SUPERMAN: A First Look At The Redesigned Fortress Of Solitude Has Been Revealed - And It's Sure To Be Divisive

The Fortress of Solitude has been a staple of the Superman mythos since the late '40s, and a new take on the Man of Steel's place of solace/occasional base-of-operations will be introduced in James Gunn's DCU reboot.

Today's trailer begins with a badly injured Supes (David Corenswet) crash-landing in the snow, before whistling for Krypto and asking the Superdog to take him "home." The pooch drags the hero away by the cape - but we know he's not referring to Smallville!

Aside from a few quick glimpses of the interior of the Fortress, we don't actually get a full view of the icy structure in the teaser.

Now, some new promo art has revealed our first full look at the Fortress of Solitude, and we can see this redesign being somewhat divisive. We've seen a number of different versions of Superman's home over the years, but this is by far the most... surrealist!

Check out the artwork below along with some more official tie-in merchandise, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."