Supergirl Makes Big Change To Kara's Origin And Doubles Down On Superman's Villainous Parents - Spoilers

Supergirl makes some sweeping changes to the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, and ultimately has little in common with Tom King and Bilquis Evely's critically acclaimed series (beyond a few characters and Ruthye's mission of revenge).

On the page—and this is typically the case in Kara Zor-El's history—Argo City leaves Krypton before its destruction, sealed in a dome. The surviving Kryptonians don't exactly thrive, and the soil begins to turn into deadly Kryptonite. Ultimately, using some of his brother's designs to build an escape vessel, Supergirl's father, Zor-El, sends a teenage Kara to Earth.

The DCU makes a significant change to Kara's origin story, revealing that she was born in Argo City after Krypton exploded. Zor-El had managed to put a force field around the city, and it's his wife, Alura Zor-El, who, while pregnant, suggested they send their daughter to Earth, where she can join her cousin.

Zor-El is not a fan of the idea, arguing that he doesn't want to send his daughter to a planet where she's "some sort of God." This is a not-so-subtle reference to Superman's controversial reveal that Jor-El and Lara sent their son, Kal-El, to Earth to form a harem and repopulate the Kryptonian race as a God among men.

Kara's father clearly doesn't have the same outlook as his brother, but eventually concedes and agrees to send the grown-up Kara to Earth when it's clear that Argo City is doomed. However, by then, Supergirl has learned enough from her parents to know she has to do the right thing and be a good person.

With Supergirl, DC Studios has made it so that Kara is now younger than Superman, without any convoluted explanations about her being stuck in suspended animation.

The DCU's Kara didn't know Kal-El as a baby, and grew up without ever meeting her cousin before he discovered her downed ship on Earth. It could be that DC Studios decided to simplify things, or that getting Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan to return as Jor-El and Lara was too expensive.

As for them being Omni-Man-style villains in the DCU, that's not something James Gunn is backing down from after Superman. Chances are, he has plans to expand on that in Man of Tomorrow, exploring a connection between Jor-El and Brainiac, perhaps.

How do you feel about these changes to Supergirl's origin and DC further establishing Superman's parents as villains? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more spoiler coverage.