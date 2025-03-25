RUMOR: Detailed SUPERMAN Test Screening Report Reveals Story Spoilers And Breaks Down Some Potential Issues

RUMOR: Detailed SUPERMAN Test Screening Report Reveals Story Spoilers And Breaks Down Some Potential Issues

Another Superman test screening report details what does and doesn't work (Krypto?!) in James Gunn's upcoming reboot and even drops what could be considered some minor story spoilers. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 10:03 AM EST
We're hoping and expecting a new look at Superman to be released soon. CinemaCon is right around the corner, and we're overdue for an update on the movie that promises to usher in a new era of DCU storytelling from DC Studios. 

Crumbs from supposed Superman test screenings continue to find their way online; somewhat unsurprising, the movie is either being hailed as a win or yet another DC disaster, with little context or meaningful insights into what to expect. 

The moderators of r/DCULeaks have shared some intel today, though, and while this information isn't verified - meaning you're best taking it with a pinch of salt - it's believable enough to be real (for example, they haven't claimed to know any post-credits scene details or revealed any hard-to-believe cameos). 

Here's the full test screening report:

"The film wasn't a comedy, but did have funny moments in it."

"Characters aren't who people think they are."

"Online speculation is dead wrong."

"Most of the trailer scenes are from early in the film."

"Krypto plays an important role, but it felt a little tacked in. That part felt artificial."

"There is no after credits scene. At least not that they were shown, one could be there, but [their source] can't confirm."

"While Rick Flagg Sr. is in the film, and he plays a rather short role, there were no nods to Creature Commandos that [their source] noticed. Note: [Their source is] not a DC-phile so [they] could've missed something."

"There was a nod to [Amanda] Waller, though it wasn't an audience wink and it's a blink and you'll miss it."

"[The source's] impressions were that the film is good from a person who doesn't follow DC films. [The source's] not a comic book buff (DC or Marvel) but [they] enjoyed it."

"The secondary plot of the film focused primarily on Lois and Clark. Brosnahan stole every scene she was in. ([Their source] loves Ms. Maisel though, so [they] could be biased.)"

"Nicholas Hoult was good as [Lex] Luthor, but he overacts a bit. He does anger very well but he was a bit much in other scenes."

"His two goons were delightful and worked well with Lex's energy. [The source] felt they helped, but weren't absolutely necessary."

"Some of the effects don't work super well, though [their source] doesn't know if it was an early cut, the scenes at the ice palace were a little rough."

"Some of the effects with the big monster (I'm assuming she's talking about Kaiju) were rough and [their source] thought his face looked a little goofy."

"[Their source] said that it had a lot of characters but didn't feel like they took away from the main plot."

So, what are the biggest takeaways here? Krypto feeling "tacked in" is a little disappointing to hear, though perhaps it's to be expected when James Gunn is such an animal lover. It also sounds like the filmmaker has made good on his promise to deliver standalone DCU projects rather than cameo-filled tales meant to set up whatever's coming next. 

There's time to fix the special effects that appear to be lacking, and it's good to know that some of the preconceived notions fans have about Superman may be proven incorrect this summer. 

Between this and other feedback from these rumoured screenings, all signs point to Superman being a solid reboot for the big screen Man of Tomorrow. While it doesn't sound overly spectacular, this is only one person's thoughts, and Gunn has a respectable track record in the superhero realm between the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad.

As you've made it this far, we also have some new Superman promo art for you to check out. "This can be a great planet but making it great starts with each of us. It's about what you do. It's about action," definitely appears to be a line the Man of Steel will say in the movie itself.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

