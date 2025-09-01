SUPERGIRL: A New Look At The Logo For DC Studios' WOMAN OF TOMORROW Adaptation Has Been Revealed

SUPERGIRL: A New Look At The Logo For DC Studios' WOMAN OF TOMORROW Adaptation Has Been Revealed

A Clayface crew member has been spotted wearing a Supergirl jacket, and that offers a new look at the official logo for the Woman of Tomorrow's highly anticipated DCU movie. Take a closer look here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2025 10:09 AM EST

Cameras are currently rolling on Clayface in Liverpool, England, and a crew member has been spotted rocking some Supergirl merch. That brings us a new look at the movie's logo, but whether this will be used on posters and in future trailers isn't clear. 

Jackets like these are usually given to crew members during production or as a wrap gift, and either way, it seems the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle was dropped a while ago. 

DC Studios released a poster for the movie shortly after Superman's release, and there's a slim chance we could get a teaser trailer this side of Christmas. Our first look at the Man of Steel's movie dropped in December, so it stands to reason the same will happen for Supergirl

In Superman's closing moments, a drunk Supergirl shows up at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto. She quickly takes her leave, with Kal-El telling "Gary" (a.k.a. Superman Robot #4) that she likes to go and drink on planets with a red sun because their metabolism means they can't get that same buzz on Earth. 

We'll pick up with her doing exactly that in her solo movie, which adapts the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Doing the rounds to promote Superman in July, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared new insights into what fans can expect from the DCU's Woman of Tomorrow.

"She's a mess. She's a total mess," he teased. "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

The filmmaker was also asked how much of Kara Zor-El's backstory on Krypton will be explored in her upcoming solo feature.

"[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood," he explained. "I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways."

"And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s had real issues growing up," Gunn teased. "And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

James Gunn On Milly Alcock's Rougher Girl Of Steel & Krypto's Fate In SUPERGIRL Movie - SPOILERS
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 10:39 AM
This will tank at the b.o.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/1/2025, 10:41 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - did you think the same
thing about Joker?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/1/2025, 10:42 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - 100%. I might watch a compilation on the Lobo scenes when they're uploaded on YouTube
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/1/2025, 10:48 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - It definitely will
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 10:51 AM
@epc1122 - Absolutely not, I was surprised at how good it did (beyond a billion) but I was confident it would work. Now Supergirl... it needs a budget of 100M maximum to have a chance of breaking heaven.

If Superman barely make 610M, how are we supposed to believe Supergirl will do more? I think we are looking at a 400/450M b.o run. That's at best and with glazing reviews.

I also think Clayface will be more profitable than Supergirl, because of it's lower budget.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 9/1/2025, 10:55 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - Not with Toy Story 5, Minions 3, Vaiana, The Odyssey and Spider-Man a competition.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/1/2025, 10:56 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - I agree with your guess on how much supergirl is going to make but I don’t think the budget or marketing is going to be as much as Superman so I think the profit is going to be about the same. Gunn and wb seem to be happy with that.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:01 AM
@epc1122 - Joker is 1000x more known, liked, and iconic than Supergirl 304 edition by Tom King. Horrible comparison
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/1/2025, 11:02 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - why were you confident joker would work?
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 11:02 AM
@jasonvoorhees - That's why I said at best and with glazing reviews. More realistically I think it will be closer to something like 375M.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/1/2025, 11:12 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - gunn has a lot of shills they will market the movie on social media for him.

It may be a success if the budget is less than superman 2025
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/1/2025, 11:13 AM
@WalletsClosed - when the first joker movie came out people weren’t happy about it. It was the same comments “no one asked for this”, “where’s Batman” and then it made a billion. No one asked for movies like Rocky, Star Trek, Star Wars, and back to the future and those turned into franchises. People are asking for characters other than Batman and Superman and then complain about it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/1/2025, 11:21 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - ill bet j. Wilding's life it wont
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 11:22 AM
@epc1122 - Because it's the biggest and well know villain of Batman, and the movie had a great cast, it was also an Elseworld story standing on itself set in a relevant societal context. All of these things combined (with the fact that it was a good movie) were setting the stage for at least a solid performance.

