SUPERGIRL Adds Another Key Cast Member As Social Media Activity Points To Imminent Trailer Debut

Supergirl is up next for DC Studios, as Lanterns is now expected to arrive on HBO Max after the movie. Now, another actor has been added to the cast: Ferdinand Kingsley (Silo, Dracula Untold), who will play Elias Knoll, Ruthye Marye Knoll's father.

In the comics—and we're giving you a potential spoiler here—he was a farmer killed by Krem of the Yellow Hills in cold blood. That puts Ruthye on a quest for revenge and leads her to team up with the Woman of Tomorrow.

In related news, an official X account for the Supergirl movie appears to have launched. The movie is set to have a presence at the upcoming CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, which takes place between December 4 - December 7.

With that in mind, it's hardly a surprise to see so much speculation on social media that a trailer drop could be imminent. While it would make sense for a teaser to play with Avatar: Fire and Ash next month, a poster or something along those lines is more likely, based on past experience.

Still, Supergirl's marketing campaign being taken to the next level should be welcomed, as we've only seen a single teaser poster since Milly Alcock made her DCU debut in Superman this past July (unfortunately, the image above is an AI fake that's gained some traction on X).

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is a self-proclaimed fan of superhero movies, despite not being a regular comic book reader. Recently, she explained her approach to the Maiden of Might, saying of the character, "She watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, 'I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.'"

After reading Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier" take on Kara in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Nogueira, who is also writing Wonder Woman for DC Studios, was inspired to bring that same feel to the big screen. "When I read it, I was like, 'There she is,'" she noted.

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.