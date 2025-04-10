SUPERGIRL Set Photos Reveal First Glimpse Of Milly Alcock In Costume As The Girl Of Steel... And Lobo?

SUPERGIRL Set Photos Reveal First Glimpse Of Milly Alcock In Costume As The Girl Of Steel... And Lobo?

Though it's not exactly the clearest image, some new photos and video from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow give us a first glimpse of Milly Alcock suited-up as the Girl of Steel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2025 12:04 PM EST

As production continues on DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in London, we have our first look at star Milly Alcock suited-up as the Girl of Steel.

The photos are not the clearest (to say the least), but despite the distance, the images do reveal that the suit has a comic-accurate blue and red color scheme. We'll obviously need to see some closer shots before getting a better idea of the full costume design, but more photos are sure to follow soon.

Based on what we can discern from the photos and video below, Kara is preparing to do battle with an unknown foe on top of a tank.

There's some speculation that the other individual might be Jason Momoa's Lobo, but it's very difficult to tell for sure.

The fact that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Milly Alcock Seemingly Spotted On SUPERGIRL Set For First Time; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Reshoots Also Begin
Related:

Milly Alcock Seemingly Spotted On SUPERGIRL Set For First Time; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Reshoots Also Begin
SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Milly Alcock's Girl Of Steel
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Milly Alcock's Girl Of Steel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/10/2025, 12:57 PM
Well, this is awkward
WaffeX
WaffeX - 4/10/2025, 1:01 PM
@MarkCassidy - Wilding posted the same photo and video 40 minutes ago
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/10/2025, 1:05 PM
They should fight to the death, the winner's article gets to stay!


McMurdo and Vectorsigma get the baby oil ready!

😌
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/10/2025, 1:09 PM
I mean from what little I can see, it looks comic accurate enough🤷🏾‍♂️
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/10/2025, 1:24 PM

Not diggin’ the goofy looking Supergirl.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 4/10/2025, 1:24 PM
Is that Lobo with her?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/10/2025, 1:43 PM
His hair looks too brown and short to be Lobo's hair.

I'm guessing he's some other outer space human looking alien guy, maybe a kryptonian.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder