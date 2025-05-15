New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention

New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention

Superman director James Gunn has taken to Threads to clarify Rick Flag Sr.'s (Frank Grillo) role after a somewhat misleading mention in the recent trailer. We also have a new poster...

By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2025 11:05 PM EST
DC Studios has released a new poster for Superman, and even though it does reuse the imagery of David Corenswet's Man of Steel sitting beside Krypto we saw just before the first teaser hit, the interstellar background has been replaced with the Metropolis skyline.

Director James Gunn has also taken to Threads to clarify that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. is the head of ARGUS as previously reported, but works alongside the Secretary of Defence, General Mori (the new trailer cause some confusion).

Though he didn't elaborate, Gunn also revealed that there are "encouraging updates" on The Batman 2 on the way. Hopefully, an announcement is imminent.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 11:07 PM
tylerzero
tylerzero - 5/15/2025, 11:08 PM
Yup, that was an editing misstep in an otherwise solid trailer.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 11:10 PM
is gunn's superman gonna be black too? are my gonna be race swapped?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 11:14 PM
@harryba11zack - Sorry bro but your days are numbered, we're in the era were even lightsabers get raceswapped
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 11:19 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 11:18 PM
I can see how one might be confused about the Rick Flag Secretary of Defence thing since it cuts to him when the latter position is mentioned but makes sense that he is only the head of ARGUS since he’s that in Peacemaker S2 aswell which airs after this.

Anyway , glad to hear encouraging updates for the Batman 2 since I hope it happens because I’ve been a big fan of that take on the universe so far!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/15/2025, 11:19 PM

Hopefully the good Batman news is that Andy MooseSh!tty has been fired and tossed in the DCU dumpster.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/15/2025, 11:30 PM
It wasn't a biggie for me, either way we know already he's supposed to be the head of ARGUS since Creature Commandos and it was also even more obvious that Lex isn't anywhere close to the presidency.

He also said that there are "encouraging" updates about Wonder Woman.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/15/2025, 11:35 PM
I'm hoping for the best with this one, but I haven't been impressed with anything I've seen so far.

Off topic: Haven't seen this reported on here yet so... https://www.joblo.com/howard-the-duck-doc/
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 12:19 AM
James Gunn also elaborated a little on that final short of the trailer where it looked like Superman was kicked down right after he soared to the skies.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 12:51 AM
@NinnesMBC -
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/16/2025, 12:37 AM
This site is the only place I’ve seen positive comments about this project. But for everyone’s sake I hope this funny-faced, bad attitude, Superman works LOL
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 1:34 AM
@TheNewYorker - Which is ironic because this site usually is the most negative towards anything. But there are the usual suspects bashing this trailer as well. Don't let them fool you.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2025, 1:14 AM
The only thing that confused me is why Rick Flag Sr has grey hair in Creature Commandos, but has black hair in this. Is he dying it?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 1:35 AM
@bkmeijer1 - It's the cons of having an animated project co-existing with the live action. It's one of the reasons Clone Wars and Star Wars Episode 3 felt all over the place.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2025, 1:37 AM
@SonOfAGif - didn't think about it yet that way, but I guess you can throw it on animation being a stylized version of reality seen in live-action. That works for me
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/16/2025, 1:33 AM
It's to mimic James Gunn in cc