Now for your question about Supergirl's budget, it's a Woman of Tomorrow adaptation a.k.a a space opera. It's not cheap to make and I think we are looking at something like this: production budget 175/225M and marketing at 100/120M. So total is 275/350M = 650/750M to break heaven. And those big company don't invest this amount of money to barely break heaven... WB might say they are happy with how Superman did, but let's be real it's just communication/PR.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:27 AM
@epc1122 - The revisionist history in this comment is disgusting. We're asking for characters people care about, not Z listers and niche fantasies for Gunn to change and destroy
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/1/2025, 11:33 AM
@WalletsClosed - how is it revisionist history? People didn’t care about guardians of the galaxy and when iron man and captain America came out, people complained and said it was only bc marvel didn’t have the rights to ff4, X-men, and spiderman. Sorry, but it’s not me who’s revising history.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/1/2025, 11:41 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - by the fans of Batman, joker was not expected to do well. If Superman wasn’t a success, the studio and pr would become quiet and not speak about. Still don’t know about budget and marketing.
Robby
Robby - 9/1/2025, 10:42 AM
If theres a movie that deserves the Batgirl treatment, its Clayface and this
DS616
DS616 - 9/1/2025, 10:59 AM
@Robby - If you're saying they deserve to be canceled you're too stupid for words
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:03 AM
@Robby - The entire DCU needs the Batgirl treatment. There's only one way to save DC and WB knows it. This garbage and Clayface will flop big time
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 9/1/2025, 11:17 AM
@WalletsClosed - You're not getting the Snyderverse back. Stop it. Get some help.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:24 AM
@TDKRnry88 - When Gunn's DCU fails and they reboot in 2026, i'll say the same exact thing to you
mck13
mck13 - 9/1/2025, 10:47 AM
This movie will do $300 Million & Gunn Cultist will say that it's a BLOCKBUSTER! A SUCCESS!!! The BEST MOVIE EVER!! David Corenswets AUDITION TAPES was better than the movie! David Corenswet understood Superman more than Gunn but Gunn made him play a whiny, Complaining, weak, non hero in hospital own movie. DC spent MILLIONS gaslighting the public that this movie was a success when it wasn't. it LOST HALF THE FAN BASE. Now Gunn says the movie doesn't have to make money to be a success. SMFH. It's like Gunn watched Zacks/Nolan/Goyers Man Of Steel & said the ppl can't understand a well written, epic movie with beautiful cinematography. They want a dumbed down simple Superman with a thin script & OVER SATURATED COLOR GRADING to the film.😂😂😂😂😂😂
the next movies are Supergirl & Clayface neither movies will top $300 Million in total revenue.
DC will be for sale after Gunn is done. CHEAP!
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 10:54 AM
@mck13 - That's my biggest fear, I think Gunn and his ego are killing DC right now and his universe might just end up getting axed like the SnyderVerse. And then what? Only Batman stuff will be greenlight...
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/1/2025, 11:00 AM
@mck13 - calling the snyderverse well written and epic and beautiful is comedy gold. Retard of the year award right here
DS616
DS616 - 9/1/2025, 11:01 AM
@mck13 - Seek mental help and enjoy another epic year in the basement, braindead triggered freakshow
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:04 AM
@Pictilli - You think Supershit is well written and you'll watch slop like degenerate bisexual orgy Peacemaker and 304 Supergirl. I'll listen to him before you.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/1/2025, 11:33 AM
@WalletsClosed - cry harder snyderbot. Ezra Miller and Jesse Zuckerberg are never coming back, neither is charisma-less wooden himbo Cavill
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:37 AM
@Pictilli - Do you like seeing Peacemaker say sucking dick is a compliment and him getting smooched on by men? Do you like seeing dongs everywhere on your screen? If so, the new DCU is for YOU!

Cavill has more charisma in his pinkie than everyone in the DCU combined
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/1/2025, 10:53 AM
Gunn really thinks a Supergirl movie is a good idea, even after his SUPERMAN movie did THAT at the box office. That dude has some serious issues LOL

Not a single rational person will think this movie can do well.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:01 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Wb is insane. This movie's budget is probably 200 million. It won't make more than that. I'm calling it. This will be one of the biggest box office bombs ever
Forthas
Forthas - 9/1/2025, 10:53 AM
Looking forward to not seeing it!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:00 AM
What a boring and generic logo. Just like what this dogshit movie will be. If you want to see a drunk 304 Supergirl, have fun with this. Just know, it's going to flop big. It's DOA as well as Clayface. This will make 200 million at the MOST!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/1/2025, 11:08 AM
This article is full of retards.

Momoa is a bankable star that the marketing of this will focus on. Add to that whatever surprise there will be on Peacemaker S2. And the good will Superman gave to the public.

Snyder cultists are bread and butter of these idiotic sites, fuelling drama and controversy for engagement 😭
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:11 AM
@vectorsigma - If you think this movie will make any more than 300 million, you're too far gone.

No one is watching Peacemaker. It's a niche and degenerate show like Creature Commandos. No surprise/cameo matters.

Momoa won't get people to see a 304 drunk annoying bratty Supergirl girlboss for 2 hours.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/1/2025, 11:19 AM
@WalletsClosed - it had a 22% viewership growth but yeah, continue living in your own bubble. And S2 will further build the world which will be intriguing for people.

Momoa will make people see Momoa at the least, and that is enough. Add the intrigue of the Lobo character too

I will get back to you when you eat crow on that 300M
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:29 AM
@vectorsigma - And yet, it's nowhere to be seen on the top 10. NO ONE watched the first season and even with the 22% jump it still isn't in the top 10. You just proved my point. No one watches Peacemaker and no one cares at all.

You're vastly overestimating Momoa's influence. He's not as big of a draw as you think. Same with a Lobo who will be no doubt softened and feminized to make 304girl look better.

Screenshot this and we'll see when it releases. 300 million MAX
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 11:31 AM
@vectorsigma - And then you look at the numbers: Peacemaker S1 finale = 584K views. That's extremely low and very, very bad. For comparison The Penguin had 3.2M, Miss Marvel 775K (lmao), Hawkeye 1.5M, etc... So yeah it was 22% better than the final of season 1, but when the bar is so low it's not really an achievement.

Same for Superman and the famous "biggest grossing SH film of 2025". This is so funny to read like that was some kind of amazing victory when every other movie didn't make anything close to being good at the b.o, let alone breaking heaven.
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 11:33 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - More context for you: User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 11:37 AM
@KyoShiRo330 - Thanks for this. Perfectly puts it into perspective.
1 2

