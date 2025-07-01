SUPERMAN: Clark, Lois, And Jimmy Discuss The Hammer Of Boravia's Identity In Latest Clip From DCU Reboot

SUPERMAN: Clark, Lois, And Jimmy Discuss The Hammer Of Boravia's Identity In Latest Clip From DCU Reboot

In this latest clip from James Gunn's Superman, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen discuss the Man of Steel's battle with the mysterious Hammer of Boravia...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios has released another clip from Superman, this time giving us a glimpse into the goings-on in the Daily Planet following the Man of Steel's battle with the Hammer of Boravia.

As Lois Lane wonders if the armored villain really is from Boravia - one of the nations involved in a war Superman intervened in - Jimmy Olsen notes that the super-powered showdown resulted in “22 people in the hospital and over $20 million in property damage," before wondering if "maybe Superman didn’t think through the ramifications.”

Mild spoilers ahead.

Though it hasn't been officially confirmed, unless there are two villains with the same powers as Superman flying around Metropolis, the Hammer of Boravia will almost certainly turn out to be Ultraman - though his exact identity remains a mystery.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with some promo images and video of London's impressive Superman display that's been set-up above The Shard.

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN: Over 200 Actors Read For Mister Terrific Before Edi Gathegi Was Selected
Related:

SUPERMAN: Over 200 Actors Read For Mister Terrific Before Edi Gathegi Was Selected
SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Talks Benefit Of No Plan For DCU As James Gunn Teases Scrapped Dark Ending
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Talks Benefit Of "No Plan" For DCU As James Gunn Teases Scrapped "Dark" Ending

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/1/2025, 8:17 AM
I'm not watching anything more on this movie until I see it in the theater.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/1/2025, 8:24 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Thank you for announcing it mate.

Will take it into consideration.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/1/2025, 8:25 AM
@kylo0607 - I also took a pretty big shit this morning.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder