Every Movie Trailer To Watch Out For During Next Month's SUPER BOWL LIX

The Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to be played on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fox will televise the Big Game and, as per usual, we're expecting a lot of trailer debuts. 2025 will be an exciting year for comic book movies and we expect many of them to receive the spotlight during the annual sporting event. There are plenty of other possibilities, though, particularly with this shaping up to be such a busy year for film fans. In this feature, we're exploring some of the most likely trailer debuts before the rumour mill starts churning out the possibilities in the coming weeks. To check out our predictions for the Big Game, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

8. Captain America: Brave New World With the Super Bowl LIX taking place days before Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters, it makes all the sense in the world for Marvel Studios to drop one final trailer during the Big Game. After all, how better to sell regular moviegoers on the new Captain America than by showing Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson going head-to-head with Harrison Ford as a rampaging Red Hulk? Honestly, we'd throw one of the movie's spoiler cameos in for good measure. Super Bowl TV spot/trailer likelihood: 8/10



7. Snow White, Lilo & Stitch Disney has Snow White heading our way in March and Lilo & Stitch won't be too far behind in May. The former continues to generate mostly negative buzz on social media but selling people on this reimagining with one more trailer may go a long way in turning the tide. As for Lilo & Stitch, we still haven't seen a proper trailer so why not debut it on one of the biggest nights of the year for new sneak peeks? Super Bowl TV spot/trailer likelihood: 9/10



6. Thunderbolts* Thunderbolts* may not feature the version of this team many fans hoped to see on screen but the trailers have been terrific and we think it's going to be one of this year's biggest surprises. Still, is it a little too soon for a Super Bowl TV spot? Not really, but there's another big MCU movie we anticipate being showcased in place of this. However, if Marvel Studios really wants to get people talking, they'll unveil The Sentry and perhaps even confirm that the asterisk refers to "New Avengers." Super Bowl TV spot/trailer likelihood: 5/10



5. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is another big May title and one that's generated a surprising amount of bad buzz. However, the majority of moviegoers aren't going to care about Tom Cruise being a diva or a supposedly out-of-control budget. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning underperformed in the U.S., so it would be wise for Paramount Pictures to splash some cash in a bid to try and build some hype for the movie during the Super Bowl next month. Super Bowl TV spot/trailer likelihood: 7/10



4. Jurassic World Rebirth We've now seen a lot of stills from Jurassic World Rebirth and, honestly, we can't deal with any more AI trailers (YouTube has been flooded by them). A busy July kicks off with this movie so why not attempt to steal the show at the Big Game? Common sense says Scarlett Johansson will be the main focus of any trailer...along with new and returning dinosaurs, of course. It's time to pull the curtain back on this one and the Super Bowl is the right place to do it. Super Bowl TV spot/trailer likelihood: 9/10



3. Superman Superman released its first teaser trailer in December so is February too soon for another sneak peek? Absolutely not. DC Studios would be wise to ride the momentum from that record-breaking launch with a new look at the reboot shared during the Big Game. For the fans, James Gunn should throw in some more plot details and cameo teases to get them talking. For everyone else, iconic Superman imagery is a must if the plan is to bring as many new eyes to the DCU as possible. Super Bowl TV spot/trailer likelihood: 7/10



2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is long overdue. Given the negative perceptions surrounding the franchise thanks to previous failed efforts, a hard launch at the Super Bowl will make it clear this is a very different take on Marvel's First Family. If Marvel Studios really wants to have fun, then the TV spot could take the form of a 1960s-style commercial. Then, the full trailer can be released online shortly after to play in front of Captain America: Brave New World the next weekend. Super Bowl TV spot/trailer likelihood: 8/10

