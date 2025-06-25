Lois Lane Sets Off To "Save SUPERMAN" In New Clip And Teaser For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

DC Studios has released a new Lois Lane-centric promo for James Gunn's Superman, and it sees the intrepid reporter (Rachel Brosnahan) setting off to save the Man of Steel (David Corenswet)...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2025 06:06 PM EST
A brief new clip from Superman has been shared online, and it finds Perry White (Wendell Pierce) rallying Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and the rest of the Daily Planet staff as they rush to the roof to board Mr. Terrific's "flying saucer deal."

We also have a new promo featuring footage of the crew taking flight in the T-CRAFT, as Lois tells the others that it's time to "go save Superman."

Exactly what has beffallen the Man Of Steel is not clear, but not all of Lane's colleagues are looking forward to the trip.

Check out the teasers below, along with a new behind-the-scenes look at "Clois," a Daily Planet featurette, and a brief TV spot which includes a few new shots.

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/25/2025, 6:02 PM
D-SHE-U confirmed.
EmeritusII
EmeritusII - 6/25/2025, 6:08 PM
I’m honestly getting exhausted with all of this. Especially every time James Gunn pops up in another overly polished, BuzzFeed-tier promo clip, it feels less like genuine excitement and more like he’s playing a character — one that’s desperately trying to convince everyone he’s got it all under control. The smug grins, the quirky delivery, the “hey guys, we’re having fun here” vibe — it’s all so transparently manufactured. It doesn’t come off as passion for the material. It comes off as someone auditioning to be the face of a brand that’s already on life support. And at this point, no amount of self-aware jokes or cheap nostalgia is going to mask the fact that audiences are tired. The hype machine’s running on fumes, and Gunn’s act is starting to feel less like leadership and more like a distraction.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 6:12 PM
@EmeritusII - he has a lot of simps that worship him. Grown ass adults who get emotional when talking about him. Society is [frick]ed
EmeritusII
EmeritusII - 6/25/2025, 6:16 PM
@AllsNotGood - Oh yeah, the simping is unreal. Grown adults practically tearing up over James Gunn like he personally saved their childhoods. And sure, every big-name director has their fans — Snyder, Reeves, Nolan — but you don’t see them constantly mugging for the camera like it’s their full-time job. They actually let their work speak for itself. Meanwhile, Gunn’s out here doing his little personality parade in every promo, like being quirky on camera is more important than delivering something substantial. It’s less “creative visionary” and more “YouTuber with a budget.” No wonder people are disillusioned. It’s not even about films anymore, it’s about who can build the most parasocial fanbase
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/25/2025, 6:21 PM
@EmeritusII - Like all blockbusters ever? it is called marketing and big franchises like DC does this all the time. Also James Gunn is very popular soo they are using his image to promote the movie, what is wrong with that?

You can also don't watch every sing clip, right? i'm excited to this movie, i follow James Gunn on instagram and i already have my tickets for 8/7 and i'm only watched like 3 trailers.

If you're getting soo many clips for the movie, you are looking for them buddy. Just stay away from clips and you're fine.
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/25/2025, 6:24 PM
@ImNotaBot - 100% this.

But hey the two up above talking about “grown ass adults” and literally doing the same thing but on the opposite end of the spectrum.
EmeritusII
EmeritusII - 6/25/2025, 6:28 PM
@ImNotaBot - Ah, the classic “it’s just marketing” defense. Yes, we all know how blockbuster marketing works, but not every director turns themselves into the face of the campaign like it’s a personality cult. Snyder didn’t. Nolan definitely didn’t. Even Reeves and Feige keep things measured. Gunn, on the other hand, is everywhere. Cracking jokes, hamming it up, playing the quirky uncle of the DCU like we all asked for it. It’s not the existence of promo clips that’s tiring, it’s the frequency and tone. At some point it stops building excitement and just starts feeling like overcompensation.

And trust me, I’m not “looking” for the clips. They’re plastered all over social feeds, ads, and articles. It’s unavoidable unless you fully log off. Saying “just don’t watch” is like telling someone to ignore a fire alarm because it’s too loud.

But hey, glad you’ve got your ticket and your Insta follow locked in. Enjoy the movie. I genuinely hope it lives up to your hype. I just miss the days when a film could speak for itself without needing a director to meme his way through the press cycle.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 6:29 PM
@EmeritusII - “a brand that is already on life support.” Truer words have never been spoken. If this movie fails, if it doesn’t succeed, this will be the end of superman and James Gunn will be its kryptonite.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/25/2025, 6:29 PM
@DTor91 - I don't get this guys, really. I'm VERY excited about this movie, i love Supermanm and i can pretty easy stay away from clips, interviews and marketing stuff.

Just don't watch stuff that you don't like, it's very simple.
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/25/2025, 6:34 PM
@ImNotaBot - It’s so incredibly simple.

And as you stated as well, this is par for the course with blockbuster marketing.
Hell, it’s the first time in what feels like eons, where Superman seems to genuinely matter. I’m excited, and if this film truly delivers it’s a win for all comic fans and new fans.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/25/2025, 6:41 PM
@EmeritusII - Again, James has a lot of followers, is obvious a marketing move and Gunn seems to like doind publicity stuff.

