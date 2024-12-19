SUPERMAN: A First Look At The Redesigned Fortress Of Solitude Has Been Revealed - And It's Sure To Be Divisive

SUPERMAN: A First Look At The Redesigned Fortress Of Solitude Has Been Revealed - And It's Sure To Be Divisive

Some new Superman merch has revealed a first full look at the DCU reboot's new take on the Man of Steel's icy base of operations, the Fortress of Solitude...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 19, 2024 01:12 PM EST
The Fortress of Solitude has been a staple of the Superman mythos since the late '40s, and a new take on the Man of Steel's place of solace/occasional base-of-operations will be introduced in James Gunn's DCU reboot.

Today's trailer begins with a badly injured Supes (David Corenswet) crash-landing in the snow, before whistling for Krypto and asking the Superdog to take him "home." The pooch drags the hero away by the cape - but we know he's not referring to Smallville!

Aside from a few quick glimpses of the interior of the Fortress, we don't actually get a full view of the icy structure in the teaser.

Now, some new promo art has revealed our first full look at the Fortress of Solitude, and we can see this redesign being somewhat divisive. We've seen a number of different versions of Superman's home over the years, but this is by far the most... surrealist!

Check out the artwork below along with some more official tie-in merchandise, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

thebamf
thebamf - 12/19/2024, 1:20 PM
Looks alien to me.
thebamf
thebamf - 12/19/2024, 1:21 PM
Which is the point right?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/19/2024, 1:25 PM
@thebamf - just a dumba$$
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 1:26 PM
@thebamf - not so. Superman built it in the comics, it never came from Krypton.

Would like to see that carried through on film for once but this is still cool.
thebamf
thebamf - 12/19/2024, 1:28 PM
@GiverOfInfo - It's made FROM alien technologhy LOL... hence why it's supposed to look alien.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 1:30 PM
@thebamf - only in the Reeve films. In the comics, Superman built it on earth out of earth materials.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/19/2024, 1:54 PM
@GiverOfInfo - was his fortress always made of crystals in the comics or was this only because of Donnor?
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 2:02 PM
@Arthorious - that was only in the Reeve films
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/19/2024, 1:20 PM
It's made on the top of godzilla back
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/19/2024, 1:22 PM
It's supposed to be an alien structure. For a base in the artic it makes sense.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 1:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - no, Superman built it in the comics, it never came from Krypton until the Reeve films.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/19/2024, 1:52 PM
@GiverOfInfo - They're obviously not going with that here so it is in fact Alien as Gunn said he wanted to callback to Reeves films.

Besides, in the comics Superman for the longest has had a fortress alien in origin for the longest since even during New 52 days...
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 2:01 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - for over 60 years, the Fortress was made by Superman on earth, not from Krypton until the Reeve films and New 52.

Gunn will probably do the Reeve version though.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/19/2024, 2:05 PM
@GiverOfInfo - And? I just told you that they're not going that direction with this movie so who give AF how long it was made on earth😂 The TV shows and comics for YEARS now have had a fortress based off of Alien tech.

This is why this looks so Alien in the first place with the crystals that are ESSENTIAL to Fortress operations.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/19/2024, 1:24 PM
Trailer is a mixed bag, the shots with people make it look like a tv movie while the cg shots are the only parts that make it look cinematic.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/19/2024, 1:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I've taught a lot of people on the spectrum. so, I understand your ignorance
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/19/2024, 1:38 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I like that it doesn't look cinematic. It looks like regular day life to me, which I guess drives home the whole "believe any man can fly" schtick
mountainman
mountainman - 12/19/2024, 1:40 PM
@lazlodaytona - As someone with mild autism, I get caught up on minute details all the time too. It happens to all of us.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 12/19/2024, 1:24 PM
Only divisive to us. And considering the... politics of this place, it was going to be divisive no matter what.
thebamf
thebamf - 12/19/2024, 1:35 PM
@UltimaRex - Ain't that the truth.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/19/2024, 1:25 PM
You know why Star Wars sucks a lot lately? 2 reasons:

1. Disney took control and they are a pu$$y about being daring. I mean, my god....how long did it take them to finally let a film be R-rated for Marvel?

