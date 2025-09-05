James Gunn Reveals Whether MAN OF TOMORROW Will be Titled SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW, Shares Script Update

James Gunn Reveals Whether MAN OF TOMORROW Will be Titled SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW, Shares Script Update

Superman director James Gunn has revealed whether Man of Tomorrow will end up being titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and shares a big update on how work on the script has been progressing. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman has been a $600 million box office hit for DC Studios, and while debates continue to rage about just how large a profit the first DCU movie will turn, Warner Bros. Discovery executives are likely to be happy that the DC brand is no longer on its last legs.

That certainly seemed to be the case in 2023 when the likes of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash bombed, and not even Joker: Folie à Deux came close to replicating the success of its $1 billion predecessor last year. 

2026 will see the release of Supergirl and Clayface, two vastly different DC Comics adaptations. The former serves as the next chapter in the "Superman Saga," while the latter is an R-rated horror movie that will explore Gotham City's darkest corners. 

In 2027, we're getting Man of Tomorrow, a Superman sequel-that's-not-a-sequel starring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. The project is currently shrouded in secrecy, but filmmaker James Gunn has shared some updates on social media today. 

Asked how much of Man of Tomorrow he's written, the DC Studios co-CEO replied, "All of it. Just in the necessary and lengthy stage or rewriting and rewriting some more. It's been a lot of fun. Trying to get some done now before Peacemaker airs because we like to watch it as soon as it comes on."

Many fans have wondered whether Man of Tomorrow might be titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow, despite it not being a straightforward "sequel." Well, Gunn has now confirmed that he's sticking with just Man of Tomorrow.

Some might argue that the addition of "Superman" would make it easier to market, but Man of Steel was a hit in 2013. Plus, Gunn doesn't appear to be a huge fan of subtitles (he ditched Legacy from Superman and Woman of Tomorrow from Supergirl). 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

