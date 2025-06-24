New SUPERMAN Character Teaser Spotlights Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane

New SUPERMAN Character Teaser Spotlights Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane

Following last week's Lex Luthor promo, DC Studios has released a second character-focused teaser, this time spotlighting Rachel Brosnahan as our latest big-screen take on Lois Lane...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios has released a new character-focused teaser for James Gunn's Superman, this time highlighting our next big-screen take on The Daily Planet's intrepid reporter and Clark Kent/Superman's love-interest, Lois Lane.

The promo is only a few second long, but it does feature a new look at The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois along with some new dialogue: "My point is I question everything... and everyone."

As previously reported, Superman will begin with Lois and Clark already in a relationship.

“I also love that this is not an origin story," Brosnahan told Collider in a recent interview. "We've seen the origin story done so well a number of different times, but we come into a world that already exists — Lois and Clark are working at the Daily Planet, monsters exist in Metropolis, Lex Luthor has LuthorCorp. We drop in at this point in their relationship that I've never seen before.”

"They've been together for about three months. And they're asking some questions about the future of their relationship. They're not sure if this is something that was just a really great fling or something that could be forever, and they have really opposite worldviews, and they bump up against each other that way. So, it was a really fun way into a familiar story.”<

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Holt) will also have a love-interest in the form of Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher, but those hoping to see Lex repeat a certain line from Gene Hackman's take on the villain in Richard Donner's Superman will be disappointed.

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

Superman also stars Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

 Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 1:38 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 6/24/2025, 2:11 PM
Initially I really liked this casting but I am starting to sour on it. While Lois is and should be strong and resourceful...her flying a space craft is a bit over the top. Plus her aggressive interview and line of questions of Clark Kent in the clips so far made her seem detached from the situation.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/24/2025, 2:56 PM
@Forthas - my sentiments exactly!
whoseonfirst
whoseonfirst - 6/24/2025, 4:20 PM
@Forthas - Lois as a pilot comes directly from the Max Fleischer cartoons so only over the top if you think women shouldn't be doing shit they were already doing in the 1940's. https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/Lois_Lane_(1941_Superman_Cartoons)
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/24/2025, 7:03 PM
@Forthas - she's piloted multiple times in the comics. Her dad's a general.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/24/2025, 7:29 PM
@McMurdo - But this is not a normal airplane. It reminds me of Steve Trevor in Wonder woman 1984. The fact he is a pilot does not qualify him to pilot EVERY plane. I will say this that if it is established that she has some experience with piloting an aircraft then it his a non-issue and my concern has been addressed. I will suspend my disbelief.
Super12
Super12 - 6/24/2025, 2:14 PM
Still think we might be in for the best take on Lois we've seen yet. It's a high bar, but we'll see...
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 6/24/2025, 2:29 PM
I really like Rachel Brosnahan. She’s a good actor and definitely looks the part. It all just depends on what Gunn’s vision is for his Lois.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/24/2025, 3:27 PM
@LibraMatter - brie Larson lokks part captain marvel
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 6/24/2025, 4:28 PM
@dragon316 - cool. I agree. I don’t mind her as Captain Marvel. I think she does her job and plays to the vision of whoever is writing and directing her. Not sure what your point was.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 3:21 PM
Brosnahan’s a good actress and seems to be doing well as this version of the character…

I can see her joining the likes of Erica Durance and Bitsie Tulloch for me as the best live action Lois Lane’s!!.
bcom
bcom - 6/24/2025, 5:36 PM
The more I see of Rachel doing interviews and press for Superman, the more I think she's perfectly cast as Lois. Her chemistry with David Corenswet is also on point.
Wolverweeny
Wolverweeny - 6/24/2025, 6:48 PM
She is gonna be so goddamn annoying in this movie. You can tell she’s the type of woman that’s a solid 4 but thinks and behaves like she’s a 10… I honestly thought she was trans too when I first saw her.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/24/2025, 7:04 PM
@Wolverweeny - seek help when you can afford to do so bud.

