Supergirl Is A Super Dud At The Box Office With $68M Global Opening - Will End Run With Less Than $200M

Supergirl Is A Super Dud At The Box Office With $68M Global Opening - Will End Run With Less Than $200M

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU runs the risk of being derailed by Supergirl, a $170 million budgeted blockbuster that's at risk of not even making that much by the end of its box office run.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a super box office flop.

In a crushing blow to DC Studios for its second theatrical release, Supergirl is landing below expectations, with a projected $38 million opening weekend. Bearing in mind that initial estimates had the movie touching down between $55 million and $70 million, big questions will now be asked about where it all went wrong for the Woman of Tomorrow.

Some might blame the negative reviews from critics, but at 56%, this isn't another Fantastic Four (9%) or Morbius (15%). Supergirl is, however, comparable to the latter, as it's opened lower than the Living Vampire's 2022 movie, which had a $39 million start. The DCU movie's opening is also only slightly above Joker: Folie à Deux's $37.7 million in 2024. 

Box office expert Gitesh Pandya, meanwhile, cautions, "Saturday ($10.7M) witnessed a steep 41% drop for Supergirl from opening day Friday ($18.2M), which [included] all pre-shows. For Sunday ($9.1M), [the] studio is projecting just 15% dip, which seems optimistic. [This] means final opening [weekend box office] might actually be below $38M, maybe closer to $37M."

Those hoping for good news overseas will need to rein in expectations, as Supergirl has had a $30 million launch for a projected $68 million global debut. According to The Wrap, Supergirl will not reach the $300 million needed to break even, and $200 million could also be off the table. 

DC Studios stands to lose a lot on the Maid of Might's big-screen return. With Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. looming, James Gunn and Peter Safran will need Clayface and Man of Tomorrow to be mighty at the box office if they hope to stick around under the new regime.

At this point, it's hard not to wonder whether the DC brand might not be better suited to standalone tales like The Batman, Joker, and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, as an MCU-style shared world isn't something the DCEU or DCU has, so far, stuck the landing on.

The big winner this weekend was Toy Story 5, which scored a $70 million second weekend. Despite losing PLF screens to Supergirl, the Pixar sequel had a mere -56.2% drop and will pass $300 million in North America tomorrow.

Ultimately, Toy Story 5 could earn as much as $500 million in the U.S. alone. As of now, it's surpassed $550 million worldwide, with $600 million coming on Tuesday and $750+ million by next weekend. $1 billion is guaranteed, and depending on how Minions & Monsters performs, it could go as high as $1.2 billion and beyond. 

Disney will likely be less enthused by The Mandalorian and Grogu, which, after reaching a total of $175.3 million in North America this weekend, will become the first Star Wars movie not to surpass $200 million domestically. We've heard that Disney viewed the movie as a means to boost interest in merchandise and its theme parks (a questionable excuse), but all eyes will now be on next summer's Star Wars: Starfighter

That and The Mandalorian and Grogu were greenlit and produced on former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's watch, so it's down to Dave Filoni to now restore Star Wars to its former glory.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/28/2026, 12:11 PM
How do you know that James Gunn DCU has been a disaster so far?

Every AI slop featuring Superman is always Henry Cavill’s

🤷🏽‍♂️
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:13 PM
@WakandaTech - sloppy joes are goood what’s reason for Spider-Man movies , and marvel bad tv shows movies character designs
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/28/2026, 12:14 PM
@WakandaTech - I noticed that too. A real Superman.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2026, 12:21 PM
@WakandaTech - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/28/2026, 12:24 PM
1 out of TWO movies that won't break even and the DCU is dead already? Really? Marvel gets a pass for making 20 subpar vanilla ass movies and yet Supergirl is exactly one of those and somehow the reboot is already done for? I have been here long enough to remember When the articles being written about Marvel's early movies after Iron Man were skathing in comparison to Christopher Nolans Batman movies. The discourse in here was toxic af (sound familiar) and it was totally uncalled for. Here we are again. Except those sweet Marvel perks are too nice to give up now.. Supergirl was mid and that's okay. It absolutely would have made double or triple the amount if they just moved the [frick]ing date to early September late august. Now the mush brain idiots are saying told ya so even though they were hoping to god this didn't succeed. A year ago people were still saying the box office wasn't a big draw anymore. Now they've sold more tickets through June then they did back in 2019. Competition is good, but it's also stupid that Warner Brothers sends their movies out to die. But it's also shady as [frick] for Disney to announce the Toy Story sequel after Supergirl already announced theirs. And we can't forget that they moved Fantastic Four back so it would cut the legs of Superman. Those are cold hard facts. [frick]ing deal with it. Gunn isn't going anywhere. clayface will at least 4x and then the hype for DC will be back to neutral going into arguably their biggest year ever in 2027. But as you know the writers on this site and all the [frick]ing losers in the comments will make sure to shit on everyone's parade, meanwhile they shovel their lazy ass Nostalgia bait into their fat mouths and chew and say thank you.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/28/2026, 12:12 PM
I read it came in with less than Morbius first weekend? No way they’re on the same level. No way anyone can convince me of that
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/28/2026, 12:17 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Studios and corporations underestimate the audience’s intelligence. They think whatever they throw at the wall will stick but that’s not always the case. The audience knows trash when they see it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2026, 12:19 PM
@UceOmega - yep

That’s exactly why Transformers , Fast and Furious and other franchises with mediocre/bad films made no money…

Oh wait.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/28/2026, 12:13 PM
Bad guy just magically knew Kara was a kryptonian, and to post up on a green sun planet. Loved how quickly he whipped up a kryptonite gauntlet too. Phenomenal movie film. It’ll be studied for years to come.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:16 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - people want to study they should pick up book want entertainment tv , movies video games people who study entertainment are same people may as well wake up 5am in morning unload 2,000 boxes from tuck and stock store later for 8 hour shift for free that is what people act non paid movie critic nit pick movie don’t get paid no paycheck out of it who want to do job for free not be paid for it
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/28/2026, 12:15 PM
I downloaded it this morning. Will that count towards the box office?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:17 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - I did same thing with fantastic four 💩🙌👏🤝
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2026, 12:18 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/28/2026, 12:21 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - You may save your money, but you'll sacrifice your time in the process.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/28/2026, 12:18 PM
The DCU has officially SHIT THE BED ON IT'S SECOND OUTING.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2026, 12:18 PM
User Comment Image
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/28/2026, 12:18 PM
#InGunnDCGoesBust 😭
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/28/2026, 12:22 PM
"At this point, it's hard not to wonder whether the DC brand might not be better suited to standalone tales like The Batman, Joker, and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, as an MCU-style shared world isn't something the DCEU or DCU has, so far, stuck the landing on."

I've been saying this for year; director/visionary-driven movies are the way to go; this shared universe concept has run out of gas, even for Marvel.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 6/28/2026, 12:24 PM
Yikes. This is a huge flop.


I'm sure clayface and the batman 2 will make up for this let down.


But the DCU needs to get it's act together

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