Nolan also is a big director that a lot of his movies marketing materials revolves around him, they do this for years in hollywood. Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, Peter Jackson, Fincher, Tim Burton, James Cameron, J. J.Abrams...

You talk about Kevin Feige but he is the face of the MCU, but he is known to not like to promote himself that much and he's a producer, probably the most famous of all time.

I mean i fell bad that it is been hard for you to ignore all this marketing stuff. That is why i avoid almost all of them, like you said i'm locked in, i don't need more clips to get me into the movie.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 6:57 PM
@EmeritusII - the Gunn simps are going to attack you 😂🤣 they're rabid af 😮‍💨😩
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/25/2025, 6:59 PM
@AllsNotGood - Thanks for saying that, sanity is limited in this day and age.
EmeritusII
EmeritusII - 6/25/2025, 7:14 PM
@ImNotaBot - I get it. You’re excited for the movie, you like Gunn, and the marketing doesn’t bother you. That’s totally valid. But let’s not pretend this is the same level of promo we’ve seen from directors like Nolan, Spielberg, or Fincher. Sure, they’re involved in marketing, but they’re not out here making quirky promo content like they’re auditioning to be internet personalities. Gunn leans hard into the spotlight — and at a certain point, it stops feeling like promotion for a movie and starts feeling like promotion for himself.

And yeah, it’s a “marketing move.” That’s obvious. But just because it’s common doesn’t mean it works for everyone or that people can’t be tired of it. Overexposure is still overexposure, even when it’s intentional.

No need to feel bad for me either — I’m not suffering. I just made a point. You’re locked in, cool. But some of us miss when the focus was on the film instead of the director constantly playing to the algorithm. That’s all.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 7:18 PM
@AllsNotGood - some simple people get emotional easily
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 6:10 PM
Gunn is projecting his persona into superman. Weak little bitch
stephhurry
stephhurry - 6/25/2025, 6:28 PM
@AllsNotGood - cry more
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/25/2025, 6:31 PM
@AllsNotGood - You can’t talk about anyone being a “weak little bitch” when you’ve quickly grown to become one of the most pathetic users on this site, amongst a wide swath of pathetic users on here.

You modeled your username after someone else, you can’t even formulate an identity. And you’re on here every single day, bitching and moaning underneath just about every single article on here.

You’re just about the very definition of bitch-made, too foolish and nigh brain-dead to see and realize you project what you really are.
Biggums
Biggums - 6/25/2025, 6:36 PM
@AllsNotGood - in his defense most if not all directors do. At least they wanna, until interferences...
His take likely will do well, it seems fun for the kids.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 6:55 PM
@DTor91 - It’s ironic for someone who uses the “B” word so much it actually makes you look like the queen bitch. Do you have any other words in your vocabulary? All you do is insult people, no civil expressions or responses just pure contempt for those with a different opinion. We get it, you idolise superman and Gunn that’s great but as soon as someone else judges this film you can’t handle it.

You lambast someone for using this site every single day, observant I see but you also use this site daily too so you are no better than anyone else on here. All you do is bark but you have no bite. Are you capable of being neutral? Accepting the synder cultists or Gunn haters. It’s ok pal, life can suck, it can be stressful but there’s no need for all this animosity is there?

Surely you have the decency to ignore the opposition on this site but nope. I’ve never witnessed anyone act so territorial but it says a lot about your insecurities. Now please do yourself a favour, don’t reply if all you are going to do is insult me it’s too predictable now and I don’t argue with bitches. Enjoy the movie.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 6:17 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 6:20 PM
Lol, that Full House intro is pretty great…

Ngl , I might watch a Daily Planet sitcom in the style of like this or The Office tbh with this cast.

Wendell Pierce also looks to be doing well as this seemingly authoritative & no nonsense Perry White.
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/25/2025, 6:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It’s so great to see The Daily Planet actually matter, and more so that we finally see the main group of the establishment all together on film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 6:50 PM
@DTor91 - yeah

I don’t think it’s felt this important since perhaps 1978 Superman or Superman 2 on the big screen atleast.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 6:24 PM
This will be fun 😁 Here they come.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 6:29 PM
@AllsGood - 😏
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 6:36 PM
Oh [frick].
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 6:38 PM
So when did Gunn start living only for cocaine? Did you see that [frick]ing clip, is this the movie... THAT'S the tone they're going for?! The fast pans with the zippy score... smfh...

How lord? How the [frick] will this actually work?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 6:49 PM
@ObserverIO - Blame Jenny.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 6:58 PM
@Lisa89 - She's gonna be so glad she wasn't in this one.

Cue a bunch of folk telling me I'm overreacting about a 10 second clip.
Did you not see what I just saw?!?!

I'm gonna need to climb a mountain and consult the Oracle over this. Do excuse me.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/25/2025, 6:46 PM
There's some people missing from these comments..... must be polishing their saddles. Ride 'em cowboys 🤠
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/25/2025, 7:15 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Shall I summon Forthas?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 6:52 PM
I feel a great disturbance in the force. Like a million Gunn supporters just cried out in anguish and cringe all at once and then suddenly died of shame.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 7:07 PM
@ObserverIO - its either that or their parents tucked them into bed for the night 👀😌
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 7:19 PM
@ObserverIO - have yet feel emotion cringe in life situation

