau, who directed the film and the series prior. And I’ve been such a huge fan of Jon’s for a very long time. So we started talking about movies, and I was asking about Swingers. And he said, 'Would you like to come in and maybe talk to me about doing just a voice-over for Star Wars?' I said, 'I love Star Wars. I’d be so happy to' I discovered kind of in the moment almost the weight of the kind of character I was voicing." "It’s been a fun process. I came in to do the voice. They hadn’t filmed the movie yet. Then they made the movie, I came and did more. I’ll probably have to do a little bit more. I spoke to Pedro [Pascal] the other day, and I think he was doing some more work in the booth and seeing more of the film. I’m very excited. I’m very excited to take my kids to that one."

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

Confirmed cast members include Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, though Steve Blum is expected to reprise his Star Wars Rebels role as Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.