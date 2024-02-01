SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Shares Fan-Art Depicting Milly Alcock As SUPERGIRL

Superman: Legacy director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously shared fan-art from Davi Alves after pretty much every DCU casting announcement, and he's now taken to social media to spotlight some of Alves' latest artwork, this time depicting Milly Alcock as our new Supergirl.

The House of the Dragon star's casting was made official earlier this week, after she had emerged as a top contender alongside Meg Donnelly. Gunn and Peter Safran reportedly flew "multiple actors" to the Superman: Legacy set in Atlanta for screen-tests last Monday, with Alcock and Donnelly (and possibly others) donning the Supergirl suit (most likely the one Sasha Calle wore in The Flash) for their auditions.

Though it was said to be a "close contest," Alcock ultimately won the part, and will suit-up as a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Alcock is expected to debut in Legacy before she headlines her solo Woman of Tomorrow movie, although Gunn has yet to confirm this.

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script, but the project does not currently have a director attached, but we should find out who'll be helming the movie in "the coming weeks."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Superman: Legacy is set to commence production in March (possibly earlier).