Supergirl Spoilers: Superman's Role Explained And What It Means For Man Of Tomorrow

Supergirl Spoilers: Superman's Role Explained And What It Means For Man Of Tomorrow

David Corenswet returns as Superman in Supergirl, and we're now breaking down the hero's role in his cousin's movie and what it means for next summer's Man of Tomorrow and beyond.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

It's hard to blame DC Studios for heavily featuring Superman in Supergirl's marketing campaign, even if TV spots, an extended clip, and a featurette did spoil almost the entirety of David Corenswet's role in the movie. Still, the studio was right to try and capitalise on the success of last summer's Superman.

The actor appears sporadically throughout Supergirl, but is by no means part of the movie's main story. Initially, the Man of Steel appears in a video message recording that he leaves Kara Zor-El, though the cousins do eventually catch up when she answers his call. 

Later, we get a flashback to the Woman of Tomorrow's arrival on Earth. She has a young Krypto with her and lands near the Fortress of Solitude. They can't understand each other because she's speaking Kryptonian and Superman is speaking English, but he later takes her to Metropolis, where she tries to adapt to her new home.

Superman's biggest moment comes right at the end of the movie. Returning to her apartment on Earth, Kara finds Kal-El waiting for her. He points out that he could have done with her help with the "last guy," presumably referring to his battle with Lex Luthor in Superman.

Supergirl decides to stay on Earth, setting the stage for the Maid of Might to lend a helping hand against Brainiac when he arrives in Metropolis next summer in Man of Tomorrow. Right now, the biggest issue for Clark Kent is whether Krypto is staying on Earth; he is, and the movie ends with Supes chasing the loveable pooch and warning him not to eat chocolate.

While it's not very well explained, it seems her run-in with Krem of the Yellow Hills has given Supergirl a new outlook on life, though we're not sure what Superman would say about her killing the villain. 

There's also a fun nod to Superman earlier in the movie when Ruthye asks why her cousin is Superman, and she's Supergirl instead of Superwoman

Milly Alcock's Maid of Might has a bright future in the DCU, which is evident from what DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently said about what's next. "Without giving too much away, this movie ends a particular way, and you see where she’s going to end up," he teased. "She’s done her wild ways, and now she’s going to try to get back in with her cousin and be more on Earth again."

"That’s where she is in 'Man of Tomorrow.' It’s all more Earth-based. So we have 'Man of Tomorrow,' and we already know what the next movie’s going to be after that, and she’s a big part of that," he added, leading to speculation she might appear in Wonder Woman. That's being written by Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 2:08 PM
This is the greatest story ever written by the greatest mind ever born you are welcome
The Sorrow of Detonatus
Before the world knew him as Detonatus, the man with the power of explosive diarrhea, he was simply a boy named Oliver Finch.
Oliver was born during a thunderstorm in a tiny coastal village. The doctor who delivered him died moments later when the hospital roof collapsed. His mother spent her last breath naming him. His father, a fisherman, vanished at sea before ever seeing his son's face.
Raised by his grandmother, Oliver grew up kind, hopeful, and impossibly unlucky. Every stray dog he adopted passed away. Every friend he made moved away. Every birthday cake somehow ended up on the floor before he could blow out the candles.
Yet he endured.
At seventeen, he met the love of his life, Clara. They spent years dreaming of a future together: a small house, a garden, perhaps children. On the day Oliver planned to propose, a freak meteor struck the café where they were supposed to meet.
Clara survived.
Oliver did not make it there in time.
For years he blamed himself.
Seeking purpose, he became a humanitarian aid worker, traveling to disaster zones and helping strangers rebuild their lives. People called him "the man who could find hope anywhere."
Then came the accident.
While delivering supplies to a secret research facility, Oliver was exposed to an experimental particle reactor, twelve unstable chemicals, and a genetically modified probiotic yogurt that had been banned in forty-three countries.
The explosion should have killed him.
Instead, it transformed him.
For three days he lay unconscious.
On the fourth day, he awoke in a hospital bed and accidentally unleashed a blast from his bowels so powerful that it shattered windows three blocks away, launched an ambulance into a river, and altered local weather patterns.
The doctors fled.
The government classified him as a biological catastrophe.
His grandmother, the last family he had, died before he could explain what had happened.
The world laughed.
News channels mocked him.
Children pointed and giggled.
Villains didn't fear him—they made fart noises whenever he appeared.
Yet every time disaster struck, Oliver showed up.
When meteors fell from the sky, he propelled them off course.
When alien warships invaded, he rocketed into orbit using forces no physicist could explain.
When a volcano threatened a city, he redirected the lava flow through an act historians would later describe only as "deeply unfortunate."
He saved millions.
Nobody took him seriously.
Statues were never built.
Songs were never sung.
The only thing the public remembered was the smell.
One winter evening, after saving the world for the hundredth time, Oliver stood alone atop a skyscraper overlooking the city.
Below him, families laughed together.
Couples walked hand in hand.
Life continued because of sacrifices nobody knew he had made.
A child looked up, recognized him, and shouted:
"Hey! Poop Man!"
The crowd erupted in laughter.
Oliver smiled anyway.
Not because it didn't hurt.
Because after a lifetime of losing everything, he had learned that being a hero was never about recognition.
It was about carrying the burden no one else could.
A single tear rolled down his cheek.
Then a pigeon hit him in the face.
And somewhere in the distance, a toilet flushed ominously.
Duty called once more.
The saddest part isn't the power. It's that he genuinely became one of Earth's greatest heroes, and history still remembers him as "Poop Man."
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 3:06 PM
@Dcmarvel2025 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2026, 2:09 PM
There’s simply no place for an average, “good” film in the post-internet (everything is either spectacular or garbage) world.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/25/2026, 2:26 PM
@Lisa89 - Funny you should say that. I thought of Tom Rothman's talking about this exact topic today while watching Supergirl. During one of the Hollywood Reporter roundtables some years back, Rothman was complaining that people expect everything to be great and its unfair for us to put that pressure on studios as not everything can be incredible, lol. I completely agree with you and think Rothman is a complete idiot.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/25/2026, 2:29 PM
@Lisa89 - I wouldn't say Supergirl is garbage though. It's not great by any means, but not garbage. Rothman's In-Association-With-Marvel "SPUMC" films, on the other hand, are complete garbage.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/25/2026, 2:40 PM
@Lisa89 - Agreed. Everything coming out now either has to be the greatest film of all time or the worst film of all time. We've lost the solid decent to good movie category for sure.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2026, 3:18 PM
@EscapeMySight - Yeah. It’s a solid 6.5/10, not worthy of any praise or any derision. The internet, however, will never stop internetting.
Sominan
Sominan - 6/25/2026, 2:11 PM
Love it!! Sounds awesome. Can't wait to see it tonight
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/25/2026, 2:22 PM
Just saw it. My thoughts...

Not great. Alock is awesome and owns this role. I love her as Kara and Momoa was great, but this movie isn't good.

This movie feels like a Guardians (and Mad Max) rip off through and through and is as cheesy and cringy in places as any other Gunn film. There's no way Gunn didn't have a HUGE input creatively in this as it feels and looks just like one of his movies (but with a far weaker script. I don't think he's a good writer at all, but he's a lot better than whoever wrote this movie!).
Last years Superman was much better and I didn't really like that movie.

I really hope Lanters and Clayface bring DC up a bit. Its [frick]ing hard to be a DC fan these days.

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