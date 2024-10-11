MAN OF STEEL & DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Henry Cavill Joins The Cast Of Live-Action VOLTRON Movie

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Deadpool and Wolverine) has joined the cast of Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber's live-action Voltron movie...

Oct 11, 2024
Henry Cavill, who played Superman in The DCEU, aka the "SnyderVerse," is set to take to the skies again... in a giant Robot Lion. 

THR reports that the Man of Steel and The Witcher star has signed on to play a lead role in Amazon MGM Studios’ live-action Voltron movie.

Cavill joins previously-cast newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye, who previously appeared in Badults and served as Tom Holland’s understudy in Romeo & Juliet on the West End this spring. No details on either of their characters have been disclosed, but we assume they will play two of the five Voltron pilots.

The project is being helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber, and is based on the Japanese sci-fi show Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV. World Events would later edit and dub the series as a syndicated show, naming it Voltron: Defender of the Universe, which ran in the mid '80s. The property was revived for a new Netflix series titled Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016.

The story focused on five young pilots in a battalion named the Robot Lions, which were giant vehicles that join together to form an even bigger mega-robot known as Voltron.

In addition to Netflix's Red Notice, Thurber has directed Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper. He also penned the script for Voltron with Ellen Shanman.

Producers are Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, World Events Productions’ Bob Koplar, Thurber and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

Cavill's most recent movies include Matthew Vaughan’s Argyle for Apple Original Films and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare for Lionsgate. He also made a memorable appearance as a Wolverine variant in Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine. There are rumors that he may be set to play a different character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line.

The actor also has another Ritchie movie, The Grey co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez, on the way, and is set to play the lead in Chad Stahelski’s upcoming Highlander reboot. Cavill is also exec producing a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation for Amazon MGM Studios productions, but updates have been few and far between since the initial announcement.

What do you make of this news? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"Five unsuspecting teenagers, transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war, become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron."

