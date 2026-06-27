UPDATE: Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios' First Box Office Flop

UPDATE: Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios' First Box Office Flop

We're only two movies into DC Studios' DCU, but James Gunn and Peter Safran have delivered the franchise's first flop with Supergirl, which is eyeing a $38 million debut in North America.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

UPDATE: The international box office numbers are in, and Supergirl made a mere $5.7 million on Friday, taking it to a 3-day total of $11.1 million in 78 markets. That gives it a current global cume of $29.1 million, and with a projected $25 million to $35 million overseas haul across five days, the DC Studios movie should finish the weekend between $62 million and $77 million worldwide. 

Supergirl reportedly cost $170 million to produce before marketing, but it should be able to reach $100 million worldwide by next weekend. Beyond that, it's too soon to say where this one will eventually land, though $200 million might be a challenge.

Supergirl earned $18 million on Friday, which is above Morbius, a Marvel movie that sank its teeth into a $39 million debut after a $17.3 million Friday in 2022. The latest estimates still point to it landing somewhere in the $40 million range, but the Maid of Might's movie exceeding expectations hinges on how today and tomorrow go.

The box office has been nothing if not unpredictable since COVID, and with Supergirl expected to come in on the lower end, it should kick off its domestic box office run with no less than $37 million. An opening weekend of under $40 million is almost guaranteed as of now, and The Wrap is projecting a $38 million start on 3,602 screens.

This isn't good for the DC Studios movie, especially as estimates started at $70 million and have gradually slipped to $55 million, $50 million, $45 million, and now less than $40 million.

International numbers are due shortly, but those aren't going to save Supergirl. Superman struggled to resonate with audiences overseas, something DC Studios must have been aware was a long-standing issue with the franchise. Why James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to make Supergirl the DCU's second movie is a question many will be asking in the coming days.

As expected, Toy Story 5 will remain at #1 this weekend with a projected $72.5 million during its second weekend in theaters. Playing at 4,425 sites across the U.S., the movie will pass $300 million domestic in just 10 days after this weekend.

With a -54% second weekend hold, the Toy Story sequel is clearly going to be one of 2026's biggest box office hits. Toy Story 6 hasn't been announced yet, but we have to believe it will happen sooner rather than later.

In third place is Jackass: Best and Last, with an $8 million to $10 million haul. Then, in fourth, we have the surprise horror hit, Obsession, at $8.5 million (meaning it could move up to third), placing it ahead of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day with $7 million.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/27/2026, 11:38 AM
This movie is crashing harder than Max Verstappen in Q3...

But only one of them hurts my feelings
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/27/2026, 12:02 PM
@MonkeyBot - And to make matters worse, George Russell is on pole. 😭
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/27/2026, 12:33 PM
@JoshWilding - my day couldnt get any worse...

Yuk!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/27/2026, 1:56 PM
@MonkeyBot - I hate him more than the commenters here hate me. 😂 Such a slimy little prick.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/27/2026, 2:49 PM
@JoshWilding - totally agree. Horrible guy
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2026, 11:40 AM
Gunn is done; this movie won't come anywhere near $200 million, much less break even or make an actual profit.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/27/2026, 12:03 PM
@TheJok3r

He’s not done after this. There’s still Clayface, Man of Tomorrow, and The Batman: Part 2 all coming out under DC Studios. If those movies don’t hit he’ll be done.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/27/2026, 12:09 PM
@TheJok3r - basically what Regular movie guy said. He's defo not done, I just think the execs may step in and make him focus on the big 3.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2026, 12:11 PM
@regmovieguy -
He has absolutely nothing to do with Batman II; that's all Reeves and the team he put together BEFORE Gunn was even a thing. As for Man of Tomorrow, whatever momentum it had following Superman is now gone thanks to this lemon of a movie.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/27/2026, 12:16 PM
@TheJok3r - I think if Man of Tomorrow underperforms, I think he's gonna be ousted.
whynot
whynot - 6/27/2026, 2:17 PM
@TheJok3r - first live action movie version of Braniac I don’t see this failing. Actually Gunn has a pretty decent track record when it comes to box office. The fact that this movie (supergirl) had so many trolls talking smack about it without watching it is the problem. This seems to be the problem with nearly every female leading superhero flick. Personally I think the movie was solid hopefully it over performs. As for Man of Tomorrow I think that movie will be just fine. Marketing is key
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2026, 2:22 PM
@whynot - Man of Tomorrow is going to be a good movie; all Gunn directed movies are good, so that shouldn't be a concern. Financially though ? I think it'll have a harder time than fans are willing to admit due to Supergirl clearly under performing, both critically and financially.
whynot
whynot - 6/27/2026, 2:31 PM
@TheJok3r - I just don’t see it. That’s like saying Ironman 2 box office would underperform because of the Incredible Hulk. Personally I think slapping Gunns name on it will definitely help and that Superman is an A + character compared to supergirl. I mean people were trolling supergirl before the first bit of footage. This was a movie doomed from the start unfortunately. MOT I think is gonna be pretty huge. Superman’s villian was Ultraman if it was announced as bizzaro it would have probably done better. This was more of a Lex vs Superman movie which probably hurt it a bit (I personally loved it). But MOT is braniac this is gonna be much bigger I assume
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/27/2026, 3:07 PM
@TheJok3r

