SUPER BOWL 2025: Several Major Movie Trailers Have Been Confirmed - And Debunked - For The Event

This year's Super Bowl will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, and following a recent (rumored) rundown of the big trailers/TV spots expected to debut, we have a list of the confirmed teasers - along with the movies that won't be showcased during the annual sporting event.

Superman director James Gunn has already confirmed that we will see something new from the DCU reboot (likely Krypto-related) during the Puppy Bowl, but Deadline is reporting that a new spot is not part of the main Super Bowl lineup.

Disney will be promoting the live-action Snow White and Lilo & Stitch movies, as well as Pixar’s Elio, but Marvel Studios is only expected to share teasers for two of its three upcoming releases: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

For what it's worth, scooper MTTSH believes that the first FF trailer will debut either pre, during or post-game.

Universal will have a new trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, and we will get our first glimpse of some footage from Jurassic World Rebirth. A teaser for Blumhouse's horror sequel M3GAN 2.0 is also likely.

As for Paramount, we will see new teasers for comedy thriller Novocaine, the Smurfs animated musical, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Netflix, Amazon MGM Studios, Apple and Lionsgate are expected to sit out the event.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter House are also on board in undisclosed roles (though there are plenty of rumors out there).

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.