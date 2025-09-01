SUPERGIRL: A New Look At The Logo For DC Studios' WOMAN OF TOMORROW Adaptation Has Been Revealed

Cameras are currently rolling on Clayface in Liverpool, England, and a crew member has been spotted rocking some Supergirl merch. That brings us a new look at the movie's logo, but whether this will be used on posters and in future trailers isn't clear.

Jackets like these are usually given to crew members during production or as a wrap gift, and either way, it seems the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle was dropped a while ago.

DC Studios released a poster for the movie shortly after Superman's release, and there's a slim chance we could get a teaser trailer this side of Christmas. Our first look at the Man of Steel's movie dropped in December, so it stands to reason the same will happen for Supergirl.

In Superman's closing moments, a drunk Supergirl shows up at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto. She quickly takes her leave, with Kal-El telling "Gary" (a.k.a. Superman Robot #4) that she likes to go and drink on planets with a red sun because their metabolism means they can't get that same buzz on Earth.

We'll pick up with her doing exactly that in her solo movie, which adapts the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Doing the rounds to promote Superman in July, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared new insights into what fans can expect from the DCU's Woman of Tomorrow.

"She's a mess. She's a total mess," he teased. "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

The filmmaker was also asked how much of Kara Zor-El's backstory on Krypton will be explored in her upcoming solo feature.

"[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood," he explained. "I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways."

"And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s had real issues growing up," Gunn teased. "And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.