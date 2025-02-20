YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 First Look Officially Reveals Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man wrapped up earlier this week but we already have a first look at season 2. In an unexpected move, the show will introduce Gwen Stacy...and Spider-Gwen!

You may recall us pointing out that the spider that bit Peter Parker hitched a ride on an unknown Midtown High student's bag after sinking its fangs into the teenager. Based on what we see here, we'd bet on that being Gwen.

In the finale, Peter severed ties with Norman Osborn and Oscorp but with Spider-Gwen wielding a device that looks a little like a pumpkin bomb at first glance, could it be that she's the company's new superhero? It's also possible Norman had more spiders than just the one we saw escape into the past.

This will be the first time we've seen Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen portrayed as being the same age and from the same universe since the short-lived 2017 Spider-Man. Peter and Gwen's dynamic promises to be a lot of fun considering she's the love of his life in the comics.

Spider-Gwen has taken centre stage in Sony's Spider-Verse movies but this looks set to be a very different take on the character. Showrunner Jeff Trammell likely has some very exciting plans in store for her based on what we saw in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first season and the character design is pretty spectacular.

Gwen was also a big part of The Spectacular Spider-Man TV series where she was played by Lacey Chabert. There's currently no word on who has been cast as this Variant.

You can take a closer look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's take on Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.