Supergirl '84 Star Helen Slater On Milly Alcock & The Flash Cameo: "They Could Have Just Put A Barbie Doll In"

Supergirl '84 Star Helen Slater On Milly Alcock & The Flash Cameo: &quot;They Could Have Just Put A Barbie Doll In&quot;

The original big-screen Supergirl, Helen Slater, has shared her thoughts on Milly Alcock's take on the character, as well as her much-discussed cameo in The Flash...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Kara Zor-El has been played by several actresses on the big and small screens over the years, but Helen Slater was the first to don the iconic red and blue for the 1984 Supergirl movie, a role she landed when she was just 18-years-old.

During an interview with THR, Slater revealed that she underwent a rigorous 4-month training regimen that resulted in her gaining 15 pounds of muscle.

“I was very scrawny when I got the part,” she recalls. “The trampolining was wild. I learned to do backflips on the trampoline, and then there’s an aerial ballet in the Supergirl film, which we practiced quite a lot.”

Slater actually signed a three-film deal at the time, but the Tri-Star release proved to be a critical and commercial disaster, taking in just $14 million in the US. Helen did reprise the role for a brief cameo in The Flash, even though most people assumed that her scene with the late Christopher Reeve's Superman was completely CGI-generated.

Slater recalls her time working on the movie fondly, though she admits that she didn't really need to be on set to film the sequence that ended up in the final cut.

“I loved that movie The Flash. Ezra was so lovely and knew about my graduate work in mythology and wanted to talk about that. I was in this very wild machine with 600 eyes around it. But they could have just put a Barbie doll in because I’m de-aged so much. They were so kind to fly me out to London, but I don’t know that they needed to.”

Milly Alcock is currently taking flight as the Woman of Tomorrow in theaters, and Slater was full of praise for the movie and the House of the Dragon alum's performance.

“I loved the new Supergirl film. I thought Milly Alcock was astonishing — fierce, strong and great comic timing!”

“My understanding is that these myths should be changing,” she added. “We want reinterpretations. That keeps it alive and keeps it going. It echoes what’s happening in the culture right now. It’s fun that it evolves and keeps developing.” 

Supergirl is not having a great time at the box office, so a direct sequel is highly unlikely. Alcock will be back as Kara in Man of Tomorrow, however, and she is also expected to appear in the next DCU movie (possibly Wonder Woman).

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first announced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2026, 10:34 AM

The legacy of sh!tty Supergirl movies/TV shows. In another 20-30 years, maybe we'll get a good one.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2026, 11:31 AM
@DocSpock - dude. Kinda harsh
NGFB
NGFB - 7/2/2026, 10:35 AM
Helen Slater will always be my Supergirl. Not dumb Chaka.
Reginator
Reginator - 7/2/2026, 10:57 AM
@NGFB - now that you called her Chaka I cant unsee it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/2/2026, 10:35 AM
She was my first movie crush... her and Daryl Hannah in Splash. I definitely had a type.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/2/2026, 10:38 AM
Someone who isn't relevant says things to say relevant lmao just like a bunch of you around here
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/2/2026, 10:57 AM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/2/2026, 11:19 AM
@bobevanz - Coping😂😂😂😂
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/2/2026, 11:29 AM
@bobevanz - oh the irony 🤣

“I loved the new Supergirl film. I thought Milly Alcock was astonishing — fierce, strong and great comic timing!”

She praised the film and your precious alcock when asked for her opinion on the movie you 🤡

How is she trying to stay relevant?
VileBlood
VileBlood - 7/2/2026, 11:04 AM
Had a massive crush on Helen when I was kid but Milly is so damn fine.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/2/2026, 11:12 AM
James Gunn Lost 70% Of DC Fans: What’s Next?😂😂😂😂
Supergirl has massively flopped at the box office. At a $37M domestic opening, the movie pulled in 70% fewer DC fans than Superman did last summer, when it opened with over $125M.

