UPDATE: SUPERGIRL: Closer Look At CCXP Display, Movie Logo, And First Official Merchandise Revealed

We got our first look at the Supergirl interactive booth that's now on display at CCXP São Paulo, Brazil yesterday, and some clearer shots have now been shared online.

These photos feature a better look at the movie's logo, as well as our first glimpse of some official tie-in merchandise.

The t-shirts don't reveal very much, unfortunately (no new shots of Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel or Jason Momoa's Lobo), but they do highlight some new Krypto artwork and an alternate version of the Supergirl logo.

James Gunn has confirmed that a "sneak peek" of the Craig Gillespie-directed DCU movie will debut during the event, but it remains to be seen if it'll also be released online (if not, you can bet someone will leak it). Here's a description:

"The teaser opens with a surprisingly grounded and comedic beat: we see Krypto the Superdog casually lifting his leg to pee on a space rock. The camera pans to Kara (Supergirl), who is waking up looking dishevelled, groggy, and clearly nursing a massive hangover. As she tries to gather herself, the iconic sound of Blondie kicks in, shifting the energy instantly. The trailer explodes into a fast-paced montage of stylized action. We see Kara blasting through cosmic environments, delivering brutal punches to alien threats, and flying with aggressive speed. The vibe is distinct from Superman—it’s grittier, louder, and colorful, focusing on a Supergirl who is ready to fight."

UPDATE: We have a new photo from the display featuring a first look at one of the alien creature's Kara will encounter in the movie.

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”