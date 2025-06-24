New SUPERMAN Character Teaser Spotlights Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane

DC Studios has released a new character-focused teaser for James Gunn's Superman, this time highlighting our next big-screen take on The Daily Planet's intrepid reporter and Clark Kent/Superman's love-interest, Lois Lane.

The promo is only a few second long, but it does feature a new look at The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois along with some new dialogue: "My point is I question everything... and everyone."

As previously reported, Superman will begin with Lois and Clark already in a relationship.

“I also love that this is not an origin story," Brosnahan told Collider in a recent interview. "We've seen the origin story done so well a number of different times, but we come into a world that already exists — Lois and Clark are working at the Daily Planet, monsters exist in Metropolis, Lex Luthor has LuthorCorp. We drop in at this point in their relationship that I've never seen before.”

"They've been together for about three months. And they're asking some questions about the future of their relationship. They're not sure if this is something that was just a really great fling or something that could be forever, and they have really opposite worldviews, and they bump up against each other that way. So, it was a really fun way into a familiar story.”<

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Holt) will also have a love-interest in the form of Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher, but those hoping to see Lex repeat a certain line from Gene Hackman's take on the villain in Richard Donner's Superman will be disappointed.

Lex is not going to yell MISS TESCHMACHEEEER! Because yeah it wouldn't make sense... pic.twitter.com/PctPSQ4gQP — Film Junkee (@TheFilmJunkee) June 24, 2025

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

Superman also stars Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."