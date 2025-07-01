SUPERMAN: Clark, Lois, And Jimmy Discuss The Hammer Of Boravia's Identity In Latest Clip From DCU Reboot

DC Studios has released another clip from Superman, this time giving us a glimpse into the goings-on in the Daily Planet following the Man of Steel's battle with the Hammer of Boravia.

As Lois Lane wonders if the armored villain really is from Boravia - one of the nations involved in a war Superman intervened in - Jimmy Olsen notes that the super-powered showdown resulted in “22 people in the hospital and over $20 million in property damage," before wondering if "maybe Superman didn’t think through the ramifications.”

Mild spoilers ahead.

Though it hasn't been officially confirmed, unless there are two villains with the same powers as Superman flying around Metropolis, the Hammer of Boravia will almost certainly turn out to be Ultraman - though his exact identity remains a mystery.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with some promo images and video of London's impressive Superman display that's been set-up above The Shard.

London! Look up over The Shard! #Superman is in theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/JExTxrkyuz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2025

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."