YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 First Look Officially Reveals Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 First Look Officially Reveals Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell has revealed a first look at the upcoming season 2, confirming that Peter Peter will meet Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen! Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man wrapped up earlier this week but we already have a first look at season 2. In an unexpected move, the show will introduce Gwen Stacy...and Spider-Gwen!

You may recall us pointing out that the spider that bit Peter Parker hitched a ride on an unknown Midtown High student's bag after sinking its fangs into the teenager. Based on what we see here, we'd bet on that being Gwen.

In the finale, Peter severed ties with Norman Osborn and Oscorp but with Spider-Gwen wielding a device that looks a little like a pumpkin bomb at first glance, could it be that she's the company's new superhero? It's also possible Norman had more spiders than just the one we saw escape into the past. 

This will be the first time we've seen Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen portrayed as being the same age and from the same universe since the short-lived 2017 Spider-Man. Peter and Gwen's dynamic promises to be a lot of fun considering she's the love of his life in the comics. 

Spider-Gwen has taken centre stage in Sony's Spider-Verse movies but this looks set to be a very different take on the character. Showrunner Jeff Trammell likely has some very exciting plans in store for her based on what we saw in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first season and the character design is pretty spectacular. 

Gwen was also a big part of The Spectacular Spider-Man TV series where she was played by Lacey Chabert. There's currently no word on who has been cast as this Variant. 

You can take a closer look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's take on Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen below. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN's Final Swing Might Be Better Than Anything We've Seen In The MCU
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN's Final Swing Might Be Better Than Anything We've Seen In The MCU
SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton Voices [SPOILER] In YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale
Recommended For You:

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton Voices [SPOILER] In YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/20/2025, 1:47 PM
She looks a bit too much for that Peter Parker to handle...
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:00 PM
@Urubrodi -

A senior reading the back of a Juno DVD case and saying Ellen Page would be a bit too much for that Peter Parker to handle.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 2/20/2025, 1:48 PM
Correction—the 2017 Spider-Man cartoon also had Gwen be spider-powered in the same universe as Peter (as well as be the same age).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 1:53 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - interesting , i never saw that one

I know W.E.B is from there too which we got introduced to in the S1 finale of this show
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/20/2025, 1:55 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - I missed that one. Thanks for the heads up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 1:52 PM
She looks good!!.

Given she also already has a Spider themed moniker , I could see her basically be given Cindy Moon/Silk’s origin in the comics of also being bitten by the same Spider that bit Peter since we know that thing is still around somewhere in this universe…

User Comment Image

Given that Peter is no longer under Norman and Oscorp , I could definitely see them utilize her as their new hero which could lead to a fun antagonistic dynamic between Spider Gwen & Spider Man while Peter & Gwen could become friends or even more.

Anyway , looking forward to her inclusion aswell as S2 itself since season 1 was solid & a pleasant surprise!!.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/20/2025, 1:56 PM
@AnEye - Damn, not only Nova gets paused but now I find out that Terror Inc was a thing and it's not going ahead as well, that hurts. Hope it's temporary.
MrMakaveli
MrMakaveli - 2/20/2025, 1:55 PM
im sick of all this spider people besides spidey. I miss the days where spider-man was on his own completly. like the 90s show.the peak and true essenz of spider-man
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/20/2025, 2:01 PM
@MrMakaveli - No hero is truly on their own anymore though.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 2/20/2025, 1:57 PM
Aaand you lost me.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:06 PM
@ANewPope -

Aaaand I'm still not on board with this blue hair board meeting dreamed up trash.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 2:03 PM
Spider Gwen is still the worst code name in comic book history.

Okay, not the WORST, (That title goes to Arm-Fall-Off-Boy) but it's in the top 10.
Order66
Order66 - 2/20/2025, 2:04 PM
@Nomis929 - thats why we call her ghost spider.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:07 PM
@Order66 -

Ghost spiders in the sky.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 2:34 PM
@Order66 - Okay, That might be worst.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:04 PM
"This will be the first time we've seen Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen portrayed as being the same age and from the same universe since the short-lived 2017 Spider-Man."

Incorrect.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends debuted in 2021.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 2/20/2025, 2:11 PM
Make Gwen Stacy Gwen Stacy Again.

Enough with Spider-Gwen.

I'd love to just get an honest-to-God, real, actual, comic-accurate Gwen Stacy story from these people at least once before I shuffle off this mortal coil.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 2/20/2025, 2:17 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I fully agree.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/20/2025, 2:25 PM
Yeeeeah, no. Let's keep this thing rolling with one more great season. No Miles. No Gwen. Just more solid storytelling. Build on the beautiful foundation.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 2:31 PM
SMH , comic fans never learn…

The same people complaining about her inclusion in this were the same people who were poo-pooing the creative decisions of the show from the beginning such as supporting cast & such ended up praising the show so how about ya’ll relax and see what they do with her before reacting negatively?:

I swear man.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/20/2025, 2:34 PM
Nice! Bring it! Cant wait for season 2!
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/20/2025, 2:36 PM
Like look for her
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:37 PM
Marvel should make a 500 issue What If? series with Peter and Mary Jane raising their daughter and son.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder