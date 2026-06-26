Supergirl Off To Sluggish Start At The U.S. Box Office As Opening Weekend Projections Plummet To $39M

Supergirl Off To Sluggish Start At The U.S. Box Office As Opening Weekend Projections Plummet To $39M

Amid largely negative reviews for Supergirl, the second DC Studios movie's opening weekend projections have plummeted, with a debut of less than $40 million now looking likely for the Maid of Might.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Last week, DC Studios moved up Supergirl's social media embargo, and the first wave of posts from X appeared glowing. Of course, upon closer inspection, it was clear that most of them had come from influencers and that the few critics who shared their takes were a little more reserved.

As expected, the reviews did not match the reactions, and while Supergirl briefly had a "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, it wasn't long until it slipped into "Rotten" territory. There are only a few percentage points in it, but that dreaded green splat can make all the difference to a movie's opening weekend (as ridiculous as that seems, it's been the case for years).

Early word on Supergirl is that it earned $6.5 million from Thursday previews, a significant drop from Superman's $22.5 million last July. This is in the same ballpark as Marvel Studios flop, The Marvels ($6.6 million), just shy of half as much as Captain America: Brave New World's $12 million, but above Morbius ($5.7 million).

Adding Wednesday's fan screenings, Supergirl is boosted to $8.25 million. However, following projections of a $47 million to $50 million opening weekend, the Woman of Tomorrow may land with a thud and only gross $39 million. 

Warner Bros. reportedly wants Supergirl to earn $300 million, with that reportedly considered enough to have made the second chapter in James Gunn's Superman Saga a worthwhile endeavour. 

It's not impossible, but based on these early numbers and how previous superhero movies have performed with similar starts, Supergirl will be lucky to even hit $200 million. Not helping matters is Toy Story 5's dominance and the fact that Minions & Monsters, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are all on the way.

Still, it's not all doom and gloom. While Deadline is reporting that those combined Wednesday/Thursday previews came in at $7.8 million combined (not $8.25 million), when you add $5.2 million from international markets, Supergirl has landed a $13 million worldwide opening day.

That's ahead of Disclosure Day's $12 million start, and the hope is that the Maid of Might's movie could still hit $80 million this weekend. Still, the good news is lessened somewhat by the revelation that Supergirl's production budget may have been $186 million, not $170 million. 

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira opened up on writing not one, but two versions of Supergirl before James Gunn enlisted her to develop this movie. 

"I honestly wrote — this is breaking news — I wrote two different Supergirl movies before this one. Those two had similarities and overlaps, but were pretty different," she recalled. "They served two different purposes, and then that kind of all went away. I had an overall deal with [Warner Bros.], and my overall deal ended the week I gave birth."

"And I was like, 'I guess that’s it for me and DC.' And I was bummed, of course, as any writer would be. I came back from maternity leave, and [producer] Chantal [Nong Vo] called me, and she was like, 'OK, so this time we actually are making a Supergirl movie.' She said, 'I want you to pitch on it.' And this is also breaking news: I said, 'No.'"

"I had gone down that road twice before, and it hadn’t worked out, and I was also like, 'I’m not gonna get the job. I’m so dusty. I’m old news. I wrote two previous drafts,'" Nogueira added. "And she was like, 'I’m not taking no for an answer. I need you to pitch, Ana.' And then I had to do my work and pitch it just like anybody else, but they ended up saying yes."

Supergirl is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2026, 10:36 AM
Will this thing even reach $200 million ? I still don't know why we got this filler movie instead of a Wonder Woman movie.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/26/2026, 10:43 AM
@TheJok3r - I think it will tap out under $150 million, personally.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2026, 10:47 AM
@JoshWilding - Superman struggled hard internationally, so that entire market is more or less off the table for this movie, which just leaves it to an already bad looking domestic market. Now that I think about it, you're probably right; it could very well cap off between $150-175. So much for Gunn "saving" DC on film. Matt Reeves is once again left alone to carry this entire brand on his back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2026, 10:47 AM
Damn man , that would suck if that happens…

However I’m gonna need this site to stop with the whole reviews being “largely negative” narrative which isn’t true since it’s been evident across RT and social media that the response has been mixed/divisive at best which is not the same thing.

Sadly I do think this movie will struggle theatrically due to Toy Story 5 but also the influx of movies coming in July due to a crowded summer so hopefully it does better on streaming…

Even if we don’t get a Supergirl 2 , I hope they don’t abandon Milly’s Kara since she’s said to be a highlight of the film across all the reviews pretty much!!.