That drop was not a one-off. After Superman, Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2 lost nearly 40% of its audience from Season 1, even though Gunn billed it as the direct sequel. Even worse, those fans stopped watching when the show was essentially free through an HBO Max subscription, which added nearly 15 million subscribers in the year.

Gunn’s approach to the DCU can only be viewed as a colossal mistake. It followed the same playbook as Hollywood’s most recent failures, including Marvel, where Gunn came from and should have known better, and Disney Star Wars, which similarly lost 85% of its viewers on the theatrical side and 70% on the streaming side.

It also follows DC’s downward path, which included less-than-stellar releases for Birds of Prey, Shazam!, Black Adam, Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Blue Beetle.

It's never a good sign when the creators themselves aren't familiar with or aren't fans of the source material. Just ask the...
Following our own reports, the trades are now playing catch-up and questioning Gunn’s DC future. Gunn has lost an overwhelming majority of the DC audience. So what comes next?

Lanterns Is Next For Gunn’s DCU On HBO Max

Lanterns is the next project in the DCU. The series consists of 8 episodes and will be released on HBO Max on August 16th.

The first trailer received massive backlash. HBO, for some unknown reason, yanked the trailer. A new trailer was then released, and that one seemed to please fans more.

The series is a True Detective take on Green Lantern. It grounds the Lanterns, who are primarily known for being epic space cops. I have heard the series is good and that it eventually plays into those bigger cosmic elements.

Clayface Has A Smaller Budget, But No Batman

Clayface opens October 23. What it has going for it is the budget, which is nowhere near Supergirl‘s $200M waste case, but reportedly something around $40M.

So if Clayface can get the last remnant of DC fans who are still out there, it should at least break even at around $100M.

What could hurt it is that there are no big stars. There is also no Batman. The movie has also basically already been done before with The Substance. It also lost its IMAX screenings.

At least test screenings reportedly went well.

It should also be questioned how much Gunn even has to do with it, as Matt Reeves is on as a producer. Was Clayface originally supposed to be a part of the ReevesVerse and Penguin?

Superman Set Photo Reveals Jimmy Olsen – And, Surprise, James Gunn Again
Jimmy Olsen And Gorilla Grodd Sound Like More Gunn Goofiness

Gunn continues pivoting to his Super Family with a Jimmy Olsen / Gorilla Grodd series. Skyler Gisondo’s Olsen was actually pretty funny in the Superman movie, and the Daily Planet cast is great.

Is Rachel Brosnahan going to be in the series? She’s the real draw. Or is Gunn saving her for Man of Tomorrow?

What is worrisome is that Gunn is reportedly looking for comedic actors to play Grodd. It is also thought to potentially be a legal show of some sort. Sounds similar to She-Hulk. More of the same.

Creature Commandos 2
Creature Commandos Season 2 Has The Same Audience Problem

Creature Commandos actually launched Gunn’s DCU. It was generally well received; however, it never charted on Nielsen, meaning it was not watched by a lot of fans.



Animated series rarely are. Even Marvel’s X-Men ’97 Season 1 never charted.

Creature Commandos was full of Gunn’s divisiveness, which was muted in Superman but expanded in Peacemaker and Supergirl. Which ones saw the big audience drop?


Man of Tomorrow is Gunn’s last best hope to get things right. He’s been in the hot seat since the lukewarm turnout for Superman. Now that Supergirl mega-bombed, it’s open season on Gunn.

His wife, Jennifer Holland, who also stars in the DCU, just said she thinks it will be Gunn’s best movie ever. Of course.

I’ve been told that it’s looking like Man of Tomorrow will be Gunn’s last hurrah, so he will be allowed to have big cameos and fan service. Adria Arjona is Wonder Woman, and rumors point to Gunn finally being allowed to use Batman.

However, the big question is whether the DCU Batman will just pop up as a cameo or go on to The Brave and the Bold.

Bane And Deathstroke Could Be Another Villain Movie Without Batman

Before we get to Brave and the Bold, if Gunn’s DCU is allowed to move forward, reportedly, Bane / Deathstroke is next after Man of Tomorrow.

