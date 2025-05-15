New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention

DC Studios has released a new poster for Superman, and even though it does reuse the imagery of David Corenswet's Man of Steel sitting beside Krypto we saw just before the first teaser hit, the interstellar background has been replaced with the Metropolis skyline.

Director James Gunn has also taken to Threads to clarify that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. is the head of ARGUS as previously reported, but works alongside the Secretary of Defence, General Mori (the new trailer cause some confusion).

Though he didn't elaborate, Gunn also revealed that there are "encouraging updates" on The Batman 2 on the way. Hopefully, an announcement is imminent.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."