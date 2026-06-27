UPDATE: Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios' First Box Office Flop

UPDATE: The international box office numbers are in, and Supergirl made a mere $5.7 million on Friday, taking it to a 3-day total of $11.1 million in 78 markets. That gives it a current global cume of $29.1 million, and with a projected $25 million to $35 million overseas haul across five days, the DC Studios movie should finish the weekend between $62 million and $77 million worldwide.

Supergirl reportedly cost $170 million to produce before marketing, but it should be able to reach $100 million worldwide by next weekend. Beyond that, it's too soon to say where this one will eventually land, though $200 million might be a challenge.

Overseas, situation is even more dreadful for #SUPERGIRL, as the #DCU film starring #MillyAlcock & #JasonMomoa added just 5.7M on FRI, reaching a 11.1M 3-day intl. cume so far over 78 markets.



Allied to its 18M FRI at US #BoxOffice, the CBM with a 175M production price tag not… pic.twitter.com/4YIx2BN9LF — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) June 27, 2026

Supergirl earned $18 million on Friday, which is above Morbius, a Marvel movie that sank its teeth into a $39 million debut after a $17.3 million Friday in 2022. The latest estimates still point to it landing somewhere in the $40 million range, but the Maid of Might's movie exceeding expectations hinges on how today and tomorrow go.

The box office has been nothing if not unpredictable since COVID, and with Supergirl expected to come in on the lower end, it should kick off its domestic box office run with no less than $37 million. An opening weekend of under $40 million is almost guaranteed as of now, and The Wrap is projecting a $38 million start on 3,602 screens.

This isn't good for the DC Studios movie, especially as estimates started at $70 million and have gradually slipped to $55 million, $50 million, $45 million, and now less than $40 million.

International numbers are due shortly, but those aren't going to save Supergirl. Superman struggled to resonate with audiences overseas, something DC Studios must have been aware was a long-standing issue with the franchise. Why James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to make Supergirl the DCU's second movie is a question many will be asking in the coming days.

As expected, Toy Story 5 will remain at #1 this weekend with a projected $72.5 million during its second weekend in theaters. Playing at 4,425 sites across the U.S., the movie will pass $300 million domestic in just 10 days after this weekend.

With a -54% second weekend hold, the Toy Story sequel is clearly going to be one of 2026's biggest box office hits. Toy Story 6 hasn't been announced yet, but we have to believe it will happen sooner rather than later.

In third place is Jackass: Best and Last, with an $8 million to $10 million haul. Then, in fourth, we have the surprise horror hit, Obsession, at $8.5 million (meaning it could move up to third), placing it ahead of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day with $7 million.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.