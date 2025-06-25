Lois Lane Sets Off To "Save SUPERMAN" In New Clip And Teaser For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

A brief new clip from Superman has been shared online, and it finds Perry White (Wendell Pierce) rallying Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and the rest of the Daily Planet staff as they rush to the roof to board Mr. Terrific's "flying saucer deal."

We also have a new promo featuring footage of the crew taking flight in the T-CRAFT, as Lois tells the others that it's time to "go save Superman."

Exactly what has beffallen the Man Of Steel is not clear, but not all of Lane's colleagues are looking forward to the trip.

Check out the teasers below, along with a new behind-the-scenes look at "Clois," a Daily Planet featurette, and a brief TV spot which includes a few new shots.

A NEW CLIP featuring the Daily Planet crew in ‘SUPERMAN’.



(Via @KellyClarksonTV) pic.twitter.com/qUmk7kgQCm — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 25, 2025

Lois is taking the lead. #Superman - only in theaters July 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/mznvQOz0g3 pic.twitter.com/YeQyZ0Vb92 — Superman (@Superman) June 25, 2025

Good Gosh! Another look at 'SUPERMAN'.



Flying to theaters July 11! pic.twitter.com/SsXVpc5GZe — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 25, 2025

It's a Full House over at the Daily Planet. #Superman pic.twitter.com/Qssd40SvHW — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 25, 2025

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."