James Gunn greenlit the movie and it falls under DC Studios. Whether you like it or not, lmao.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2026, 3:15 PM
@regmovieguy - Gunn also tried to label animated shows from the 90s under the DC Studios brand, so I wouldn't pay too much attention to that if I were you. Also, Batman II was announced at Cinemacon in April of 2022, 6 months before Gunn took over DC in October that same year.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/27/2026, 4:25 PM
@TheJok3r - he's not though?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/27/2026, 4:25 PM
@TheShellyMan - he had nothing going on after mot anyway though. It's kind of irrelevant.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 11:42 AM
Looks like the DCU was DOA after all.

If Superman had succeeded in it's task of rebooting the DCU and restoring faith in the franchise from the GA now that they've all had a chance to catch up with it on streaming, then we would see a small improvement in Supergirl's BO from Superman's BO, despite the fact that it's SuperGIRL and not SuperMAN. (See apparently Superman's box office was not reflective of it's success).

Thank [frick] for Paramount. Because you know Gunn and Safran are just gonna keep going. Why would they admit defeat and fire themselves, lol. That's not gonna happen. And there's no way Gunn reboots himself. He wouldn't do it for Peacemaker.

So please save us Paramount. You're our only hope.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2026, 11:55 AM
@ObserverIO - "If Superman had succeeded in it's task of rebooting the DCU and restoring faith in the franchise from the GA now that they've all had a chance to catch up with it on streaming, then we would see a small improvement in Supergirl's BO from Superman's BO"

I don't think it would be fair to expect it to make more than Superman proper, but it shouldn't have made these little either. These numbers are indeed proof that Gunn's Superman didn't succeed at its task after all.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/27/2026, 12:05 PM
@TheJok3r

“These numbers are indeed proof that Gunn's Superman didn't succeed at its task after all.”

What task was that? Where people blindly buy tickets to the next movie regardless of quality? Lol.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 12:23 PM
@regmovieguy - yes exactly that. To build a following based on brand. Nobody knows if BND is gonna be good or not but that won't stop it having a good opening weekend.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 12:26 PM
But most of all to restore faith in the brand so that people don't decide not to go purely because it's a DCU movie. Door swings both ways and the last 9 DCEU movies before Superman all actually flopped because people had lost faith in the brand. James Gunn's job was to restore faith. He has obviously failed.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/27/2026, 3:12 PM
@ObserverIO

You’re talking about Spider-Man and [frick]ing Supergirl dude. Brain rot logic.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 3:22 PM
@regmovieguy - ikr one's a cbm and the other's.... hey waitaminute
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/27/2026, 4:25 PM
@regmovieguy - Gunn is NOT done making bad DC films before Ellison FIRES HIM😂😂😂😂Time is on my side. #Snyderbroswasrihht
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/27/2026, 4:25 PM
@regmovieguy - Gunn is NOT done making bad DC films before Ellison FIRES HIM😂😂😂😂Time is on my side. #Snyderbroswasright
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/27/2026, 11:45 AM
User Comment Image


User Comment Image
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 6/27/2026, 11:46 AM
Making a movie about less popular comic book characters can go either way i guess. Think iron man, guardians of the galaxy vs the marvels and Captain America: BNW.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/27/2026, 11:50 AM
@Batmandalorian - you said the marvels and not captain marvel which is her first movie that made a billion. Just a little disingenuous. A lot of people say infinity is at boost but that’s also disingenuous because AntMan 2 didn’t make that.

But you’re right things can go either way. There just a lot of variables, including pandemic, recession, etc
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2026, 11:47 AM
It was good, nit great. Wouldve been received better 10 or so tears ago.

In an era of melted brainals due to shortform content, no one will have the patience for a comicboik universe buildup.