Similar to Clayface, it is another DC film featuring villains and not starring Batman. More likely, it will be a comedic buddy movie.

Matt Reeves’ Next Directing Project Isn’t Batman 3 — Is His Batman Universe Done?


The Brave And The Bold Is Still Missing In Action

The Brave and the Bold was announced as part of Gunn’s “Gods and Monsters” Part 1 DCU slate. Again, that’s all in the garbage, and Gunn’s DCU is now the Super Family stuff.

While Gunn has constantly said The Brave and the Bold is waiting on the script to be good enough, we know that’s all BS because Supergirl is so bad.

I’ve been told Matt Reeves doesn’t want Gunn to use Batman because he is concerned it will interfere with his own movies. I have also been told there are concerns at WB over what Gunn will do with Batman, as Batman is among their biggest IPs, and they don’t want Gunn to do a goofy Batman.

In Gunn’s defense, he said he would do a “f’n awesome” Batman. We have yet to see anything “f’n awesome” out of Gunn’s DCU.

Mister Miracle Animated Series
Mister Miracle Sounds Like Another Animated DCU Project Few Will Watch

A Mister Miracle animated series is in the works by Tom King. They “adapted” King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for the Supergirl movie, if you can even call it that. That didn’t turn out well.



Likely, similar to Creature Commandos, this won’t be watched by a lot of people.

Some DCU fans have been promoting this as the path to a live-action Darkseid, as I believe a younger version of Darkseid is supposed to show up in the animated series. Gunn previously said the animated voice actors will also play their live-action parts. We have already seen that with Rick Flag Sr. and Frank Grillo.

However, it’s my understanding there will be no live-action DCU Darkseid because Zack Snyder might be coming back to finish his Justice League movies once Paramount buys WBD.

Fans Want Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman — Not “Wasted” on Maxima




Booster Gold / Wonder Woman

A Booster Gold script was turned in for the pilot. It could potentially move forward, assuming Supergirl hasn’t completely curtailed the DCU.

Following last year’s release of Superman, the trades reported a Wonder Woman movie was being fast-tracked. However, the Supergirl writer said it’s “so early.” Again, we’ve been told Adria Arjona will show up as Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow.

Absolute Batman Anime


The DCU Animation Slate Is Not The Main Draw

I also believe there are a couple of other animated DCU shows in the works, but who’s watching them?

On the animation side, what has been announced and has been getting big traction has nothing to do with Gunn’s DCU. That would be Scott Snyder’s Absolute Batman animated series, which also came with the announcement of a Joker: Laugh Riot anime.

A Krypto animated series was also announced, but again, who cares?

James Gunn Zack Snyder


The DCU Needs A Real Course Correction

So that is where Gunn’s DCU stands after Supergirl. A TV-heavy slate, villain movies without Batman, animation most fans will probably skip, and a Superman sequel that now has to do all the heavy lifting.

The problem is obvious. Gunn did not expand the DC audience. He shrank it. Superman underperformed. Peacemaker lost viewers. Supergirl collapsed. The follow-up slate does not look like a major course correction. It looks like more of the same, just spread across HBO Max, animation, and cheaper theatrical swings.

DC does not need more quirky side characters, more goofy villain projects, or more Super Family spinoffs while Batman sits on the bench. It needs its biggest characters treated like the biggest characters in comics.

That means Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Aquaman, and the Justice League. Not eventually. Not after three more experiments. Now. And not goofy.

And that reset may already be in motion. As we’ve exclusively reported, once Paramount closes its acquisition of WBD, Gunn is expected to be out, with Zack Snyder returning to finish his Justice League movies. Safran has already dodged the Justice League question.



It would explain why Man of Tomorrow is being stacked with Wonder Woman, Batman rumors, and fan service: less a launching pad, more a last hurrah.

If Man of Tomorrow hits, Gunn might buy himself one last extension. If it doesn’t, the answer to “what’s next?” becomes a lot easier.

A real reset.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/2/2026, 11:27 AM
MY Supergirl 😍

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