2. and the most important.....
Disney can't use John Williams theme (for some reason I have no idea) for SW. I mean, the score is almost the number 1 Key element.
The fact that Gunn has let his composer make the older John William's score modernized is genius.

There are only 2 movie scores in the world where EVERYONE on the planet goes "HEY!, that's Star Wars/That's Superman!"
Gunn has wisely used this and that's a huge part why I believe this film will succeed.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 1:39 PM
@lazlodaytona - good point.

On a side note, didnt disney use it in the Rey saga?
mountainman
mountainman - 12/19/2024, 1:43 PM
@lazlodaytona - That John Williams documentary on D+ really puts into perspective how genius that man was. I’d like to add Jaws, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and Harry Potter to his instantly recognizable themes.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:25 PM
And it's sure to be divisive? Bait much? This is literally the first image we're seeing of it, what leads you to believe there's a basis for this being divisive? You want it to be divisive because divisive equals traffic in the comments.

This is the least divisive thing I've seen from this film.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/19/2024, 1:28 PM
@TheVandalore - because the a-hole writer of this article needs clickbait
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/19/2024, 1:28 PM
@TheVandalore - I know it's going to be divisive because of the reactions I've seen on social media. A world exists outside of the CBM comments section.

"This is the least divisive thing I've seen from this film."

Still just your own personal opinion.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:35 PM
@MarkCassidy - lmfao yeah because you spent time going through social media reaction for this specific image to gather enough empirical evidence to validate that claim...

Stfu baiter lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:37 PM
@lazlodaytona - hit the nail on the head with that a-hole part. What a manipulative twat.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/19/2024, 1:38 PM
@TheVandalore - I read through enough to come to the conclusion that some people like it, and some people don't, which is what divisive means.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:39 PM
@MarkCassidy - "I know it's going to be divisive because..."

If you went through social media and saw those reactions, you wouldn't say "I know it's going to be" you would say "this already divisive". But you are full of shit, and everyone knows it.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:40 PM
@MarkCassidy - also, literally nobody here is being divisive.

LITERALLY.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/19/2024, 1:44 PM
@TheVandalore - 😂 you seem like a very reasonable, well adjusted and observant little boy.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:44 PM
@MarkCassidy - literally every comment is either saying it looks like the Fortress to me, discussing the history of the fortress, or just calling you out for bait. Nobody is being divisive at all hahahah

You [frick]in KNOW you didn't read a single comment on social media before you made your post because you wanted to beat Josh to the scoop.

You treat us like we are idiots, but we see the shit you pull. You aren't as clever as you think 😉
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:47 PM
@MarkCassidy - in fact a vast majority of the praise I've received from my single contribution to this site is full of people specifically singling you out for your shitty "contributions" that are mostly bullshit rumors. People are tired of you being a dumbass publicly on the site.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 1:51 PM
@MarkCassidy - just read the damn comments on your own [frick]ing article, since you are such a pro at checking out social media comments lmfao check out your own comments. People don't like you. That's one very obvious observation for you for free from this reasonable and well adjusted little boy.

Also, your writing sucks.
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 12/19/2024, 2:06 PM
@TheVandalore - Calm down, you ridiculous man child. It’s just a movie. Stop attacking people online, simply because of a movie trailer. Get a grip & GROW UP.
LSHF
LSHF - 12/19/2024, 1:25 PM
OF COURSE IT'S GOING TO BE "DIVISIVE"! DUH!!!

Every friggin decision regarding well-known, very popular film properties is going to be divisive, whether it's Marvel, DC, Star Wars, etc.

This isn't news; it's clickbait.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 1:28 PM
@LSHF - lol exactly

People have their own specific visions for those characters & franchises so it’s never gonna work for everyone , especially nowadays where they think their interpretation is the only right one.

You just aren’t gonna make everybody happy
MR
MR - 12/19/2024, 1:26 PM
It's only divisive cuz that's what this place does. Breed division. The comment that it looks alien makes sense. Everyone calm down. This is a movie about a guy who can fly.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 1:27 PM
@MR - Superman built it in the comics, it was not an alien fortress from Krypton.
