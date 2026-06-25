Supergirl Makes Big Change To Kara's Origin And Doubles Down On Superman's Villainous Parents - Spoilers

Supergirl Makes Big Change To Kara's Origin And Doubles Down On Superman's Villainous Parents - Spoilers

Supergirl simplifies Kara Zor-El's origin story and makes some big changes to her past on Krypton. We're breaking down that and the DCU's decision to double down on Jor-El and Lara being villains.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl makes some sweeping changes to the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, and ultimately has little in common with Tom King and Bilquis Evely's critically acclaimed series (beyond a few characters and Ruthye's mission of revenge).

On the page—and this is typically the case in Kara Zor-El's history—Argo City leaves Krypton before its destruction, sealed in a dome. The surviving Kryptonians don't exactly thrive, and the soil begins to turn into deadly Kryptonite. Ultimately, using some of his brother's designs to build an escape vessel, Supergirl's father, Zor-El, sends a teenage Kara to Earth.

The DCU makes a significant change to Kara's origin story, revealing that she was born in Argo City after Krypton exploded. Zor-El had managed to put a force field around the city, and it's his wife, Alura Zor-El, who, while pregnant, suggested they send their daughter to Earth, where she can join her cousin.

Zor-El is not a fan of the idea, arguing that he doesn't want to send his daughter to a planet where she's "some sort of God." This is a not-so-subtle reference to Superman's controversial reveal that Jor-El and Lara sent their son, Kal-El, to Earth to form a harem and repopulate the Kryptonian race as a God among men.

Kara's father clearly doesn't have the same outlook as his brother, but eventually concedes and agrees to send the grown-up Kara to Earth when it's clear that Argo City is doomed. However, by then, Supergirl has learned enough from her parents to know she has to do the right thing and be a good person.

With Supergirl, DC Studios has made it so that Kara is now younger than Superman, without any convoluted explanations about her being stuck in suspended animation. 

The DCU's Kara didn't know Kal-El as a baby, and grew up without ever meeting her cousin before he discovered her downed ship on Earth. It could be that DC Studios decided to simplify things, or that getting Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan to return as Jor-El and Lara was too expensive.

As for them being Omni-Man-style villains in the DCU, that's not something James Gunn is backing down from after Superman. Chances are, he has plans to expand on that in Man of Tomorrow, exploring a connection between Jor-El and Brainiac, perhaps. 

How do you feel about these changes to Supergirl's origin and DC further establishing Superman's parents as villains? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more spoiler coverage.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 8:45 AM
Way to destroy the Superman Supergirl family dynamic. I can't wait to see what he does with Batman.

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SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/25/2026, 8:49 AM
@HashTagSwagg - “Damian Wayne is my favorite Robin”
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 9:10 AM
@HashTagSwagg -
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/25/2026, 8:49 AM
I remember when Russel Crowe played Jor El and said the S on the suit stood for hope. Gunn said he had a better idea lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 8:51 AM
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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/25/2026, 9:07 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Gotta admit, Sasha has the better Oh face.

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 9:13 AM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
Sominan
Sominan - 6/25/2026, 8:57 AM
The kryptonians aren't villains. They just want their kid to survive and continue their race and prosper.

That said, it is about time it got spelled out to audiences that only the powers are what come from Krypton for Superman, and that the morality, costume, S shield, Superman persona, and mild mannered reporter disguise all come from being Clark first, which comes from the Kents.

I am very happy Gunn has finally got that essential point of the character right and laid to rest the space Jesus messiah "sent to earth to be its savior" rather than being sent to save himself nonsense. This is like a bucket of cold water on snyderbots and the over emphasis on the alien aspect that has been done for decades, and I fully support it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/25/2026, 9:00 AM
People are acting like every [frick]ing change from the comics is automatically a bad one.

Comic book characters have been rebooted, reimagined and rewritten for the better part of 90 [frick]ing years. If every film copied every panel, we’d all be sitting here complaining there’s nothing new.

As for Jor-El and Lara… I actually [frick]ing like the idea. It’s bold, it’s different, and it gives Superman and Kara something to wrestle with beyond just “our parents were perfect.” That’s a far more interesting [frick]ing conflict if it’s handled properly.

And Kara having a different origin? Fine by me. If it streamlines the mythology for a wider audience and still respects the core of who she is, then I’m all for it. The heart of the character matters a hell of a lot more than every [frick]ing detail matching the comics.

I’ll judge whether it works after I’ve watched the [frick]ing film, not because someone tells me it dared to change a few pages from a comic.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/25/2026, 9:09 AM
Today… we [frick]ing cometh.

A special salute to our brother @Nolanite, who carried the [frick]ing banner when everyone else was busy writing DC’s obituary. You never folded, mate.

And to my fellow warriors:
@lazlodaytona
@vectorsigma
@JayBird
@LiquidSwords
@TheRevelation
@smudgewhat2
@PS118
@BillyBatson1000
@Sominan
@Madein93
@Arthorious
@InfinitePunches
@Rexotron
@TemporarilyHere
@RolandD
@narrow290
@WEAPONXOXOXO

Today isn’t about Rotten Tomatoes.
Today isn’t about YouTubers.
Today isn’t about the doom merchants praying for another DC failure.

Today is about walking through those cinema doors, grabbing your [frick]ing popcorn, switching your phone off, and judging the film with your own eyes.

We’ve stood our ground while everyone else fired cheap shots from the sidelines.

Now the lights go down.

The screen lights up.

And the next chapter of the DCU begins.

Whatever happens, we stood together when it wasn’t fashionable. That’s what makes a [frick]ing alliance.

See you all on the other side.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/25/2026, 9:13 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Well...bloody hell. I guess there's no choice then.

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#DCAlliance

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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/25/2026, 9:13 AM
You know, looking back, James Gunn telling us that basically nothing was canon until Creature Commandos should have been the biggest red flag imaginable.

At the time, some people thought it was no big deal. But now? It feels like he was literally telling us that none of the history, stories, or investment fans had in DC really mattered anymore. The warning sign was right there and a lot of us missed it.

Then we get this bizarre idea that Superman's parents sent him to Earth to rule humanity and spread Kryptonian bloodlines. Seriously? Who thought that was a good idea? Superman isn't inspiring because he's destined to conquer people. He's inspiring because he chooses to do the right thing. That's the whole point of the character. And now we're changing Supergirl's history too. Reworking where she was, when Krypton was destroyed, and all this other stuff. Why? Why are we constantly rewriting the foundations of these characters instead of just telling good stories with them?

That's what frustrates me so much about the DCU right now. It feels like they're more interested in changing things than understanding why fans loved them in the first place. I'm tired of hearing that every criticism is just fans being negative. No. A lot of us are frustrated because we care. We wanted this universe to succeed. We wanted to be excited.
Instead, it feels like every new announcement leaves me less excited than the one before it.

Maybe it'll all work out in the end. I hope it does. But right now, it feels like DC is being run by people who are more interested in reinventing DC than respecting what made DC great to begin with.

And honestly? Looking back at that "nothing is canon" comment, it feels like the flare went up in the night sky and a lot of us just didn't realize what it meant until it was too late.
#GunnisDone

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