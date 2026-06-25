Supergirl Spoilers: Superman's Role Explained And What It Means For Man Of Tomorrow

It's hard to blame DC Studios for heavily featuring Superman in Supergirl's marketing campaign, even if TV spots, an extended clip, and a featurette did spoil almost the entirety of David Corenswet's role in the movie. Still, the studio was right to try and capitalise on the success of last summer's Superman.

The actor appears sporadically throughout Supergirl, but is by no means part of the movie's main story. Initially, the Man of Steel appears in a video message recording that he leaves Kara Zor-El, though the cousins do eventually catch up when she answers his call.

Later, we get a flashback to the Woman of Tomorrow's arrival on Earth. She has a young Krypto with her and lands near the Fortress of Solitude. They can't understand each other because she's speaking Kryptonian and Superman is speaking English, but he later takes her to Metropolis, where she tries to adapt to her new home.

Superman's biggest moment comes right at the end of the movie. Returning to her apartment on Earth, Kara finds Kal-El waiting for her. He points out that he could have done with her help with the "last guy," presumably referring to his battle with Lex Luthor in Superman.

Supergirl decides to stay on Earth, setting the stage for the Maid of Might to lend a helping hand against Brainiac when he arrives in Metropolis next summer in Man of Tomorrow. Right now, the biggest issue for Clark Kent is whether Krypto is staying on Earth; he is, and the movie ends with Supes chasing the loveable pooch and warning him not to eat chocolate.

While it's not very well explained, it seems her run-in with Krem of the Yellow Hills has given Supergirl a new outlook on life, though we're not sure what Superman would say about her killing the villain.

There's also a fun nod to Superman earlier in the movie when Ruthye asks why her cousin is Superman, and she's Supergirl instead of Superwoman.

Milly Alcock's Maid of Might has a bright future in the DCU, which is evident from what DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently said about what's next. "Without giving too much away, this movie ends a particular way, and you see where she’s going to end up," he teased. "She’s done her wild ways, and now she’s going to try to get back in with her cousin and be more on Earth again."

"That’s where she is in 'Man of Tomorrow.' It’s all more Earth-based. So we have 'Man of Tomorrow,' and we already know what the next movie’s going to be after that, and she’s a big part of that," he added, leading to speculation she might appear in Wonder Woman. That's being written by Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.