People just parroting criticisns from reddit. A few days ago, a lot of "cgi was bad" comments. No it didnt. The soft moments and the krypton parts were the highlight, i think gillespie was trying to imitate Gunn actions scenes. Worse, Gunn migthve been micromanaging.

They should learn from this while they still have a chancre (which i believe they do). The noisy snyder cultists can schadenfreud while still crying and hoping the dceu will be back 😂
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/27/2026, 12:03 PM
@vectorsigma - mostly agree and liked the krypton scenes but krypton and Argo should have had more of a look to the fortress of solitude. I’m not sure if different parts of krypton have the crystal look but that was off. Also, Superman wouldn’t know the exact time Kara would get her powers. That seemed like an odd story choice.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2026, 12:27 PM
@epc1122 - there are a lot of possible explanations for a different Argo the FoS. For all we know it was Jor El who invented it and not his brother.

Also, Clark's parents mightve remembered when his powers came up. Like 5 min after arrival, or 5 min after puberty, something like that
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/27/2026, 12:45 PM
@vectorsigma - there are possible explanations but as of now it’s nothing definitive which makes it a bit odd. While sometimes it’s good to have things open ended and thought provoking, but to me these would just be plot holes. It’s a very fine line and to me it just doesn’t make sense. I was hoping we’d see some parts of krypton that look like the fortress but they don’t really delve into it. Then Argo might have looked different than other parts of krypton but a line from Kara could have cleared it up. Maybe if she were in the fortress she could have mentioned “oh this looks more like where uncle Joe-el lived”. Something would have been better than nothing. Than in man of tomorrow we could have flashbacks with brainiac and krypton is going to look different again? Small gripe and nothing is perfect, but something i noticed.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/27/2026, 1:07 PM
@vectorsigma - it was not good though. The script was actual shit.

Can you tell me anything about Krem? Aside from he likes to snack and kill people? Convince me he’s an actual character. How about Supergirl - what’s her arc? Why does she become less of a depressed alcoholic? Because she says killing is bad and decides to kill anyways?

Zero world building, Lobo was corny, the color palate was so goddamn lame, and there’s gaps too in the story. Why the hell didn’t Kara kill Krem when he was coming to traffic her? She threw up the poisoning and she wasn’t at a green or red sun planet so what held her back since she’s cool with straight up murder at the end lol

And the mic drops.. the goddamn mic drops.. awful. I’m glad this movie bombed. Gunn needs to get humbled and realize he’s not top dog. He still has to earn his keep.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/27/2026, 1:13 PM
@TheLobster - Kara connected with ruthye. Having someone to care about helped Kara get over her problems to the point where the realized she should be in metropolis with Clark. I think originally being with Clark made Kara miss krypton more so she shut him out. Also possible losing krypto didn’t help. Family is importantly and she missed that.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/27/2026, 1:19 PM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2026, 2:00 PM
@TheLobster - i cant defend Krem. He was a plot device. Not all villains need to be someone with a sob story. He is there to move the plot forward - which is Kara and Ruthye overcoming their grief. Why are you saying Kara has no arc? Shenis grieving, she met someone with the same feelings and they help each other overcome that.

And zero world buikding? This is showing us this side of the DCU cosmic, at least the lawless one. Maybe Lanterns will show the lawful one.

And she killed Krem with the when she fully realuzed his evil with the kids for wives. It might be divisive but at least it is not your generic Marvel villain.

And I commented here that I think Lobo was shoehorned so I have no qualms there. His scenes with Kara are camera tricks and they are not shootint together, which I really hate.

But overall, this is a good movie imo. It shows a supehero's grief and overcoming it. Action is generic I agree, but the soft moments are gillespie's strength anyway.
viciousvday78
viciousvday78 - 6/27/2026, 11:51 AM
its a shame they flamed Justice League with that trash Wedon put on screen...Zach Snyder wasnt flawless but was way better than this ... The DCU should have rebooted with Jaquin Phoenixs JOker do things a different way and create the universe through eyes of villians...... at least they were smart enough to make the Absolute Batman animated series.......
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/27/2026, 1:47 PM
@viciousvday78 - What a laughably atrocious take
baseboard
baseboard - 6/27/2026, 11:53 AM
Josh Wilding, your reputation as a keyboard troll precedes you. The most telling indictment of your "reviews" is not that they're disliked—it's that they're increasingly dismissed. You have a platform, but not the respect, integrity, or cinematic understanding that make a critic worth listening to.
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