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MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/26/2026, 10:47 AM
It has to deal with Toy Story currently, then Minions & Monsters next week, Evil Dead Burn the week after that, then The Odyssey and finally Spider-Man. Why they didn't move from this release date is beyond me.
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Superheroking
Superheroking - 6/26/2026, 10:50 AM
James Gunn f.cked it up. Plain and simple. No sugarcoating it. This universe is a f… mess. Peacemaker, Creature Commandos.. Seriously? Who the [frick] is Peacemaker that he could get 2 f… seasons?? Lmao. Get rid of this one trick pony and reboot DCU immediately!!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/26/2026, 10:56 AM
@Superheroking - It should have for like this: Gunn: “So, Superman’s biological parents, who he constantly needs in his 30s, are really despots who sent Clark there to rule and impregnate all the Earth females.”
WB: “Thanks, um, we were thinking of going in a more sane direction”
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2026, 10:56 AM
@Superheroking - I think a better solution would be to drop the shared universe concept and focus on director-focused series like Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy and Reeves' Batman Saga. It didn't work the first time, it's not working now; it's time to do something different.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 10:56 AM
Don't Worry the Box Office and Movie Theater Savior is Coming Soon.

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/26/2026, 10:57 AM
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2026, 10:58 AM
Early digital release announcement coming soon.

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/26/2026, 10:59 AM

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 11:20 AM
@harryba11zack - James Gunn, Superman Rotten Tomatoes Score is 83%. Zack Snyder, Man of Steel 56%

DCU Supergirl Rotten Tomatoes Score is 58% with of Audience Score of 77%

Man of Steel: 56%
Batman v Superman: 28%
Suicide Squad: 26%
Justice League: 39%
Rebel Moon: 53%
Rebel Moon 2: 22%

Two Snyder movies with 64% and 61% scores isn't being loved by Critics. Marvel Studios The Marvels has a Critics Score of 63%.

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/26/2026, 10:59 AM
Were getting a plastic man killer croc team up movie next featuring Harcourt and crypto
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/26/2026, 10:59 AM
I was watching an out-of-theater reaction from Chris and Alan of Film Threat and they said Supergirl is a total mess. One of their interesting criticisms is how the movie lacked technical fundamentals, such as key lighting. The faces of characters were not lit well. Basic stuff.

I don't know if I am going to see it. I want to be supportive, but it seems like all CBM studios are ruderless and hiring incompetent talent that can't write good stories or make good movies. Marvel Studios is a mess, DCU is worse, LucasFilm don't even get me going. I have high hopes that Sony/Marvel Studios will rescue the genre, but then I'm worried about Avengers Doomsday.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/26/2026, 11:05 AM
@GeneralZod - I posted this just the other day.
They destroyed it!
It's a huge flop and the Krypto Shared Universe is in deep doggy doo! 💩

?si=icFJFcUd6cZW8xIm
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 6/26/2026, 11:05 AM
I think describing things as “It was…FINE”, or I see a lot of “It was..OKAY” nowadays is the new description of not actually liking something, or said thing was bad, and people just don’t want to call it what it is. Saw a lot of this with Mando & Grogu too; “It was fine”. “Fine” and “Okay” are the new bad now. Why are we playing coy or tip-toeing. Just say you didn’t like it. It’s alright to not like something and say that.
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 6/26/2026, 11:06 AM
Even if this movie was pretty good I don’t think it’d make much money at the box office. Derivative characters don’t get people excited to go to the theater and spend their hard earned money.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/26/2026, 11:07 AM
This has been truly bizarre. Them removing IMAX screens after tickets were bought is something I’ve never seen before.

I saw it yesterday, it’s a regular movie. Take that for what it is. It’s not a “mess”. They just didn’t swing hard at anything. The movie sometimes felt like it was the young girls movie instead of Supergirl’s and the villain was barely in it. Still, I enjoyed it 🤷🏾‍♂️
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/26/2026, 11:08 AM
"I honestly wrote — this is breaking news — I wrote two different Supergirl movies before this one."

I already don't trust her.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/26/2026, 11:11 AM
I’m [frick]ing disappointed by these [frick]ing numbers, but let’s not [frick]ing pretend the release window didn’t [frick]ing matter.

You’re asking Supergirl to fight Toy Story 5, then Minions & Monsters, then The Odyssey, then Spider-Man. That’s a brutal [frick]ing schedule for any superhero movie.

If you didn’t like the film, fair enough. But let’s stop acting like box office is only about quality. Timing matters. Competition matters. Audience fatigue matters.

The DCU is four projects in, not forty.

Judge the [frick]ing universe after it has a chance to breathe—not while it’s running a gauntlet of billion-dollar franchises.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2026, 11:16 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - It's Supergirl; how much more would it have made even without too much competition ? Superman himself was only able to make a little over $600 million. The problem with both DC and Marvel is that they are green lighting projects that just don't have much of a chance to make back their $$$, regardless of their quality or release window. If you're going to release Superman in 2025 and Batman II in 2027, wouldn't it have been far more logical to release Wonder Woman in 2026 ? Shouldn't that have been a priority over a B-list character like Supergirl ?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2026, 11:20 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image
IMCOOLURNOT
IMCOOLURNOT - 6/26/2026, 11:18 AM
It's sad that the comic book movie well is drying up. General public is not interested in these movies as much as 10 years ago. Sure Spider-Man, Batman will always make bank
but everything else is a risk to the studios today. This is the end.
Studios would rather take chances with scripts like
Weapons
Obsession
Companion
Longlegs
That stupid movie Terrifier cost $23.87 to make and it made like 80 million.

Backrooms

These are all in the last 2 years.







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