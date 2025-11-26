SUPERGIRL Adds Another Key Cast Member As Social Media Activity Points To Imminent Trailer Debut

The upcoming Supergirl movie from DC Studios has added another key cast member, with the actor set to play Elias Knoll finally revealed. Recent social media activity, meanwhile, has gotten fans excited...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2025 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl is up next for DC Studios, as Lanterns is now expected to arrive on HBO Max after the movie. Now, another actor has been added to the cast: Ferdinand Kingsley (Silo, Dracula Untold), who will play Elias Knoll, Ruthye Marye Knoll's father.

In the comics—and we're giving you a potential spoiler here—he was a farmer killed by Krem of the Yellow Hills in cold blood. That puts Ruthye on a quest for revenge and leads her to team up with the Woman of Tomorrow. 

In related news, an official X account for the Supergirl movie appears to have launched. The movie is set to have a presence at the upcoming CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, which takes place between December 4 - December 7.

With that in mind, it's hardly a surprise to see so much speculation on social media that a trailer drop could be imminent. While it would make sense for a teaser to play with Avatar: Fire and Ash next month, a poster or something along those lines is more likely, based on past experience.

Still, Supergirl's marketing campaign being taken to the next level should be welcomed, as we've only seen a single teaser poster since Milly Alcock made her DCU debut in Superman this past July (unfortunately, the image above is an AI fake that's gained some traction on X).

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is a self-proclaimed fan of superhero movies, despite not being a regular comic book reader. Recently, she explained her approach to the Maiden of Might, saying of the character, "She watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, 'I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.'"

After reading Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier" take on Kara in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Nogueira, who is also writing Wonder Woman for DC Studios, was inspired to bring that same feel to the big screen. "When I read it, I was like, 'There she is,'" she noted. 

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/26/2025, 6:17 AM
Brace yourselves, the Gunn fans are gonna overhype this 😫


Hopefully the trailer its good though 😬
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/26/2025, 6:22 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - i cant see a world where the character isnt insufferable in this film
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/26/2025, 6:42 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - Gunn didn't write nor is directing this. Hopefully he doesn't get too involved with the process.
mck13
mck13 - 11/26/2025, 6:56 AM
Nobody cares. Gunn Universe is DEAD! Over STUFFED with characters in every movie etc...bad scripts, bad costumes, bad movies, bad cable shows.
kseven
kseven - 11/26/2025, 7:06 AM
Very excited for this!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 7:07 AM
Cool!!.

Ferdinand Kingsley is a good actor so it’s unfortunate he likely just has a minor (yet pivotal) role in the film but oh well…

He’ll likely either be in flashbacks or the beginning of the film that sets up Ruthye’s quest for revenge (maybe even both).

Also as given by the last name , he is indeed the son of Sir Ben Kingsley…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I fully expect a teaser at CCXP but wouldn’t be surprised if we just get a new poster tbh!!.

