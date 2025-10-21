James Gunn Shares MAN OF TOMORROW Updates; Comments On Dinosaur Island Speculation

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared some updates on several upcoming DCU movies and TV shows, while also commenting on a recent rumor (more like speculation, really) relating to the introduction of Salvation in the season 2 finale of Peacemaker and its importance for this DC-based universe going forward.

While speaking to the BobaTalks YouTube channel, Gunn said that he is making good progress on Man of Tomorrow, and has almost finished his fourth draft of the script. When asked why this Superman follow-up wasn't part of the initial Gods and Monsters slate announcement, the filmmaker said that "certain things needed to happen" for this project to become a reality, but he has always loved Lex Luthor and looked forward to being able to explore his relationship with Superman.

Does this indicate that MOT will really be more of a Lex-focused movie, perhaps?

Gunn was also asked when we might see the first teaser for Lanterns, and even though he has seen it himself, he is not sure when it will be released.

Speaking of Lanterns, some photos of a piece of tie-in merch were shared online, which ended up igniting some very interesting theories. The spiral in the middle of the Green Lantern logo on the cap led to speculation that the series will either introduce or lay the groundwork for The Centre, aka Dinosaur Island.

This incredibly powerful sentient island was an eldritch being that debuted in The New Frontier, and would certainly make for a formidable big bad for the DCU in an eventual Justice League movie. Could the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale (primarily the discovery of Salvation) and the "terrifying mystery" at the heart of Lanterns ultimately build towards Earth's superheroes uniting to combat the threat of Dinosaur Island?

Gunn was quizzed about that roar we heard in the Peacemaker finale when Chris Smith was stranded on Salvation by Rick Flag Sr., and while he didn't confirm anything outright, he did admit that this creature being revealed to be "something from Dinosaur Island" wouldn't be "much of a stretch."

Finally, Gunn said that he has spoken to Keanu Reeves about Constantine 2, but has not seen a script yet.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”